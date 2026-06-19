In a Remote Red Sea Paradise, Four Seasons Launches Its Most Ambitious Wellness Project Yet

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Over the last decade or so, Saudi Arabia has quickly grown as a burgeoning destination for adventurous travelers looking for something new. Four Seasons has opened its newest resort on Saudi Arabia’s northwestern Red Sea coast, and it may be the most wellness-focused property the brand has ever built. Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay sits along a sheltered bay in the Tabuk region, with mountain views behind it and some of the clearest water in the Red Sea out front.

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The resort is part of AMAALA, a destination being developed along a stretch of coast that was largely untouched until recently. The setting is dramatic and remote in the best possible way.

The centerpiece is HYLIAA Wellness & Spa, named for the Arabic word for “elegant beauty.” Designed to compete with the premier wellness destinations around the world, spans nearly 22,550 square feet. There’s also a dedicated 5,500-square-foot fitness area and a full calendar of activities organized around the three elements that define the landscape: sky, land and sea.

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Guests can book wellness itineraries tailored toward rebuilding the body, resetting the mind or reconnecting with nature — or some combination of all three. On any given day, that might mean sunrise yoga on the beach, a sound healing session, a guided night hike, stargazing, an Islamic poetry reading, or a culinary workshop. A team of specialists in fitness, nutrition and holistic well-being is on hand throughout.

(Four Seasons)

“What’s truly exciting here at Triple Bay is the intentional approach to wellness that extends throughout the entire destination,” says General Manager Ulf Bremer. “It’s so much more than a spa resort — it’s a place where individuals can define their own well-being, with abundant opportunities for cultural exploration, natural discovery, personal growth and more than a little indulgence at Four Seasons and beyond.”

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All 202 rooms, suites and garden villas have sea views. The design comes from Dubai-based U+A architects, and the overall aesthetic is palatial withou the stiffness — lush gardens, open-air spaces and interiors that lean into the natural light and arid landscape.

(Four Seasons)

Six open-air restaurants and lounges are spread across the property including MAA Social, which focuses on Middle Eastern coastal cuisine with an emphasis on immunity-boosting dishes Later this year, three more venues will open including ZAATAR for Asian, Persian and Arabian specialties; SAFAA Beach Bar and Lounge; and ROCK BAAR, which will sit on a promontory jutting into Dumega Bay where guests can watch the sunset with mocktails and tapas as the music picks up.

Families are genuinely well-considered — there’s a supervised kids’ program, a teen club, five pools and a 900-meter beach. For couples, the property also makes a strong case as a honeymoon or wedding destination, with around 11,000 square feet of event space.

(Four Seasons)

Beyond the resort itself, Triple Bay has its own yacht club, marina village and the Corallium Marine Life Institute, a marine and coastal science center designed by Foster + Partners, which Four Seasons guests can tour. There’s also a wellness route that connects the resort to the broader Triple Bay community.

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To mark the opening, the resort is offering introductory packages with resort credits and wellness enhancements. Reservations can be made at fourseasons.com/amaalaredsea or by emailing reservations.amaala@fourseasons.com.

