Landfall to the South: A Guide to Your Antarctic Adventure

It’s the ultimate adventure and one of the most difficult places to access on the globe – and Antarctica is totally worth the trip

Rugged mountaintops, oases in arid deserts, a faraway destination that requires three connecting flights and a crowded bus to arrive – all of these are a trek, of course, but they pale in comparison to the ultimate travel challenge: standing on the seventh continent, Antarctica.

Setting foot on our southernmost land mass is mostly the stuff of research parties and scientists and for many travelers seems as inaccessible as a trip to the moon. That said, Antarctica, with proper planning, is entirely available to tourism and can scratch an inch for those with completist urges, intrepid scientific discoverers or the consummate adventurer; all are welcome.

So, whether you’re heading to Antarctica to visit the stunning landscapes or checking that big empty box on your bucket list, you’ll want to ensure your journey to the icy continent is truly a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. Here’s how to guarantee you have a bespoke, no-surprises experience on one of the last truly exclusive places on the planet.

Despite the freezing temperatures, Antarctica can be a great travel destination with the right planning.

Planning your Expedition

Selecting the right tour company and ship is an essential starting point for any trip to Antarctica.

Unsurprisingly, there are strict regulations regarding visiting the continent and making landfall. No more than 100 passengers are allowed onshore at any landing site, and larger ships with a capacity of over 500 people are prohibited from even disembarking their passengers during a cruise.

That said, there are still many options for traveling to Antarctica, depending on your preferred cruise length, preferred style of accommodation and budget. You can choose to cruise to the continent, embarking on a two-day journey through Drake’s Passage (the narrow strait between South America and Antarctica), or opt for a “fly-and-cruise” experience.

We selected Antarctica21, which operates the Magellan Explorer ship. Antarctica21 is well-known for its fly-and-cruise tours and has been conducting trips to Antarctica for over 20 years. While Antarctica21 has several ships in its fleet, the Magellan Explorer is a newer, custom-built vessel specifically designed for Antarctic exploration. It can accommodate up to 76 passengers and a little over 60 crew members.

The ship does not skimp on amenities. Most of its staterooms feature balconies, maximizing viewpoints and making the ship a more luxurious and comfortable choice compared to others. The interior has a modern feel and a host of amenities, including a dining room, lounge, bar, fitness center with sauna, library and a meeting room – this is not booking steerage on a freighter!

Planes, Buses and Zodiac Boats

Antarctica is, of course, in the southernmost part of the world, encompassing the Antarctic Circle latitudes and the South Pole. It has almost no permanent settlement; even beyond that, it is incredibly far from any major city or airport.

So, getting there is an adventure in itself. We chose to fly to Santiago, Chile (LATAM offers one non-stop flight a day from LAX), then from Santiago to Punta Arenas, Chile, which is considered one of the “Antarctic Gateway” cities. From Punta Arenas, it is a two hour charter flight to King George Island in the South Shetland Islands. Once we landed on King George Island, a bus picked us up and transported us to the waiting Zodiac boats that whisked us to our cruise ship.

A Typical Day at the Ends of the Earth

Once onboard, breakfast is served in the dining room. Then, you can pile into the Zodiac boats which will take you out to one of the Antarctic Islands to do a morning hike. Exploring the terrain, we had the opportunity to see penguins, whales and seabirds in their unspoiled natural habitat.

After the hike, we returned to the ship for lunch. In the afternoon, there was a talk and a recap of the day’s activities, followed by an evening cocktail hour and dinner. During the meal, the ship set sail for its next destination.

It’s important to note that there are absolutely no facilities on Antarctica. Luckily, the Zodiac boats are readily available to take you to and from the ship if you need to use the restroom or take a break.

The weather in this part of the world is unpredictable, to say the least – activities may vary depending on the conditions. If the seas are calm, you can take a Zodiac tour around the glaciers or partake in a group kayaking excursion.

If you’re brave enough, participate in the infamous polar plunge, where you jump into the freezing water and swim back to the ship.

Antarctica21 operates the Magellan Explorer ship, which offers travelers many amenities on their trip to the icy continent.

A Commitment to Sustainability

Antarctica21, like any tourism company that can make landfall on the continent, is subject to heavy regulation from the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO), which itself is a wing of the Antarctic Treaty System (the landmass is governed as a sovereign location with no national ownership). That said, the company’s commitment to sustainable visits is built into its ethos. The company is 100% carbon neutral and utilizes advanced recycling techniques on board their ships. In addition, they ensure strict bio-security protocols; land exploration regulations and photography guidelines are in place so as not to disturb the fragile ecosystems tourists visit.

Most importantly, the company encourages and kindles the curiosity and scientific mindset that brings many tourists this far. Through lectures, a companion app and support for the local research community, Antarctica21 elevates the “citizen science” that fuels continued exploration to the region.

Antarctica’s glacial temperatures and rough terrain require special clothing.

Dress the Part

Among the tips that make sense for this kind of travel (for example, be in relatively good physical condition and expect the unexpected) it’s important to gear up for the trek. Even in Austral summer (that’s November to March) travelers can expect chilly temperatures, plenty of sea wind and maybe even a few snowflakes. For Southern Californians, this could be the coldest you’ve felt in a while.

Antarctica21 recommends bringing some specific gear that will have you well prepared, especially for rapidly changing weather conditions. They include:

Sunglasses–The albedo (reflectivity) of the snow and ice can be straining – choose sunglasses with UV protection.



Headgear–Wind chill is real – a good knit cap can retain your internal heat.



Fleece layers–Stay warm on longer outdoor excursions with good quality fleece layers.



Waterproof parka–Similar to a ski jacket, waterproofing goes a long way in icy and snowy conditions.



Gloves–Trying to fumble with your camera is no fun with numb fingers – well insulated gloves help immensely.



Swimsuit–While it seems nonintuitive, if you want to do the Polar Plunge, you’ll need a swimsuit.



Expedition boots–The tour company will provide these specialized boots for you.

The Best Time to Visit Antarctica

The best time to go is during Austral summer, which is November to March. During this time, the temperatures are at their mildest and the days are at their longest, giving you the max return on your ability to explore this unique environment.