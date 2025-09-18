Escape the Ordinary: Your All-Season Guide to Zermatt, Switzerland

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

There’s no need to rush to get to Zermatt this winter – the alpine village has something to offer year-round

Ah, Switzerland. Home of fine chocolate, craggy peaks, pastoral scenes, and serene lakes, especially its gorgeous and postcard-worthy alpine region.

And, when you think of Zermatt, the jewel village of the Swiss Alps, you’ll likely envision skiing down snow-filled mountains, a warm après-ski cocktail in one of the many outdoor bars, and bundling up with your sweetie around a roaring fire within a true winter wonderland.

But “cold” is about to be done to death on social media. In the next few months, we’ll see so many hats and puffer jackets out there in the world, we’ll be dreaming of summer in no time. Don’t exclude this Swiss destination when planning that 2026 getaway – Zermatt can be an incredible destination to visit regardless of the season.

Vital Zermatt

Zermatt, located in the Swiss Alps near the Italian border, has a standing population of about 6,000 residents, though this number can fluctuate wildly with tourist seasons. It is best known as the home of the Matterhorn, one of the tallest peaks in the Alps and among the most recognizable mountains in the world. It’s the same distinct mount that inspired that iconic SoCal bobsled ride – even the shape of the classic Toblerone chocolate bar is a winking nod to the peak.

The town offers many charming wooden chalets and has delightful local restaurants that serve Swiss specialties such as fondue and raclette. Zermatt is a paradise for nature lovers, providing a wide range of activities, including hiking, biking, and even year-round skiing.

Arriving With Swiss Precision

Getting to Zermatt is as easy as most travel in Central Europe, as major cities are relatively nearby and train infrastructure is absolute – clean, on-time, and easy to access year-round. Flying via SWISS Air from LAX gets you to Zurich in just around 11 hours. Business class on the airline gives a large, lay-flat seat so you can arrive refreshed and ready to go after the overnight flight. From there, you have options to complete the last leg of your journey.

Via train: Getting to Zermatt is easiest via train, as service runs from most of the major surrounding cities (Zurich, Bern, Geneva, etc). After a quick stop in Visp, you’ll board the Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn train to enjoy the amazing scenic ride from there.

Via car: Zermatt itself is car-free, but if you choose to drive (around three hours from Zurich), you can park in the nearby town called Täsch and then take a private taxi service or a shuttle train from the Matterhorn Terminal. Many hotels have also partnered with local private parking lots, allowing guests to be picked up via the hotel’s EV taxis.

A Peak Stay Among the Mountain Peaks

For a boutique stay, choose Omnia, a 5-star hotel and a member of Design Hotels. The property offers an ideal mix of modern features, Swiss charm, and stunning, unobstructed views of the Matterhorn.

The hotel offers a unique private entrance that travels through an underground tunnel, which feels like a scene straight out of a spy movie. The tunnel leads to a glass elevator that brings guests up to the lobby, ascending straight through the mountain rock. After check-in, a staff member escorts you to your room, which overlooks the charming town church and the rest of the village. Each room features a private balcony with fur-lined chairs and – bonus – includes a complimentary bottle of bourbon (which helps warm you right up if there is that slight mountain chill in the air).

Although small, the Omnia offers all the amenities of a luxury hotel, including a gym, massage room, indoor/outdoor pool, and a hot tub with views of the Matterhorn. Meals are served in Omnia’s bar, Sun Terrace, and the signature and eponymous Restaurant – both offer fine dining at its best.

Exploring this Quintessential Mountain Village

One of the favorite spots in Zermatt is Chez Vrony, which is located just a 20-minute downhill walk from the unique Sunnegga funicular train (think DTLA’s Angel’s Flight). A restaurant built from a rustic alpine farmhouse, Vrony has been using local ingredients and serving rustic, natural cuisine for over 100 years, and the freshness can be savored with every bite. Chez Vrony is a cozy chalet with alpine charm, featuring a terrace with a view of the Matterhorn, and is ranked among the world’s top 100 restaurants.

After your meal, you can work off the fullness with a hike back to town.

Another must-experience attraction while in Zermatt is exploring the ice cave in the Matterhorn Glacier Palace. While the cave lies at 12,000-plus feet above sea level, you’ll have to travel underground around 50 feet to reach it. Once in the icy wonder (and yes, it’s frozen solid year-round), you’ll find meticulously carved ice sculptures and even an ice slide. Remember, no matter what season it is and how warm it may be, it’s always chilly in the cave, so dress appropriately!

For the adventurous, Air Zermatt offers exciting helicopter sightseeing tours. The company, which was founded in 1968 as a search-and-rescue operation for the region, has expanded to include tourist flights conducted by the same trained pilots. With incredible amounts of field experience and familiarity with their flights, you can experience the thrill of Alpine helicopter operations with a knowledgeable and secure flight. Select a flight based on your budget, the duration, the scenery (including an epic flight around the Matterhorn) and whether or not a meal is included, and lift off!

Since it’s never too early to start planning your travel, keep Zermatt on your list for any time of year you’d like to go.