Visiting Australia? Utilizing Qantas Explorer can Get You Maximum Benefits for Less

For Angelenos craving a journey that blends cosmopolitan flair with untamed wilderness, Australia offers a rare kind of magic. And now, that magic is more accessible than ever. Qantas is inviting U.S. travelers to stretch their adventure further, with 30% off base fares (excluding taxes, fees and carrier charges) on domestic flights to over 45 destinations within the country when booked alongside an international ticket. It’s a seamless way to travel smarter through a country that’s as diverse as it is expansive.

Great Barrier Reef, Queensland, Australia, Australasia (Holger Leue/Getty Images)

One Booking, Endless Possibilities

Qantas Explorer is designed for travelers who refuse to settle for just one experience, seeking to get the most value out of their journey to Australia, especially for those coming from afar. When you book your international flight to Australia with Qantas, you can add discounted domestic flights to your itinerary: no blackout dates and no expiration restrictions. Whether you’re chasing reef adventures, outback sunsets or vineyard mornings, Qantas Explorer makes it easy to build a multi-stop journey with one streamlined booking.

And because it’s Qantas, every international flight to Australia includes full-service comfort: meals, drinks, entertainment and checked baggage are all part of the experience.•

Travelers also gain access to Qantas Passenger Perks, a curated selection of exclusive discounts on tours and experiences across Australia. From guided hikes to wine tastings and wildlife encounters, these offers help you get even more out of every stop. Australia is a land of endless possibilities, and with Qantas Explorer and Qantas Passenger Perks, your itinerary can be as bold and varied as your imagination. Here are just a few ways your journey could unfold.

Experience Australia’s Must-See Landmarks

Start your adventure in Sydney, where the city’s skyline meets the sea. Climb the Harbour Bridge for panoramic views, catch a show at the Opera House or cruise past secluded coves on a sunset boat ride. Then head inland to Uluru, the spiritual heart of Australia and a World Heritage-listed site sacred to the Anangu people. As the sun dips below the horizon, the desert glows red and gold - a sacred moment shared with the stars and the land’s First Peoples.

Continue your adventure and fly to Exmouth via Perth to dive into one of Australia’s most thrilling marine adventures-swimming with whale sharks at Ningaloo Reef. Glide through turquoise waters alongside these gentle giants and meet other friendly locals along the way.

Breathtaking Landscapes, From the Great Barrier Reef to the Mountains For those drawn to Australia’s wild beauty and ancient stories, this itinerary offers a rich tapestry of landscapes and cultural depth.

Begin in Darwin and venture into Kakadu National Park, a World Heritage-listed expanse of wetlands, waterfalls, and Aboriginal rock art that dates back tens of thousands of years. Cruise through billabongs teeming with wildlife and hike to panoramic lookouts that reveal the scale and serenity of the Northern Territory.

Next, fly to Cairns, a tropical paradise and gateway to the Great Barrier Reef. Snorkel among vibrant coral gardens, sea turtles and schools of tropical fish in the world’s largest reef system. While in town, don’t miss the chance to visit a wildlife park and snap a selfie with a koala, one of Australia’s most beloved native animals.

Wrap up your journey with a day trip to the Blue Mountains. Just a short drive from Sydney, this region offers dramatic sandstone cliffs, eucalyptus forests and deep valleys that stretch to the horizon. Stand before the iconic Three Sisters rock formation and take in sweeping views from cliffside trails that make you feel like you are walking on the edge of the world.

(Rob Blackburn)

For the Foodie: Savor the Authentic Flavors of Down Under

Australia’s wine regions are as rich in flavor as they are in scenery. Fly to Australia and make your way to Perth to begin in Margaret River, Western Australia’s premier wine destination, where world-class wineries like Vasse Felix and Leeuwin Estate pair vintages with gourmet local fare. Walk it off on the Cape to Cape Track, a coastal trail that winds through dramatic cliffs, beaches and forests.

Continue your journey to Melbourne and take a trip to nearby Yarra Valley, float over vineyards in a sunrise hot air balloon before sipping cool-climate wines at renowned estates like Oakridge and Domaine Chandon.

Tasmania adds a final flourish: boutique producers near Hobart and the unforgettable experience of wading into Freycinet’s waters to taste freshly shucked oysters straight from the sea.

(Richard Sharrocks/Getty Images)

Adventure Tailored to You

For Los Angeles travelers, where long-haul flights are often the gateway to global adventure, Qantas Explorer offers a rare kind of freedom with over 45 destinations within Australia to choose from. Whether you’re drawn to the wild, the refined or the unexpected, Australia is ready; and now, more reachable than ever. qantas.com/explorer.