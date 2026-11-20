I Grew Up Within The Walls Of Trogir, Croatia. Here’s How To Spend A Perfect Day In The Medieval Island Town.
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- Trogir, a UNESCO-protected medieval island town just minutes from Split’s airport, layers Greek, Roman, Venetian and Baroque history into a walkable Adriatic escape.
- Start at the North Gate, discover the legend of Kairos and the cathedral-lined central square, then linger over coffee in the old town’s stone alleyways.
- End with a stroll along the palm-lined waterfront and sunset views of Kamerlengo Castle, or take a boat to nearby islands and the turquoise Blue Lagoon.
Trogir is a hidden jewel of the Adriatic Sea. This UNESCO-protected medieval island city is just 10 minutes from the Split airport. Founded by Greek settlers in the third century BC, Trogir has preserved its ancient orthogonal street pattern for more than 2,000 years, and its stone streets still echo the Roman, medieval, Baroque and Venetian eras.
Meeting Beneath Centuries of History
I grew up in Trogir, and for me the old town has always begun at its gates. For us, the North Gate was “the” central meeting place: the starting point for an evening stroll through the old town, a familiar landmark where friends gathered to lean on the grand walls and eat a ham and cheese sandwich, wait for a date, or catch a ride. Atop the North Gate, a statue of St. John of Trogir, the city’s patron saint, has watched over those entering for centuries.
The City of Happy Moments
Trogir is known as the “city of happy moments,” and the the legend of Kairos is the reason. Hidden within its ancient stone walls lies one of its most enchanting treasures: a Greek marble relief of Kairos, the god of the fleeting, fortunate moment, believed to date to the 3rd century BC. It is kept in the Benedictine convent of St. Nicholas.
The legend locals love to tell is that if you catch him by his tuft you can catch your happy moment. But you have to think fast: with wings on his back as well as on his feet, Kairos is extremely fast.
First Things First
Strolling through the hidden stone alleyways, one can almost hear the whispers of history carried through the centuries, until the aroma of espresso draws you back to the present, to Tinel, a charming little specialty café just around the corner. Coffee in Dalmatia, on Croatia’s Adriatic coast, is meant to be savored, never rushed, so I suggest you stay a while.
The Central Square
The monumental centerpiece of the old town is the Cathedral of St. Lawrence. Opposite the cathedral stands the Cipiko Palace, which the 15th-century humanist and writer Koriolan Cipiko transformed from a collection of medieval houses into an elegant residence. He is a distant relative of mine, as our surnames appear together on many buildings.
Trogir is a walkable, small circle, and you will likely run into the same person two or three times in a day, or even an hour. I always wondered: coincidence or fate? Perhaps Kairos gets involved.
Evening on the Riva
After dinner at il Ponte restaurant, one may take a passeggiata, or, leisurely stroll, through the iconic South Gate, which dates to 1593, to Trogir’s waterfront promenade, the riva that’s lined with a graceful row of swaying palm trees. Perhaps it is this familiar sight that has always made Los Angeles feel a little like home.
Across the bridge is my favorite restaurant, BOCEL, where you can dine while watching the sunset with the famous Kamerlengo Castle in view. Venice built that castle after it captured Trogir in 1420, and today Kamerlengo has found a more romantic role. It is one of the best places to watch films under the stars (it’s where I saw my first film), and the city’s summer stage for concerts and other events. Climb to the top for a beautiful view of the city and perhaps a perfect photo moment.
Where to Stay
Catch the last jazz set and stay at the beautiful Brown Beach House Hotel, across the bridge on Čiovo and just 7 minutes’ walk from the promenade. It is a luxury boutique-style hotel with a beautiful pool and beach out front. My grandmother once worked there a long time ago when the building was Duhanka, a tobacco shipping and storage station.
As a child, I remember looking toward its imposing facade from Šilovičev Park, where my grandfather played bocce with his friends. Long before the tourists, this was part of Trogir’s working life, connected to the people and families who made the town what it was.
Beyond the Walls
You might stay a day longer and take a boat — either private from the riva or the local ferry — to the Blue Lagoon near Drvenik Veli, where the sea shimmers in endless shades of turquoise, and to the quieter islands of Drvenik Veli and Drvenik Mali.
Don’t forget to swim, dance and perhaps stay up for at least one sunrise, looking toward Split, as the sky turns pink and orange with mountains intertwined. If you squint, the coastline can look a little like Malibu.
Perhaps that is Trogir’s greatest secret: in a city that has stood for more than two thousand years, the most precious thing you can take home is a single, perfectly lived moment.
LA Times Studios is a media partner of the International Croatian Film Festival