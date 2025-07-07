Journey Into the Heart of Europe With a Visit to Slovenia

Nestled between familiar destinations like Croatia, Italy, Austria and Hungary, there’s a compelling argument that Slovenia could also hold all of the diverse beauty of Eastern Europe – and perhaps without the usual throngs and hefty price tags. But is the country truly a “hidden gem?”

It turns out it sparkles even brighter than a precious stone – and it’s the perfect time to plan a trip.

Storybook Maribor town hall. (Roman Babakin/Roman Babakin - stock.adobe.com)

Advertisement

A Land of Deep Roots

The nation of Slovenia traces all the way back to 6th century A.D., when tribes settled and formed Carantania, one of Europe’s earliest Slavic states. From the Roman Empire to the Austrian Empire, and then its more recent chapter as part of Yugoslavia in the 20th century, the region has undergone myriad changes. Its rebirth as an independent nation in 1991 and joining the European Union in 2004 imparted a sense of a national unity based in both ancient traditions and modernity.

In central Ljubljana, find the unique and picturesque Triple Bridge. (Roman Slavik/romanslavik.com - stock.adobe.com)

Cultural and Culinary Ljubljana

For a first immersion into Slovenia, cosmopolitan capital Ljubljana is a natural choice (and likely where your flight will land). Effortlessly relaxing yet vibrant, its charm is immediate. Hours could be spent simply meandering through the Old Town, admiring the storybook style, pastel-colored buildings and soaking up the lively café culture along the riverbank. Every cobblestone street seemed to invite further exploration, promising new discoveries around each corner.

Advertisement

The InterContinental Ljubljana, a modern, five-star establishment right in the city center offers all the comforts that make a trip feel both adventurous and restorative. After a day of exploration, its rooftop bar is a perfect spot for sunset views. The hotel’s spa and fitness center on hand is a welcome bonus.

Getting around Ljubljana can present a slight learning curve, as rideshares aren’t an option like they are in many European cities, but the local TaxiMetro is a reliable go-to – it’s super user-friendly and always available.

Ljubljana’s laid back vibe and beauty make a simple ritual of walking across the iconic Triple Bridge into the Old Town a daily pleasure. A novel funicular – think Angel’s Flight Railway in DTLA – heads up to Ljubljana Castle, offering stunning views (if you’re feeling like getting some steps in, the walk up is a lovely alternative on a sunny afternoon). A sunset river cruise casts a magical spell over the city, as does a leisurely stroll through Tivoli Park – the abundance of green space in Ljubljana is remarkable.

Advertisement

And... the food! For a devoted truffle lover, discovering that truffles and Fuzi pasta are staples in so many restaurants can offer a moment of pure culinary bliss. Another dish that captures the palate was truklji. These traditional stuffed dumplings prove incredible – made with all manner of dough and filled with either sweet delights like fruit and cheese or savory options such as veggies and meat – each one was a delicious surprise.

(larauhryn - stock.adobe.com)

Onward to Bled

Of course, no trip to Slovenia, as was quickly learned, would be complete without venturing out to Bled. Just 30 to 40 minutes outside of Ljubljana, this town offers pure enchantment. There are three must-sees there – first on the list being Bled Castle. Perched dramatically on a cliff and dating from the 11th century, it stands as the oldest castle in Slovenia. Exploring its medieval architecture, the museum, the old printing shop and even its wine cellar was fascinating – but the views over the lake? Simply unforgettable.

Second on the Bled checklist is a boat ride to Bled Island. The journey across Lake Bled was made on a traditional pletna boat. These wooden, flat-bottomed vessels, expertly navigated by skilled local oarsmen, felt like a more spacious cousin to a Venetian gondola. Active – and perhaps brash – visitors can also take rental rowboats and make their own way across for a fun challenge. Once on the island, 99 steps lead up to the main area. The Church of the Assumption is the centerpiece, but there’s also a cute little café, a shop and a lovely trail to wander.

The third (and tastiest) must-do was indulging in the Bled Cream Cake, or Blejska kremnita. This flaky, creamy pastry is divine. Savor one at Café Zima, a historic pastry shop and café that’s been serving this delight since 1890.

A 500-year-old grapevine (that still produces fruit) in Maribor. (Pablo Debat - stock.adobe.com)

Maribor’s Viticultural History

If you can squeeze another day trip into the itinerary, a visit to Maribor proves well worth the journey. It’s Slovenia’s second-largest city and home to something truly unique – a 400-plus-year-old vine which is officially the oldest wine-producing plant in the world. The varietal is the ametovka, a red grape variety native to Slovenia (and one of its oldest wine grape types) is a piece of living history that cannot be missed if you visit.

Advertisement

Of course, given the region’s winemaking history and its signature draw, the Najstarej a trta, or World’s Oldest Grapevine, offers wine tastings as well, blending the immense history of gastronomy in Slovenia with modern methods and varietals from more than 50 local winemakers, so it’s a perfect place to raise a glass and say “na zdravje!”

For any traveler craving adventure, a deep dive into history, pure relaxation or a delightful food scene, Slovenia is Central Europe’s undiscovered treasure. More than just a stop on a map, it is a highly recommended destination to be included on anyone’s travel bucket list.