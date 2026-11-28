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Montenegro has a thing for the 1980s. I heard “Flashdance” playing in the hotel lobby as I checked in, followed by Prince’s “Purple Rain.” Later, Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” came on the car stereo, prompting the driver to turn up the volume and bob his head along.

For many Montenegrins, the ’80s were the wonder years. Then one of Yugoslavia’s six socialist republics, the country experienced a tourism boom at sun-drenched resorts along the Adriatic coast. European celebrities mingled with local families who enjoyed paid vacations and a relatively carefree standard of living that—after the political-economic breakdown of the early ’90s—has taken on a rose-colored glow.

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Today, Montenegro is ascending into a new era of prosperity. The languid beach culture of the Spandex era has given way to superyachts, designer boutiques and high-end hotels on fortified islands. Unlike crowded hot spots such as the Amalfi Coast, Montenegro lets travelers sail past dramatic coastlines and dine outside on freshly caught seafood in relative seclusion. It’s the country’s time to shine, so here’s what to know before you go-go.

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Porto Montenegro’s Rizz

(Courtesy Ben Kamphuis)

One of the most striking spots to see this luxury transformation is Tivat’s Porto Montenegro. A blue Yugoslav Navy submarine on display hints at the waterfront’s former life as a naval base and shipyard. Hungarian-born Canadian businessman Peter Munk helped develop the derelict complex into a gleaming marina of white stone promenades and glass-fronted residences, which opened in 2009.

Today, the port is giving Saint-Tropez or Monaco, with megayachts and Venetian-inspired architecture set against towering blue-green mountains. I browsed Italian designer shoes and Biologique Recherche skincare, then walked past D’LIRIO, a Latin-themed nightclub for well-heeled partiers. Over a spritz and ceviche platter at Greek restaurant Agape, I gazed at the harbor and imagined who owned the moored floating mansions, many flying international flags and bearing names in retrofuturistic Tron fonts.

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Sailing in Boka Bay

(Courtesy Ben Kamphuis)

No need to be on one of these yachts to appreciate Montenegro from the Adriatic Sea. Visitors can charter a boat year-round, but May through October is prime time for “Euro summer.”

I did a half-day sail around Boka Bay, a vast inlet dotted with coves and Old World towns. I set off from Herceg Novi, a relaxed settlement with stone staircases, forts and leafy promenades that often hosts free outdoor water polo matches. My charter boat then sped over the waves to Perast, a tiny and beautifully preserved Baroque town. For lunch, I sat outside at Djardin, sipping local white wine and savoring black squid ink risotto, grilled octopus and prawns. Across the water stood Our Lady of the Rocks, a 17th-century Catholic church with a blue dome that appeared to be floating on the water.

I considered staying aboard for a sunset sail with dinner but decided to disembark in Kotor, a medieval walled town beneath craggy limestone peaks that looked straight out of a fantasy novel. I wandered the maze-like cobblestone lanes that wind past stone fountains and churches, saying hello to the friendly resident cats that have made Kotor go viral on social media.

Ascending Lovćen Mountain

(Courtesy Ben Kamphuis)

Montenegro’s spectacular, winding mountain roads could double as the setting of a James Bond driving sequence. Hire a driver or—if you’re confident navigating hairpin turns and steep drop-offs—rent a 007-worthy car to drive up from Kotor’s Old Town toward Lovćen National Park. Stop at roadside viewpoints for sweeping panoramas of the bay and terracotta rooftops far below.

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Since 2023, travelers have been able to ride the Kotor Cable Car up Lovćen Mountain in just 11 minutes. Visitors can splurge on a VIP experience, starting at €500 (about $560) for up to five people, that includes a tour of the site and priority access to the gondolas, with fast-track alpine coaster passes available as an add-on. I felt as if I were up in the clouds as I looked down at the surrounding slopes and deep blue bay. Then came a rush of childhood nostalgia as I zipped along the alpine coaster’s winding track. Before taking the gondola back down, I lingered on Forza Kuk’s terrace over glasses of rakija (the Balkan distilled fruit spirit) and platters of Montenegrin cheeses, air-dried beef and cherry tomato salad.

(Courtesy Ben Kamphuis)

From the cable car’s upper station, it’s a 13-minute drive to Njegoš Mausoleum, sculptor Ivan Meštrović’s masterpiece of monumental modernism perched on Lovćen’s second-highest peak. Opened in 1974, the mausoleum honors 19th-century prince-bishop, philosopher and poet Petar II Petrović-Njegoš. From April to mid-November, visitors can walk up 461 steps to a stark, geometric entrance balanced on the heads of two statues of women in folk dresses.

Five-Star Hotels in Historic Hideaways

While ’80s pop still plays in hotels, the concrete Brutalism of the Yugoslav era has given way to a new wave of luxury design and hospitality. International hotel brands are arriving, with two five-star properties opening or reopening in 2026 in restored historic buildings at rates starting around $2,000 per night.

(Courtesy Ben Kamphuis)

As I sailed toward Mamula Island by Banyan Tree—which is at the entrance of the Bay of Kotor and reachable only by boat or helicopter—I felt as if I were approaching a Bond villain’s secret lair. An Austro-Hungarian stone fortress looms over the circular isle: it’s been magnificently restored and reimagined as a luxe hotel. During World War II, Mussolini’s forces turned the island into a prison, a dark chapter that is recognized in an on-site memorial museum.

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Today, Mamula has taken on new life as an exquisite spa retreat, where mid-century modern furniture and an egg-shaped float pod integrate with 19th-century ceiling frescoes and limestone arches.

(Courtesy La Carmina)

Farther along the coast, Aman Sveti Stefan has brought its signature quiet luxury back to Sveti Stefan, a 15th-century fortified island that was once a fishing village, reopening this summer after a five-year closure. From the 1960s through the ’80s, the property was a state-run resort that welcomed stars like Sophia Loren and Elizabeth Taylor. Today, Aman’s 33 island cottages and suites preserve the historic vibe through exposed beams, red roofs and cobbled paths surrounded by turquoise waters.

Montenegro’s tourism resurgence is raising the luxury stakes while harkening back to the laid-back glam of the 1980s Adriatic coast. Beneath a sleek new facade, the country still offers the pleasures that made it a beloved getaway back then: sharing grilled fish and rakija with friends, sailing to hidden swimming spots and lounging all day on the beach. As Yugoslav pop star Meri Cetinić sings in her 1983 hit “Živjela ljubav” (“Long Live Love”), here’s to the spirit of summer, the promise of possibility and Montenegro’s next golden age.

