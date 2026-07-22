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Southern Hemisphere Destinations

Red Sand, Quiet Safaris, and Creole Coasts: Why Your First African Adventure Should Be Now Instead of ‘Someday’

Picturesque Mauritius beach.
(Balate Dorin / Adobe Stock)
Sandra Awodele, contributor for Travel by LA Times Studios
By Sandra Awodele
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  • Contributor Sandra Awodele asserts Africa belongs on the beginner traveler’s list now, not later, with countries offering safe, surprisingly accessible introductions to road trips, safaris, beaches and deeply rooted history.
  • From Namibia’s red dunes and low-key wildlife viewing to Botswana’s uncrowded safaris and Indian Ocean islands, first-time visitors can find solitude, luxury or true reset-on-the-beach escapes.
  • In Ghana, Senegal and The Gambia, vibrant nightlife, art and music mix with sobering slave-trade sites, offering especially diaspora travelers a powerful, grounding first encounter with West Africa.

Africa rarely gets pitched as a destination for people who are still early in their travel experiences. It gets filed under “someday,” or the trip people plan for after they’ve done Europe, and a few rounds of Southeast Asia. That’s a mistake. Some of the most rewarding travels I’ve done have been on this continent, and several of its countries are not just safe and accessible for first-timers — they’re genuinely some of the best introductions to international travel available anywhere.

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I’ve spent time in both Namibia and Ghana, and what struck me most wasn’t how different they felt from what I expected, but how easy they were to navigate once I was there.

Namibia

Sandwich Harbour in Swakopmund
(Sandra Awodele)
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Namibia is the one I’d point to first for anyone nervous about their first trip to Africa. It’s one of the least densely populated countries on Earth, which translates to wide-open roads, low crime, and a self-driving culture that makes it almost shockingly approachable. You can rent a car in Windhoek and be standing at the base of the Sossusvlei dunes within a day, watching the sun rise over the high walls of sand in a deep red.

Etosha National Park has real safari moments — elephants, giraffe, oryx — without the major crowds associated with East Africa’s more famous parks. It may not be quite as flashy, but it’s vast, quiet, and completely on its own wavelength.

Ghana

Ghana Indepedence Square
(Sandra Awodele)
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Ghana is the opposite kind of experience, and that’s the point. December in Accra is loud, social, and full of life. It’s all part of the broader Detty December season that’s turned West Africa into one of the most vibrant places to be at the end of the year. But the part of my trip that’s stayed with me most wasn’t the parties; it was Cape Coast Castle and Elmina, sites tied to the history of the transatlantic slave trade. Walking through the Door of No Return wasn’t something I was fully prepared for, even having read about it beforehand. For travelers in the diaspora, especially, it’s an experience that stays with you long after you’ve left. It’s worth building significant time for this into your trip’s itinerary, and not just a quick stop between beach days.

Mauritius

Mauritius has the kind of turquoise water and scenery people associate with the Caribbean, but with a distinctly Indian Ocean vibe. Expect Creole foods, multilingual locals, and a slower island pace that forces you to relax and unwind rather than sightseeing nonstop. It’s an easy, low-stress entry point if your first trip to Africa is really about culture and rest.

Seychelles

Like Mauritius, the Seychelles is an island escape built around postcard beaches and a relaxed Creole culture.
(Jovannig / Adobe Stock)

Like Mauritius, the Seychelles is an island escape built around postcard beaches and a relaxed Creole culture. It is a bit more remote and upscale, with fewer crowds and a real sense of privacy. This makes it a good fit for travelers who want their first trip to Africa to feel like a reset at the elevated, luxury level.

Senegal

Senegal has a different vibe than the safari- and beach-focused countries on this list. Dakar has an authentic art scene, as well as a deeply rooted music culture. A day trip to Gorée Island adds a layer of history, similar to Ghana’s Cape Coast, that’s worth exploring. It’s a good option for travelers who want culture and history as part of their first taste of West Africa.

The Gambia

The Gambia is right next to Senegal and has a smaller, more laid-back feel to it. It’s very easy to combine with a Senegal itinerary if you have the time. It’s a softer entry into West Africa for travelers who want something low-key without sacrificing the feeling of being somewhere new.

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Botswana

Botswana safari
(Knelson / Abobe Stock)

Botswana has some of the most admired safari experiences on the continent. It is focused on the Okavango Delta, a UNESCO World Heritage site. There you can spot lions, elephants, and hippos from a single boat ride. It’s pricier and more remote, which keeps it less crowded; but it has exactly what people picture when they imagine an African safari.

What ties all of these together isn’t just safety, though that matters plenty. It’s that each one has something a first-time traveler can actually grasp on to: a landscape, a piece of history, a unique feeling that doesn’t exist quite the same way anywhere else. Africa, of course, isn’t one trip. It’s dozens of completely different ones, and most of them are far more accessible than people assume.

Road in Namibia
(Sandra Awodele)

If you’re figuring out where to start, my advice is to pick a place based on what kind of trip you want, not on what feels safest on paper. Do you want wide-open landscapes and a road trip? Choose Namibia. Want energy, music, and history in equal measure? Pick Ghana, especially in December. Prefer a classic safari without the crowds? Then go to Botswana. Want beaches that feel like a reset button? Go to Mauritius or the Seychelles. Each one is a legitimate “first” trip to Africa, and each will likely send you back for a second — after you’ve experience the continent for the first time, once will never be enough.

Southern Hemisphere DestinationsInternational TravelTravel DestinationsTravel by LA Times StudiosInternational Vacations

Travel by LA Times Studios

From quick escapes to dream adventures, we’ll share top destinations, tips, and experiences to inspire your next trip.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Sandra Awodele

Sandra Awodele is a scientist, creator, freelance travel writer, and the founder of COITraveler, where she covers solo female travel, culture, and destinations across the world, and especially on the African continent.

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