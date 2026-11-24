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Most travelers picture Romania through a single story: Dracula, Transylvania and a castle on a hill. The country beyond that story is far larger. It speaks a Romance language closer to Italian than to its Slavic neighbors, and it holds Saxon villages, the painted monasteries of Bucovina, the wooden churches of Maramureș and one of Europe’s great wetlands in the Danube Delta.

Marian V., Romania’s Minister of Tourism, wants travelers to see all of it. Travel by LA Times Studios recently connected with Marian at the Tourism Romania booth at WTE Miami 2026 last month. The discussion turned to some of the misconceptions visitors bring, the regions emerging beyond the classic circuit and why Romania is a great place for travelers who want to slow down and stay longer.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

What do travelers misunderstand most about Romania before they visit?

I think one of the biggest things travelers misunderstand about Romania is that they often imagine the country through stereotypes, photographs and travel guides rather than understanding what everyday life there is actually like.

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One common misconception is that Romania is a Slavic country. Because of its location in Eastern Europe, many travelers assume that the Romanian language and culture are Slavic. In fact, Romanian is a Romance language, closely related to Italian, French and Spanish. This gives our culture a distinctly Latin character, blended with Balkan, Central European and Eastern European influences.

Another misconception is that Romania is almost exclusively about Dracula, Transylvania, medieval castles and mysterious folklore. Of course, these are fascinating parts of our history and identity, but Romania has so much more to offer. From the breathtaking Carpathian Mountains and the traditional villages of Transylvania to the painted monasteries of Bucovina and Neamț, the monasteries of Vâlcea County and the unique beauty of the Danube Delta, there is so much to discover.

And what tends to surprise them once they arrive?

Visitors are often surprised by the beauty and character of our cities, including Bucharest, Timișoara, Iași and Cluj-Napoca, as well as the medieval charm of Brașov and Sibiu. They discover a fascinating mix of architectural styles and cultural influences that reflect Romania’s rich and complex history.

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Another thing that surprises visitors is the warmth and hospitality of Romanian people. Romanians are welcoming, generous, curious and happy to share their culture, especially when visitors show an interest in local traditions and everyday life.

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises is how Romania combines traditional rural life with modern cities, stylish cafés, contemporary restaurants and a growing creative scene. Visitors are also pleasantly surprised by how much they can experience here without spending as much as they might in other European destinations.

What do you personally find most compelling about Romania?

For me, one of the most interesting things about Romania is the feeling of discovering a place that has not yet been completely shaped by mass tourism. There are still places where traditions are part of everyday life, where people take time to talk, where villages retain their authentic character and where unexpected encounters often become the highlights of a trip.

(Courtesy of Tourism Romania)

For someone visiting Romania for the first time, what’s the one experience they shouldn’t miss?

I would say the one experience they simply shouldn’t miss is discovering the authentic Romanian way of life, especially in the traditional villages of Transylvania. Visit places like Viscri, Sibiel or Mălâncrav, where traditional houses, local crafts and rural lifestyles offer a glimpse into Romania’s soul.

Enjoy a traditional Romanian meal, too. Try sarmale, which are cabbage rolls stuffed with meat and rice; mămăligă, our polenta; mici, grilled minced meat rolls; and local cheeses, homemade bread and traditional desserts.

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Of course, you should also see the castles and medieval towns. Visit Bran Castle, Peleș Castle, Brașov and Sibiu to experience Romania’s fascinating history, culture and architecture. And experience the Carpathian Mountains. The breathtaking scenery, charming mountain villages, fresh air and spectacular landscapes are truly unforgettable.

Above all, take the time to connect with local people, experience their hospitality and discover the traditions that make Romania such a special place.

Where are the most exciting developments happening beyond the classic Bucharest-Brașov-Bran circuit?

Romania is increasingly emerging as an attractive destination for slow travel, nature-based tourism, authentic cultural experiences and high-quality rural hospitality.

I would particularly recommend the Carpathian Mountains for active and adventure tourism, including hiking, cycling and wildlife watching. There’s also Transylvania beyond the Dracula trail, with its traditional villages, Saxon heritage and local gastronomy, as well as the Via Transilvanica, which encourages slow travel and the discovery of lesser-known places.

The Danube Delta is wonderful for nature, wildlife and birdwatching. And Maramureș and Bucovina are ideal for authentic cultural tourism, with traditional architecture, wooden churches, local crafts, monasteries and preserved customs.

You’ve also pointed to wine country and wellness. What should travelers know about those?

Wine, gastronomy and premium rural hospitality are growing, particularly in regions such as Drăgășani, Dealu Mare, Dobrogea and Târnave, where visitors can enjoy wine tastings, local cuisine, vineyard experiences and boutique accommodation.

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I would also recommend Vâlcea County for wellness, nature, cultural heritage and authentic traditions. The region offers beautiful landscapes, spa experiences, traditional villages and Horezu, with its UNESCO-recognized traditional pottery.

Spa and wellness tourism is an opportunity that has not yet been fully realized. Romania has a long tradition of balneotherapy and natural thermal resources, as well as beautiful settings for relaxation. There is considerable potential to develop more sophisticated wellness experiences that combine nature, local traditions and high-quality hospitality.

(Courtesy of Tourism Romania)

Where do you think Romanian hospitality is headed?

I think some of the most interesting developments in Romanian hospitality are happening outside the conventional hotel sector. I would be paying attention to the convergence of heritage restoration, rural entrepreneurship, regional gastronomy and experience-led accommodation.

In Transylvania, heritage hospitality is becoming a destination in itself. The restoration of Saxon manor houses, old farmhouses and historic properties is creating a different kind of accommodation experience, where visitors can enjoy not only beautiful places to stay but also a connection with local history, architecture and traditions.

The Via Transilvanica represents a new model of destination-based hospitality. It encourages the development of local guesthouses, small businesses and community-based experiences along the route, connecting travelers with rural communities and lesser-known regions of Romania.

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Romania offers everything from historic cities and wine country to mountains, wilderness and Black Sea beaches. Are travelers staying longer and combining several versions of the country in one trip?

Absolutely. I think there is a growing appetite for this kind of travel, particularly among independent travelers, couples, culturally curious visitors and people who have already experienced some of Romania’s better-known attractions.

Romania is particularly well suited to longer holidays because it doesn’t have just one defining travel experience. I would recommend combining a cultural city break in Bucharest, medieval heritage in Transylvania, rural traditions in Maramureș, mountain adventures in the Carpathians, and wildlife and tranquility in the Danube Delta. Oltenia also offers cultural, rural and nature-based tourism, as well as wellness and heritage experiences.

And for the traveler tempted by Romania but still picturing Dracula first: what would you most like to replace that image with?

Dracula is a perfectly good conversation starter, but it’s a rather small window into a very large country. If I could change one thing about how people imagine Romania before they arrive, it would be this: stop thinking of it as a mysterious corner of Eastern Europe and start imagining it as one of Europe’s most diverse, culturally fascinating and under-explored destinations.

Transylvania is wonderful, but it is only one chapter of the story. Beyond that area, Romania has extraordinary wooden villages, painted monasteries, ancient landscapes, multicultural cities, traditional food cultures and some of Europe’s most remarkable wetlands.

I think travelers often arrive expecting a story about Dracula and leave having discovered a much bigger story: one about Romania’s people, culture, traditions, landscapes, hospitality and incredible diversity.

