Just North of Split, Croatia’s Oldest Native Town May Be the Dalmatian Coast’s Best Kept Secret

Most visitors to the southern coast of Croatia gravitate to Dubrovnik and Split, and of course there is no shortage of wonderful things to experience in either of those cities: Dubrovnik, the famed walled city of “Game of Thrones” fame and Split with its summer resort vibe and the gateway to Hvar and other dazzling islands. The issue with visiting either, however, can be the unbearable throng of tourist crowds. As an alternative, I recently found myself in Sǐbenik, Croatia, for the Croatian International Film Festival , feeling as if I had stumbled upon a hidden gem of a Croatian vacation destination for anyone who loves both history and an unhurried, sun-filled Adriatic vibe.

1,000 Years of Slavic Heritage Along the Central Adriatic

Most of the cities dotting the Dalmatian coast were built by Greeks, Illyrians, or Romans — all outsiders who recognized a good harbor when they saw one. Šibenik is different. Located about one hour north up the coast from Split, where the Krka River meets the Adriatic, the town was founded by Slavs in the 9th century and is considered one of the oldest native Croatian towns on the Adriatic. The first written record of its existence comes from Christmas Day 1066, when King Peter Krešimir IV signed a royal decree granting protection to a Benedictine monastery. With 24 churches, six monasteries, four fortresses, and remnants of the past around every turn, Sǐbenik is a town that, in the best way imaginable, very much shows its age.

Though Sǐbenik is technically at the mouth of the Krka River, it is protected by a channel that helped it resist Ottoman invasion for centuries. It spent time under Venetian rule starting in 1412, then passed through Habsburg, French, and Austro-Hungarian hands before becoming part of Yugoslavia and finally, in 1991, an independent Croatia. The city was heavily shelled during the Croatian War of Independence with damage visible in places even today. In fact, speak to any local long enough, and you come to learn that the visceral memories of the years of Communism, as well as the war that freed Croatia from its clutches, are still very fresh for those who call Sǐbenik home.

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A stunning sunset on the Adriatic with the Old Town of Sǐbenik in the foreground and the archipelago beyond. (Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

Šibenik is a small city, squeezed narrowly upward by geography between the water on one side and the rising mountains on the other – there are only about 34,000 residents. Despite its UNESCO-listed history and wide range of activities to offer every type of tourist, the town remarkably sees a fraction of the crowds that overwhelm Dubrovnik or Split. That lack of crowds is just one of the many reasons why Šibenik needs to be on your Croatian itinerary.

Who Should Go

I found Sǐbenik to be the perfect destination for me, and, though my tastes are rather specific, I know there’s got to be at least a few like-minded travelers out there. With 1,000 years of well-preserved history to go around, Sǐbenik is a great destination for serious history lovers with active imaginations. By that I mean this town is for anyone who likes to wander historical streets and buildings and dream about what life was like in times gone by, visualizing a bustling medieval square or the approaching invading Ottoman ships from the viewpoint of the fortress. It’s definitely what I’d call a ‘roaming town.’

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(Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

What I loved even more was that there are still so many opportunities to relax, take in the Adriatic coast, and eat well while in town. Medieval or historical towns often cater to a distinct historical interest, but leave the fun to other locals either by necessity or design. In contrast, Sǐbenik has cafés, restaurants, and bars, not to mention a public beach and waterfront. Very much a summer resort town, it has numerous beachfront hotels and resorts, while also offering easy access to its quiet outer islands, and serving as a gateway to Krka National Park. You can absorb the history in the morning, then swim in the crystal clear Adriatic and have lunch on an island in the afternoon.

Where to Stay

Palace Divnić

There’s no shortage of historic hotels and apartments in Sǐbenik. If you’re staying in the old town, the odds are pretty strong your accommodations are in a very old building. One of the most distinctive places to stay, however, is Palace Divnic , which occupies a beautifully restored Renaissance-Baroque palazzo in the heart of the old town beside one of the ancient squares and just steps from the Cathedral of St. James.

The building dates to the 15th century and belonged to the noble Divnic family for generations. Today, it operates as a small boutique hotel with rooms that retain original stone walls, arched ceilings, and a friendly staff on hand to accommodate any needs. The best rooms are at the top, but be warned that, like many buildings here, it’s walk-up only. Despite its proximity to the busy square, the thick, sturdy walls that have lasted 600 years provided me with a very quiet night’s rest.

The ornate entrance to the historic Palace Divnic hotel. (Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

Hotel Bellevue

A four-star property on the Šibenik waterfront, Hotel Bellevue offers rooms and suites with views over the Adriatic channel. This hotel is great for a traveler looking for Old Town access but more full-service amenities. There’s a wide selection of room categories, from classic doubles to a presidential suite, with the junior, executive, and presidential suites featuring Jacuzzi hot tubs.

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Amenities include an on-site à la carte restaurant serving lunch and dinner, an aperitif bar, buffet breakfast, room service, a wellness and spa zone with pool, and a small gym. The hotel is fully air-conditioned — honestly, a must in the summer months — offers free Wi-Fi throughout, and the multilingual staff can arrange sightseeing tours, restaurant bookings, car rental, and transportation.

Neboder Hotel

For a different kind of character, the Neboder — Croatian for “skyscraper” — is a mid-century modernist high-rise on the waterfront promenade that has been a Šibenik landmark since it went up in the 1960s. It certainly won’t be confused for a historic medieval boutique property, but the waterfront position and the views from the upper floors are hard to beat. And its retro credentials are increasingly appreciated as yet one more chapter in this town’s very rich history.

Solaris Beach Resort

For travelers who want the old town’s history by day and a full-service beach resort by night (or maybe vice versa), Solaris is located just south of Šibenik proper along a pine-shaded stretch of the coast. It’s close enough to the city to feel connected but far enough to feel like a coastal Croatian escape.

The complex encompasses multiple hotels, a long stretch of beach on the Adriatic, pools, restaurants, and the more standard type of infrastructure that makes it popular with families. Think of it as more resort village than simple hotel. It makes a perfect and practical base for anyone who wants easier parking, more space, and direct beach access while still being a short drive from the cathedral and the fortresses.

What to See

Cathedral of St. James

There are lots of old and visually impressive churches here, but the defining structure of Šibenik — and one that I kept returning to in order to reorient myself within the maze of old town passageways — is the Cathedral of St. James. It was constructed entirely from stone between 1431 and 1536 without mortar or wood. Its primary architect solved the problem of building a massive dome from stone by developing an interlocking technique that had no precedent in European architecture.

Walk around the exterior to find the frieze of 71 sculpted human faces that circles the building at eye level — widely believed to be portraits of the actual townspeople of the era — that inspire a spooky awe. The cathedral was added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list in 2000. Viewing the exterior is an experience in itself, but it’s absolutely worth going inside to see the beautiful interior and checking out the adjoining museum. Be advised: There is a basic dress code to go inside as it’s still a working church.

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74 unique stone heads adorn line the exterior of St. James Cathedral. (Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

Republic Square and the Town Loggia

Trg Republike Hrvatske — Republic Square — is the social and physical heart of the old town, flanked by the cathedral on one side and the elegant 16th-century Town Loggia on the other. The Loggia, a Renaissance arcade with Gothic undertones, was once the center of civic life in the city. Today, the square hosts everything from morning coffee crowds to summer concerts and even the opening ceremonies and screenings for the Croatian International Film Festival.

The Four Fortresses

Šibenik is ringed by four fortresses, each with its own story. St. Michael’s Fortress (Tvrđava sv. Mihovila) is the oldest. Crowning the hill at the center of the old town, I suggest walking straight up from the waterfront, where your path will lead you up through a quiet residential section of the old town where people live modernly within the medieval walls and structures. Today, the fortress is a museum by day and hosts open-air concerts at night. I suggest going in the early evening, when the sun sets over the channel and the outlying islands are beautifully epic.

Barone Fortress and St. John’s Fortress were both constructed in just 58 days during the Ottoman wars of the 17th century (relatively new by comparison). St. John’s gained international attention as a filming location for “Game of Thrones .” Out in the St. Anthony Channel, St. Nicholas fortress sits on its own small island and joined UNESCO’s World Heritage list in 2017. It’s an impressive feat of construction that you’ll pass up close if you take a boat out for a tour of the islands.

St. Nicholas’ Fortress in the channel waters beyond Sǐbenik. (Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

The Croatian National Theatre

Without government or municipal support and funded entirely by the citizens of Šibenik — the Croatian National Theatre was built in 1870. It’s a handsome, if not unassuming, neoclassical building in the heart of the old town, with a grand and charming interior that looks like something out of a movie and/or the opening of “The Muppet Show.” It was damaged by shelling in 1991 and has since been restored. To take a look inside, purchase a ticket for their ongoing programs of opera, drama, and music that’s open to the public year-round.

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Bunari: Museum of Šibenik’s Secrets

One of the most distinctive museum experiences in Croatia is hidden underground. The Bunari is a network of medieval water cisterns — built to supply the city during sieges — that have been transformed into an immersive museum using light, sound, and projection to tell Šibenik’s history. Even visitors who normally skip museums tend to come out impressed. The entrance is easy to miss; don’t be afraid to ask a local to point you in the right direction.

Church of St. Barbara and the Diocesan Treasury

The small Church of St. Barbara, tucked into a side street near the cathedral, houses the Diocesan Treasury — a collection of gold and silver religious artifacts, illuminated manuscripts, and devotional objects that spans more than five centuries. It’s a small collection, but some of the pieces are remarkable, and the building itself dates to the 15th century.

The Old Town Alleyways

The old town of Šibenik as a whole is one of the highlights of a visit here. The city is built vertically, connected by a system of covered passages, stone stairways, and narrow streets so twisting that you will get lost regardless of how carefully you follow a map. Getting lost is, in fact, the recommended approach. The alleys open unexpectedly into quiet squares with churches and monasteries, then close back in again, some ending in dead ends.

As you wander, the crowded main pathways give way to an eerie silence save for your own steps on the cobblestones. If it weren’t for the occasional local having coffee just outside their door or hanging laundry on the lines above, you might think you had traveled directly back to the year 1500. Keep an eye out for my favorite surprise find tucked down a narrow alley off the main square: St. Lawrence Church and their realistic replica of the Our Lady of Lourdes grotto.

A replica of the Cave of Our Lady of Lourdes hidden within the narrow streets of Sǐbenik’s Old Town (Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

Where to Eat

Il-Palazzo Galbiani

Thankfully, I went here with a local, or I never would have believed there was a restaurant at the end of the slight vertical maze one takes to get here. Trust the process, however, and you’ll be rewarded with one of the best meals and restaurant views you can find in Sǐbenik. Il-Palazzo Gabiani occupies the top ‘tower’ floor of the historic building that houses the museum “Civita Sacra.” The dining room is very intimate — under 10 tables — with views on three sides of ancient bell towers, red tile rooftops and the harbor beyond.

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On a Monday afternoon we had no problem getting a last-minute table for lunch, where the daytime view was lovely, the dining room was mostly empty and the service almost all to ourselves. For a sunset experience, a reservation would definitely be recommended.

Pelegrini

Šibenik’s most celebrated restaurant sits in a 15th-century stone building directly across from the Cathedral of St. James, a setting that would be remarkable enough even if the food weren’t exceptional. Pelegrini holds a Michelin star and is widely regarded as one of the finest restaurants in Croatia, led by chef Rudolf Štefan. The menu draws on Dalmatian ingredients — seafood, lamb, local olive oil — and presents them with an easy refinement. The wine list is heavy on local Croatian producers. Reservations weeks in advance are essential in the busy summer season.

Koka Pizza

Not every meal in Šibenik needs to be a production. Koka Pizza is a local institution, the kind of place that thrives entirely on word of mouth. It’s a small shop, family-run by a husband-and-wife team making wood-fired-quality pizzas in a historic district that doesn’t allow wood-firing. Utilizing a specialized high-temperature electric deck oven, they churn out a small menu of pizzas that rivals anything coming out of the hot spots of Italy (or my hometown and pizza capital of New Haven, Connecticut ).

I went here three times in my five days there, with the prosciutto arugula being my favorite. Like many smaller establishments in Sǐbenik, Koka Pizza is cash-only, so make sure you’ve stashed enough euros in your wallet for a second pizza to go.

Konoba Šangulin

One of the most beloved traditional restaurants in the old town, Konoba Šangulin serves the food that has been on Dalmatian tables for centuries: grilled fish pulled from the Adriatic that morning, black risotto darkened with cuttlefish ink, octopus salad dressed in olive oil and parsley, and peka — a whole fish or lamb slow-cooked under a domed bell buried in embers. The atmosphere is low-key and the crowds are a genuine mix of locals and visitors who found it on their second or third trip there.

Faust Caffe

A real hidden gem that’s not actually very hidden, the tiny Cafe Faust is located at the very far end of the main drag along the harbor. I came here all five days I was in town to write in my travel journal over an espresso (and maybe the occasional Pelinkovac), with 70s and 80s rock hits in both English and Croatian jamming in the background. The cafe is built right into the hillside, with one interior wall constructed around the rocks. Because it’s so out of the way from the tourist-heavy center of the old town, it seemed to be where the locals go. I could always find a seat here on the spacious patio, and the service was fast and attentive with that very specific local Croatian charm.

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The retro interior of Cafe Faust, with stonework coming right through the wall. (Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

Vino & Ino

A wine bar in the old town with a well-curated list focused on Croatian producers — a category that has expanded and improved considerably in the past decade. Good for an evening glass of Pošip (the local white) or a bottle of Primošten’s Babić, a tannic, mineral-driven red made from a grape found almost nowhere else in the world.

What to Do

Banj Beach

The city’s main public beach sits at the northern edge of the old town, facing across toward the St. Anthony Channel and the bridge. It’s a genuine local beach — not a resort, no sunbed rental empires, narrow and rocky — and the setting is hard to beat, with the old town rising behind you and the channel opening out ahead. Locals swim here in all seasons, and in the summer it fills up by mid-morning. There’s a water park area for kids, full bathroom facilities, as well as a restaurant and bar to round out an afternoon here.

The public beach at the northern end of the Sǐbenik waterfront. (Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

The Near Islands: Zlarin, Prvić, and Krapanj

Šibenik has its own small archipelago just offshore, connected by regular Jadrolinija ferries from the city dock. Zlarin, a car-free island about 30 minutes out, is known for its coral — a tradition of coral jewelry-making has been here for centuries — and for quiet coves for swimming. Prvić, a bit further, was historically a summer retreat for Croatian writers and artists; its two small villages are among the most peaceful places on the coast.

Krapanj, the closest and the flattest inhabited island in Croatia (barely above sea level), has a centuries-old tradition of sponge diving — natural sea sponges are still sold there, and the diving here is excellent. Lastly, if you charter a boat, be sure to stop in the bay at Tijat, where boats of all sizes anchor for afternoons of swimming, lounging, and socializing.

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Fortress Walks

A network of paths connects Šibenik’s fortresses along the ridge above the old town, and the walk from St. Michael’s up to St. John’s and back is one of the better ways to see the city from above. The views over the channel, the cathedral dome, and the islands offshore are excellent. The path requires reasonable fitness — it is steep in places — and is best done in the morning before the summer heat takes hold.

Krka National Park

About 30 minutes northeast of the city, the Krka River tumbles through a series of rocky waterfalls and pools within a dramatic limestone gorge. An old medieval mill that has been restored into a museum offers a fascinating look at what life was like at this grain-refining outpost. Boardwalks allow for exploration and various photo ops of the falls. The park is a straightforward day trip from Šibenik by bus, car, or boat — tours leave from the waterfront and travel up the Krka River through the gorge, or catch a shorter ferry from the charming gateway town of Skradin.

The cascading waters of the lower falls at Krka National Park (Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

The Kornati Islands

Further out, beyond the near islands, the Kornati archipelago stretches across more than 300 square kilometers of Adriatic — over 100 islands, almost all of them uninhabited, most of them bare limestone karst that drops in sheer cliffs straight into clear water. Boat tours depart daily from the Šibenik waterfront in season, ranging from half-day trips to full-day excursions into the heart of the Kornati National Park. It’s one of Croatia’s top hiking destinations, but there’s essentially no shade, so plan accordingly.

Tisno and Kosirina Bay

About 45 minutes north of Šibenik, the town of Tisno straddles the narrow channel between the mainland and the island of Murter, connected by a drawbridge that opens periodically to let sailboats pass through. If you have a rental car, the drive out from Šibenik will offer a pretty (though at times maddeningly slow) look at the coastal Croatian countryside. The old town is compact and unhurried, with a waterfront lined with cafes and fishing boats, perfect for a quick lunch.

The shimmering, crystal clear blue waters of Kosirina Bay. (Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

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A short drive onto Murter island brings you to the autocamp at Kosirina Bay, a sheltered inlet with calm, clear water and a sand-and-pebble beach, and facilities. But the real secret is to park at the autocamp and walk a bit farther north over the hill along the clearly marked path. You’ll be led to an even more private inlet and beach. When I was there, it was only myself, a few small groups, and a stray nudist or two (this is a thing along the Adriatic!) — the ultimate off-grid Croatian beach experience requiring relatively minimal effort to get there.