It’s the Spanish City ‘Where Everything Happens’ But the Crowds — And You’ve Probably Never Heard of It

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Spain’s most famous cities are straining under their own popularity. Crowds in Barcelona, Madrid and the islands have driven up prices, packed the popular sights and, in some places, even driven residents to resist tourism in their cities. For travelers looking to find a quieter Spanish experience, Zaragoza offers a very different kind of trip.

The capital of Aragon in northeast Spain is the country’s fourth-largest city by population and just over an hour from Madrid by high-speed train, yet it sees a fraction of the tourists. Its 2,000 years of history runs from a Roman theater to an 11th-century Islamic palace. Its pedestrian-friendly old town helped it win the European Commission’s 2026 Access City Award, and its food scene earned it a place in UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network for gastronomy. Goya was born just outside the city, and the renovated Goya Museum reopened this month.

LA Times Studios spoke with Elena Gonzales of the Tourism Promotion Department at Zaragoza Turismo at WTE Miami about the logistics of getting to Zaragoza, its incredible food and wine scene, and why it’s on way to being on every tourist’s Spanish itinerary. LA Times Studios is a media partner of WTE Miami.

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This interview below has been condensed and edited for clarity.

A lot of Americans have never heard of Zaragoza. How would you introduce it?

Zaragoza is the capital of Aragon, in northeast Spain. We’re the fourth-largest city in Spain. Not in tourism, but in population. We’re an inland city in a region that has everything.

We’re also a Roman city with more than 2,000 years of history, so we have a Roman theater. I know that when Americans come to Spain, they love to see this kind of culture and heritage.

(Courtesy of Tourismo de Aragón)

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How do travelers from the U.S. get to there?

There are no direct flights from the U.S., but it’s still very easy. You can fly direct from Los Angeles, for example, to Madrid or Barcelona, and then take the high-speed train. It’s only one hour from downtown Madrid to downtown Zaragoza. So once you’ve crossed the Atlantic, it’s really easy to get to our city.

We also have an international airport that connects with a lot of European cities. So why not visit London or Rome, then take a flight straight to Zaragoza?

We’re close to the mountains, too. San Sebastián and Valencia are just two and a half hours away by car, and so is France. Our location is very good.

Many Americans do visit or still want to visit Spain, but they only know Madrid and Barcelona. Why isn’t Zaragoza getting the same tourist traffic?

Maybe we don’t get as many tourists because we’re inland, and because of the flight connections. But the city is growing a lot, with a lot of events. We have two convention centers, which bring in many business travelers.

For tourism, we have about 2 million overnight stays, and Americans are our fourth-largest market. France is first, because it’s so close, then Italy, and Americans are fourth.

Once people have seen Spain’s big cities, like Madrid and Barcelona, and they want to know a real Spanish city, with real experiences and at a slower pace, they have the chance to discover Zaragoza.

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What should a first-time visitor see?

It’s a city where you can forget about the car. It’s also very safe, even at night, and I think that’s important to Americans. You can sit and have a coffee on a terrace, visit a museum or an art gallery, and then see the city’s landmarks.

We have three icons, the three most important places for us: the Basilica of the Pilar and the Cathedral, which are on the same square, and the Aljafería Palace, an Islamic palace from the 11th century. Americans could easily spend two or three days here.

Prices are also very good. We have five-star and four-star hotels, with more than 10,000 beds.

(Courtesy Turismo de Aragón)

Zaragoza was recently recognized for its accessibility. What does that look like for visitors?

We won a European award for accessibility, and we’re very proud of it. We work with all the museums, restaurants and hotels so the city can be enjoyed by everyone.

What’s incredible is that in the old town, everything is at street level. Cars aren’t allowed in the area, which creates an added protection from pollution, and it’s very easy to get around.

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Our readers love to travel for food and wine. What makes Zaragoza special on that front?

Zaragoza was recently named a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. We have more than 6,000 licensed restaurants and bars, and we really focus on our local products and producers. We have a Michelin-starred restaurant, but also every kind of tapas bar.

We have many products with a protected designation of origin, like ternasco, our local lamb; migas; and the Calanda peach. We also have lots of vegetables, because we’re on the Ebro, one of the most important rivers in Spain. Thanks to the river, we have a big farming area full of vegetables and fruit.

We’re very proud of our wine, too. In 2025, Zaragoza was named the World Capital of Garnacha. The province has three wine designations of origin and more than 96 wineries. And I know Americans love wine tasting.

Are there times of year when the city really comes alive?

The biggest is the Pilar festival, around Oct. 12. Thousands of people bring flowers to the Virgin of the Pilar, and it’s a beautiful day. But it’s not just that. For 10 days, the city is full of concerts, most of them free, and exhibitions. The whole city comes alive.

Easter is another important time. Our Semana Santa is different from the one in southern Spain, because we use drums. It’s very loud. It has been recognized as a festival of international interest.

We also have a lot of music events, like the Vive Latino festival in September.

Cycling along the river in Zaragosa, Spain. (Courtesy of Tourismo de Aragón)

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What about Goya? What is his connection to the city?

Goya is a universal painter, known all over the world, but he was born in a village near Zaragoza, and he lived in Zaragoza for 28 years. That’s why we have so many of his works.

The Goya Museum, which holds the complete collection of his prints, was renovated over the last 18 months and reopened this October. In 2028, Spain will mark the bicentennial of his death. It’s going to be a very important event, and we’ll share it with Madrid, which has many of Goya’s works in the Prado Museum.

What else is coming up for Zaragoza?

We’re one of the host cities for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, and a new soccer stadium is being built. And in 2027, we’ll be the European Capital of Sport, with lots of sporting events, like basketball, marathons and soccer. That’s going to bring a lot of people.

So I say to American travelers: Come. Traveling here by high-speed train is sustainable and really easy. The food is incredible. We like to say Zaragoza is a city where everything happens.