Forget Venice, Trieste’s Best Day Trip Heads Inland To Slovenia’s Caves, A Cliff Castle And Royal Horses

The port city of Trieste, Italy, located on the far northeastern border along the Adriatic has long flown under the radar as a culturally rich city. In recent years it’s become a standard Adriatic cruise stop, though it’s worth spending a few days there. It’s also a perfect jumping-off point for exploring the greater geographical area, where Italy, Slovenia and Croatia converge in a wonderful mix of cultures and sights.

While most day trips out of Trieste point southwest toward Venice or directly south to the beach towns of Istria, Slovenia’s karst plateau is often overlooked. The karst region sits in the opposite direction, about an hour inland and offering multiple fascinating stops for a full day’s itinerary.

The word “karst” itself comes from this exact plateau, the Kras — a limestone tableland whose sinkholes and caves gave 19th-century geologists the vocabulary they still use to describe this phenomenon worldwide. This particular stretch of limestone hides a vast cave network accessible only by underground train, a Renaissance castle built straight into a cliff face and a 16th-century stud farm that still breeds the white horses of the Spanish Riding School, long popular with royalty and the military elite.

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Postojna Cave Park: The Basics

(Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

Postojna Cave is the centerpiece of Postojna Cave Park in southwestern Slovenia, about an hour’s drive from Trieste. The guided tour lasts about 90 minutes, beginning with a ride on the cave train, then a walk through the largest chambers, with stops at the Brilliant stalagmite and the Vivarium, home to the cave’s olms. This natural wonder works as an easy Slovenia day trip and pairs well with the other two nearby attractions.

The park is open daily, including holidays. While the area is still largely unknown to Americans, more than 39 million people have come through Postojna Cave in the more than 200 years since it opened to tourists, when an Austrian archduke’s visit in 1819 first drew crowds. Summer brings fairly heavy crowds, and when I was there in July, the tours (and the parking lot) had filled up completely by early afternoon. Spring and early fall tend to be easier seasons for a less rushed, less crowded tour.

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Postojna Cave Tour: What to Expect

The tour starts with the cave railway, a narrow open-air train — think more people mover than actual train — that carries you about two miles into the mountain before the walking portion begins. To board the train, you simply get in the line that corresponds with your language, as tours are offered in multiple languages to cater to international and domestic visitors.

The train ride is quite scenic in its own right, passing through beautifully lit underground vaults and cave structures. Unlike in the United States, you won’t be overly warned about potential dangers, so be mindful of your arms when trying to snap photos on the train. It moves quickly through some pretty narrow passageways. As careful as I tend to be, there were a few close calls as I tried to get my photos and videos!

After the train ride, you follow your tour guide on foot through passages, galleries and vast halls, covering close to a mile more. The guide uses a microphone, stopping along the way to explain what you are seeing, but otherwise you are free to move at your own pace. It’s not easy to get lost, but it is possible. Stay with your group and on the marked path the entire way. The lights are motion-activated and will turn off once the main group moves to a new area. If the lights go off on you, it’s time to get moving.

(Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

Only about three miles of the cave are open to visitors, out of a full system that stretches nearly 15 miles, among the longest cave networks in Slovenia. Along the walking route you’ll pass a string of standout formations. The best known is the Brilliant, a slender white stalagmite that’s become the cave’s signature image.

At the end of the tour, the last stop before getting on the train is a visit to the world’s only underground post office, open since 1899 and still in occasional use today. Now it’s more a gift shop than a working post office, but you can still send a postcard if you desire.

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It’s important to wear comfortable shoes and bring a light jacket or sweatshirt. The temperature inside holds at around 50°F year-round, definitely cold enough to notice after a warm walk from the parking lot and bordering on unpleasant if you’ve been sweating in the heat before heading underground. There are jackets available for rent at the entrance, just in case you forgot (or didn’t pack) something warm.

Meet the Baby Dragons (Olms)

Toward the end of the walking route, the tour passes the Vivarium, a specialized aquarium built to house and study the cave’s residents. More than 150 animal species live in this karst environment, many found nowhere else on Earth.

The Vivarium’s star is the olm, an eyeless, pale pink amphibian that can grow to nearly a foot long. It’s the largest cave-dwelling amphibian and the largest cave-dwelling animal known to science, and it can survive without eating for up to a decade.

(Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

On my tour we were able to get a glimpse of one in the darkness, and it was very cool to see this elusive underground creature up close. There’s no flash photography near the tanks, as the olms live in near-total darkness. Using a flash — as one participant did on my tour — will get you admonishments from the guide and fellow sightseers alike, a cacophony of chastisement in about six languages.

The olms are called “baby dragons” because locals of old thought that these must be the babies of a larger dragon living within the cave complex. They’ve become the symbol of Postojna, and you’ll find them on many keychains, sweatshirts and other tchotchkes in the gift shop above.

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Booking, Timing and Ticket Options

It’s best to reserve tickets online before you go; same-day tickets exist but aren’t guaranteed once a tour fills, especially from June through August. In summer, you’d probably want to make this the first stop of your karst day trip. That first morning tour can be the difference between walking through mostly empty, peaceful chambers and merging into a line of visitors from the tour buses that arrive by mid-morning.

If Predjama Castle (details below) is already on your list, buy the Two Adventures combo instead of two separate tickets to save money. It locks in your cave time slot while leaving the castle visit flexible for later. A broader Full Park Experience package bundles in the Vivarium and the EXPO Postojna Cave Karst exhibit — the single ticket that covers everything inside the park gates. If you’re trying to fit all three of the locations on this list into one day, you can do just the one cave tour and still get a good taste of the Postojna Cave experience.

Postojna vs. Alternatives

Postojna is only one of many cave complexes in this area. Choose Postojna if what you want is scale: a train ride deep underground, enormous halls and a dense concentration of formations packed into 90 efficient minutes. There’s also robust dining and shopping here, along with other activities for the family. For those wanting to feel a bit more adventurous, choose Škocjan Caves, about 45 minutes south. Here you can walk through a dramatic underground gorge, with no train and a rougher, less polished feel.

Predjama Castle Visit

(Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

Predjama Castle is about 15 minutes from Postojna Cave, built directly into a cave mouth roughly halfway up a nearly 400-foot cliff face, with the fortress itself rising more than 115 feet from its ledge. Guinness World Records recognizes it as the largest castle ever built into a cave entrance, and it’s truly an impressive sight as you approach it from the valley below. Records first document a fortress here in the 13th century, and the castle standing today dates largely to a Renaissance rebuild in 1570 under Baron Philipp von Cobenzl.

The castle owes its fame to Erazem Lueger, a knight and self-styled robber baron who killed an imperial commander who was a friend of the Holy Roman Emperor. He fled here to make his stand and held off a Habsburg siege for more than a year in the early 1480s, resupplied the whole time through a hidden cave passage behind the fortress. His luck ran out when a servant betrayed his position, signaling to the besiegers exactly when he stepped into the castle’s exposed outhouse. A single cannon shot ended the standoff.

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(Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

An audio guide is a must here, as it efficiently moves you through the narrow passageways with detailed information about what you’re seeing (there are very few written placards). Highlights of the tour include the actual dungeon (eerily located just off the main living quarters) and the courtroom chamber, where a nondescript door opens to a 207-foot-deep vertical cave shaft and natural chasm — the swiftly enacted death penalty for guilty parties. At the top of the castle you can also explore the beginnings of the cave tunnel complex behind it and examine the feat of engineering that collected cave water for the castle’s residents.

There is parking at the castle, though, like the caves, the lots fill up fast in summer. A shuttle does run from Postojna in high tourist season for those who want to see both places and avoid traffic and parking hassles. There are also a few casual restaurants at Predjama. I recommend waiting to have lunch here instead of at Postojna, if only for the difference in scenery. While the Postojna dining options are either indoors or on the sidewalk with parking-lot views, most of the Predjama restaurants offer outdoor seating with fresh valley air and a beautiful backdrop of the castle and surrounding cliffs.

Lipica Stud Farm

(Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

Closer to Trieste, Lipica Stud Farm is a great third stop to add to a karst day trip. The farm sits on about 800 acres of beautiful, rugged and rolling terrain, with a long, winding entry road lined with old oaks and the linden trees from which the farm gets its name (lipa in Slovenian). The stud farm has bred the famous white Lipizzaner horses since 1580, when Archduke Charles II founded it to supply the Habsburg court and, eventually, Vienna’s Spanish Riding School.

The working farm itself is a sprawling and authentic compound of stables, riding fields and historic buildings. There’s also a state-of-the-art (and air-conditioned) indoor riding theater where a show features riding students and their horses going through classical dressage and stepping maneuvers. The seating is designed so there are no bad seats, and it’s pretty incredible to see what the horses can do from such a close vantage point. The show is relatively short at only about 45 minutes, and afterward guests are free to roam the farm to see the horses in their element or just enjoy the peace and quiet (and it is very quiet) of the grounds.

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Lipica lies closest to the Italian border of the day’s three stops. It’s roughly eight miles outside Trieste, so it makes sense to visit first if you’re coming from the city, or last to catch the afternoon show. One thing to keep in mind is that the show is not performed every day of the week. The schedule varies by the season so it’s important to plan your day trip well in advance and check the current website information if you want to make Lipica one of your stops.

(Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

Practical Tips: Transport, Parking, Accessibility

If you’re driving, Postojna Cave is just off the A1 motorway and well signposted from Ljubljana, Koper and Trieste, with on-site parking right at the entrance — though it fills fast in peak season. The most reliable route without a car is the train on the Vienna–Venice line into Postojna, followed by a 25-minute walk to the park or a local shuttle when one’s in service. A separate bus links Postojna and Predjama Castle, though it, too, runs on a limited schedule that should be checked in advance.

The main tour of Postojna cave is paved flat so it is technically wheelchair accessible. The newer trains can accommodate outside wheelchairs; older trains require transferring into a manual wheelchair. One thing to keep in mind is that there are several steep and winding inclines and declines along the cave route requiring a strong companion if the wheelchair is manual. Anyone requiring wheelchair assistance needs to contact the park two days in advance, and there is also a 50% discount on tickets.

if it’s in your budget, one great option is hiring a driver and guide for the day. I was fortunate to experience the karst day trip this way courtesy of Kensington Tours. They connected me with a driver who was also a guide native to the area. He gave me lots of additional information about the places we stopped as well as the places we passed along the way, and even facts and stories about general life in Slovenia!

Beyond being informative, it was a relief to have someone else do the driving. This day trip is a very busy day and for me, it was sandwiched in the middle of a very busy multi-day trip driving up the Adriatic coast). Having a driver here allowed me to relax between stops while taking in the beautiful scenery of the countryside.

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Food, Rest Stops and Overnight Options

Right by the park entrance, Magdalena Food & Fun serves gourmet burgers and craft beer, including a signature Cave Burger that’s become a running joke among repeat visitors. Jamski Dvorec is an option for a more formal sit-down. Set in a restored early-1900s building near the cave mouth, it serves Central European fare built around local game and fish. A few minutes away, the Modrijan Homestead is set along the Pivka River and serves Slovenian classics such as sausages and stews in a garden setting.

If you’d rather not rush back to Trieste the same night, Hotel Jama is right inside the park, a five-minute walk from the cave entrance and handy for an early tour slot.

There is also a casino and hotel complex on the grounds of Lipica Stud Farm. Hotel Maestoso was built in the 1970s but completely refurbished in 2021 as a four-star hotel. Though modern in style, the architecture blends in with the property nicely, and a one-night stay here before or after your day trip would give you extra time to take in the quiet countryside of the horse farm in the early morning or twilight hours.

