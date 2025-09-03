Harvest Season in Provence: A Group Journey to Remember

There’s just something about Provence, and it isn’t just the lavender.

The region, known for its beautiful fields of purple flowers, is famed as a summer travel hotspot. But fall offers a different vibe altogether, and as the last lingering light of summer softens over the hills of Provence, a new kind of magic begins.

This is not the season of sun-bleached fields and crowded markets, but of golden light, crisp air, and a richness in the soil and its bounty. Autumn is a moment to grasp the region’s soul – it is harvest season, and in the timeless villages of Gordes and Châteauneuf-du-Pape, age-old traditions of wine and olive oil production return to life, creating a world of vibrant flavor and an elegant celebration.

And why not take the whole clan? Whether you’re planning a bachelorette or a reunion, there are so many amazing group stay options for a truly unique experience – think stately manor houses or even castles for your party to experience the magical time together.

Here are some of the best destinations – and best group stays – in the region.

Gordes

THE REGION

Harvest season in Gordes demonstrates the village’s enduring connection to olive oil, as historic mills and groves spin to life and fresh pressings showcase traditions dating back centuries. Against the backdrop of stone ramparts and terraced hillsides, visitors can witness production firsthand and taste oils that embody the region’s agricultural legacy.

STAYS

A gorgeous retreat among the olives: Located on an award-winning olive oil estate, Le Domaine de la Sénancole , this beautifully restored stone Bastide de la Myrte offers refined, art-filled interiors with views across acres of olive groves. The landscaped grounds include a swimming pool, inner courtyard, fountain, summer kitchen and pétanque court. Inside, six bedrooms and expansive open-plan living areas provide ample space for families and friends to relax and enjoy the autumn weather. (Weekly rates from $8,630 for 12 guests)

CHÂTEAUNEUF-DU-PAPE

THE REGION

Châteauneuf-du-Pape, one of France’s most prestigious wine regions, is celebrated for its world-renowned wines and grape varieties. From August on, every grape here is hand-harvested. Visitors can join grape-picking experiences, meet passionate winemakers (over 320 in the region) and taste worldclass wines against the historic backdrop of the Papal ruins and Rhône Valley vineyards.

STAYS

A beautiful stay for eight: A 15th century ecclesiastical residence set at the foot of the ruins of the Château de Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Le Refuge de Prieuré offers easy access to local vineyards and wine tastings. Featuring many diversions for group fun, the property includes a mosaic-tiled pool, outdoor courtyard for al-fresco dining and an indoor courtyard with a pinball machine, foosball and a giant chessboard. (Weekly rates from $4,175 for eight guests)

For a larger group: Nestled amidst acres of Provence’s vineyards, this majestic château-style villa in Sorgues sits just minutes from Châteauneuf-du-Pape and offers luxurious ensuite bedrooms, a private heated pool and bespoke concierge wine-tourism experiences against a backdrop of vines. (Weekly rates from $14,162 for 18 guests)

APT

THE REGION

Set in the heart of the Luberon, Apt comes alive during harvest season with vibrant farmers’ markets overflowing with freshly harvested produce, reflecting its legacy as Provence’s dried fruit capital. Surrounded by scenic cherry and peach orchards and vineyards, it offers an authentic taste of rural Provençal life, all at its most flavourful and festive.

STAYS

A hilltop vista: This 19th-century Belle Époque villa combines panoramic countryside views with a beautiful pool overlooking the valley, elegant interiors, and six spacious bedrooms furnished with antiques and modern comforts. Set on a gentle hill within almost 100 acres of woodland once tied to a neighboring vineyard, it offers al fresco dining, seasonal wine tastings and direct access to marked hiking trails through chestnut, oak, and pine forests. (Weekly rates from $4,132 for 14 guests)