Layered Up in London: A Luxe Take on the City’s Fall & Winter Classics

London’s cooler months cast a quieter, cozier spell – from secret spy bars to upscale fish and chips, here’s how to explore the city’s iconic experiences with a refined twist

Talking about the weather is England’s favorite pastime – and with good reason. Here, you could experience all four seasons before your afternoon tea, though fall and winter tend to settle into a steady rhythm of rain, brooding skies and a lingering chill.

But don’t let the forecast get in the way. This is when London reveals its true character: crowds thin, pubs glow with atmospheric candlelight and cobbled Victorian streets – seemingly lifted from a Dickensian novel – shimmer under festive lights. It’s an ideal time to revisit the capital’s classic experiences – from a quintessential fish-and-chips supper to a cruise along the River Thames – all with a touch of elevated flair.

Heritage Tweed and Bond-Approved Basics

If the weather outside is frightful, there’s no better reason to stride to Savile Row in search of a proper winter wardrobe. Outside, the winds may be howling like a wolf, but behind the teak doors of its legendary tailoring houses, it’s all camel hair, cashmere and old-world charm. Leading the charge is Huntsman, the heritage heavyweight outfitting everyone from Queen Victoria to David Bowie since 1849.

“Designing your own tweed? That places you in a club of just 30 or 40 people worldwide.” — Campbell Carey, head cutter and creative director, Huntsman

More recently, Huntsman has added a bit of extra swagger, with its bespoke family tweed service. Tweed’s tradition stretches back to Scottish hunting estates, where aristocratic clans wove their identities – quite literally – into the cloth. At Huntsman, their tweed experience begins beneath the glassy-eyed stare of taxidermy stags, during a private consultation with Campbell Carey, the house’s head cutter and creative director.

For a suitably handsome starting price of $25,000, clients can design a tweed that tells their lineage in warp and weft: favorite colors, family lore ... perhaps even a nod to great-uncle Hank’s penchant for British racing green. The fabric is woven in Yorkshire and delivered as a 60-meter bolt, suitable for jackets, matching waistcoats or even auto upholstery.

“Having a suit made on Savile Row is a special experience,” says the ever-dapper Carey. “But designing your own tweed? That places you in a club of just 30 or 40 people worldwide.”

A few streets over, Sunspel – a British clothing label established in 1860 – offers a similarly meticulous sartorial approach. Known for its elegant essentials worn by the likes of Brad Pitt and Daniel Craig, the brand’s bespoke T-shirt service (from $215) includes more than a million possible variations, with options for just-so necklines, embroidered monogramming and perfect pocket placement.

For the final touch, wander through nearby Burlington Arcade – one of the world’s oldest luxury shopping galleries, still patrolled by Beadles in top hats and tails – and step inside Globe-Trotter. The British luggage house offers a bespoke service (from $3,400) that invites clients to get creative: mixing materials, matching custom colorways and adding personal flourishes like hand-painted messages. Each case takes around 90 hours to craft and is built to last – evidenced by the century-old, well-traveled leather trunk proudly displayed under a spotlight in the store.

(Ben Pipe Photography) Raffles London (Ben Pipe Photography)

High-Stakes History (and High Tea)

Suitably dressed, head to the Savoy. This Art Deco masterpiece has hosted everyone from Oscar Wilde to Marilyn Monroe since its grand revolving doors first spun in 1889. These days, it’s also home to The River Restaurant, chef Gordon Ramsay’s love letter to British seafood, featuring a marble oyster bar and sweeping views of the Thames.

Here you’ll find London’s poshest fish and chips ($40). Forget the version wrapped in yesterday’s newsprint – Ramsay has taken the humble fish dish to heady new heights. His catch-of-the-day haddock comes lightly herbed and cloaked in a cider batter as fluffy as a cloud. It’s paired with house-made tartar sauce, crushed garden peas and finished with a linen-wrapped lemon wedge.

The nostalgic sticky toffee pudding rounds things off nicely ($19). This indulgent British staple is cherished by grandmothers and Michelin chefs alike, served here with a scoop of milk ice cream and warm toffee sauce poured tableside.

Next, follow the cherry-red double-decker buses to Raffles London at The OWO on Whitehall. Just across the road from Downing Street, this grand dame was originally built in 1906 as the Old War Office – an imperial nerve center where British generals and prime ministers once strategized, conspired and occasionally dabbled in a dash of espionage.

After a staggering $1.76-billion, eight-year transformation, the Edwardian Baroque icon reopened in 2023 as a 120-room ultra-luxe hotel. Many original features remain gloriously intact – including the balcony from which Winston Churchill delivered thundering speeches as Secretary of State for War and the oak-paneled drawing room where Ian Fleming awaited intelligence briefings during WWII, scenes that later inspired his famed novels.

Guests can channel their inner 007 by settling into a leather ottoman armchair in that very same drawing room, for the hotel’s “Secrets & Spies Afternoon Tea” ($115 per person, or $142 with champagne). A pianist tinkles the ivories in the background, as guests nibble on delectable coronation chicken finger sandwiches.

A carousel of dainty pastries follows, each a tribute to the female spies who once took orders in these halls. The honey trap? A chocolate biscuit disguised as a spy’s clandestine pocket watch. Sip on Churchill-inspired smoky lapsang tea and ponder what these walls might reveal if only they could talk.

Downstairs, the low-lit Spy Bar – once actually used by MI5 – offers cocktails such as the Vespa Martini ($20.50), served shaken, not stirred. Phone cameras are covered on entry for privacy, and the bar is overlooked by an Aston Martin stunt car from “No Time to Die.”

When it’s time to retire, slip upstairs to a room overlooking Horse Guards Parade. Or, check in to the exquisite Haldane Suite – once occupied by prime ministers Churchill, Asquith and Lloyd George – comes complete with original furnishings and a leather-topped writing desk. Rumor has it the suite’s nightly rate hovers around $95,000, but for the exact figure you’ll need the proper clearance… or at least make a discreet inquiry.

Beaux-Arts Breakfasts and Private Thames Cruises

The Wolseley remains one of the city’s most stylish spots for a leisurely breakfast. Housed in a Beaux-Arts building from 1921, the dining room gleams with opulent black-and-gold detailing. The English breakfast ($33) is a refined take on the traditional full English fry-up, featuring perfectly cooked eggs, bacon, sausage and a thick slice of black pudding. Come lunchtime, hearty dishes like liver and onions ($52) and bubble and squeak ($23) extend and pair the comfort food theme with European café finesse.

A river cruise, historic pub crawl or grazing the food stalls at Borough Market are all treasured, if de rigueur, London pastimes. The Four Seasons Hotel London at Tower Bridge, with soaring Corinthian columns and 100 meticulously designed rooms starting at $1,000, dials these experiences up a notch.

Just steps from the Tower of London, the hotel offers a historian-led private guided tour through a millennium of royal intrigue, unveiling tales of imprisoned queens and cloak-and-dagger escapes. For those craving the ultimate indulgence, the hotel’s two-hour private boat ride ($2,295) along the Thames glides past the Houses of Parliament as the sun dips low.

It’s a cinematic moment worthy of Bond himself – perhaps braving the chilly elements in bespoke Savile Row tweed.