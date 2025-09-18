Wandering Buenos Aires and Drinking in Mendoza: Argentina’s Unexpected Delights

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The huge – and somewhat mysterious – South American metropolis opens up in front of you with every step

Truth be told, I expected to be underwhelmed by Buenos Aires.

The first time I set foot in the South American metropolis was at the tail-end of a book project on driving the Pan-American Highway from Texas to Argentina. I was pretty worn out by that point, needed some rest and recuperation rather than a frenetic urban experience, and checked into a downtown hotel figuring I would hibernate for a couple of days and hit the road for Patagonia.

But something remarkable happened that first afternoon. Hunger overcoming the need for sleep, I went in search of a light meal that would tide me over till dinner time. That’s when I discovered Calle Florida – the busy pedestrian street that runs through the heart of the city and my first inclination that Buenos Aires is more about the vibe rather than iconic sights or social media snapshots.

Without knowing, I had arrived in the middle of the annual Tango Festival, the globe’s largest and most flamboyant showcase of the legendary Argentine dance and music form. Mixed in with the regular buskers on Calle Florida were impromptu tango performers, a swirl of black-and-red to songs played on the violins, guitars and accordions by musicians complementing the dancers.

After that, I found myself walking for hours, wandering “BA” with no particular plan in mind but continually finding intriguing things along the way.

Like the Mirador Galería Güemes, an Art Nouveau masterpiece with sundry shops and eating spots beneath soaring arches and extraordinary glass domes. Built in 1913 and comprising 14 stories, it’s considered the city’s first skyscraper. Crowning the roof is a spiral staircase leading to an observation deck (the mirador) that has delivered the best view of Buenos Aires for more than a century.

At the bottom end of Calle Florida is the Casa Rosada (“Pink House”). Argentina’s salmon-colored presidential palace was originally built in the 1870s as the city’s main post office. But the architecture was so elegantly over the top that it was soon hijacked by el presidente. Eva Perón is forever associated with the building because of a 1951 speech she delivered to thousands of her adoring followers in the Plaza de Mayo that fronts the building. It’s also the same plaza where thousands would later gather in protests that helped topple the nation’s dreaded military junta in the 1980s.

Dancing in the Daylight

Heading down Avenida de Mayo from the plaza, appetite eventually surpassed my wanderlust and I stumbled into Café Tortoni. Full disclosure, I was kind of looking for it, as one of the places I’d heard about long before arriving in the Argentine capital. Opened in 1858 by a French immigrant, it’s the city’s oldest eatery and a bona fide national historic monument.

Below gorgeous glass ceilings, the walls are covered in portraits of celebrated Argentine writers, artists and sporting heroes who frequented the café in days gone by. Tortoni was also on the BA bucket list of foreign visitors like Albert Einstein, King Juan Carlos of Spain and First Lady Hillary Clinton.

My timing couldn’t have been more perfect, because I got seated in the main salon just as a tango performance was kicking off, the dancers twirling between the tables as I sipped a glass of tinto vino from Mendoza with an Académico Tortoni sandwich (one of the house specials). Soon the professional dancers were joined by diners caught up in the mood, a phenomenon I would encounter throughout the city over the next few days.

Ghosts of Porteños Past

Residents of Buenos Aires call themselves porteños, a term of endearment that means “people of the port” because so many immigrants arrived by ship from Spain, Italy and other European nations. It was a human wave not unlike what the United States was experiencing at the same time; in the 20-year period following 1895 the city’s population tripled to 1.5 million. By World War II, three million people called the city home.

Most of them stepped ashore at Puerto Madero, a waterfront area that once bustled with hundreds of sailing ships and steamers disgorging cargo and passengers. By the late 20th century, most new migrants were arriving by air and cargo had shifted to container ports. Like extinct port areas around the globe, Puerto Madero fell into disuse and despair – that is, until the turn of this century when the old docklands was completely transformed by the largest and most expensive urban renewal project in Argentine history.

If Santiago, Chile has its “Sanhattan” high-rise district, then the resurrected Puerto Modero could easily be dubbed “BAnhattan” given the forest of skyscrapers that rises above the old port (many designed by world-famous architects). Here and there the past endures, like the restored redbrick grain warehouse that now holds the chic Faena Hotel and the ARA Presidente Sarmiento, an immense three-masted frigate launched in 1897 that is now a floating museum.

Making my way through the maze of skyscrapers I eventually reached the Costanera Sur. Or, at least the place where this famed waterfront promenade used to be: Once upon a time, thousands of porteños flocked here on summer evenings to catch the breeze blowing up the Rio de la Plata from the South Atlantic and maybe even take a dip.

By the time of my arrival, the fancy wrought-iron streetlights and steps leading down to the water had been replaced by a modern version, and the promenade now offered lawns where kids were playing soccer and open-air parilla restaurants that specialize in incredibly delicious grilled meats.

It might be called a “waterfront,” But there’s no longer water, per se. The land been pushed almost a mile out into the Rio de la Plata via reclamation to create the Reserva Ecológica Costanera Sur, a huge urban green space with wetlands and native vegetation that attracts both migratory birds and city dwellers in search of a nature escape.

Reaching the beach on the outer edge of the eco reserve, I was surprised to find that the legendary “River of Silver” is actually brown, caused by all the silt that washes down the Rio Parana from rainforests in the middle of South America. No swimming for me today, but I had to stick my feet into the famous waterway just to say I’d done it.

The other place to channel BA’s ghosts is Recoleta Cemetery. In good Latin American fashion, it’s more like a mini city, a grid pattern of streets flanked by the flamboyant tombs and mausoleums of Argentine presidents, generals, scientists and celebrities. Although rather subdued compared to many of the others, the Duarte family mausoleum is far and away the most visited. That’s because Eva Perón is buried there. Even as I browsed the memorial plaques on the façade of the mausoleum, several Evita admirers arrived with fresh flowers which they left at the front door.

BA as a BC (Base Camp)

Having fallen head over heels for Buenos Aires, I decided to prolong my stay. Traveling to Patagonia would just have to wait while I used BA as a base camp for exploring beyond its city limits.

I devoted an entire day to Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay on the north shore of the Rio de la Plata. The ferry takes around four hours to cross the waterway. But it was time well spent for an afternoon discovering an urban area that is a perfect complement to Buenos Aires in terms of architecture and café lifestyle.

Another day I hopped a bus to San Antonio de Areco. Located on the vast pampas west of BA, the old Spanish colonial town remains a hotbed of traditional gaucho culture. First stop was the Museo Gauchesco Ricardo Güiraldes, dedicated to the author who penned the gaucho literary classic “Don Segundo Sombra.”

Grabbing lunch at the Boliche de Bessonart tavern, I spotted a group of men clad in berets and leather boots with red or black scarves tied around their necks, silver belt buckles, baggy pants and knives wedged in their waistbands. Gauchos! They were kind enough to invite me to drink with them, and in my limited Spanish I discovered that one was related to the famous bard. He invited me to his estancia (ranch) for a gallop across the grasslands beside the Rio Areco. It could not have been a more perfect day.

I would say the same about the week in Buenos Aires. There was more tango, of course. Lots more tango. And a growing appreciation on my part that Argentina’s beloved artform is not just song and dance but even more about the lyrics. As one might expect, a lot of the songs are romantic, about love lost and gained. But tango lyrics are often infused with political satire, social commentary and a lust for life that seems to run through everything in Buenos Aires.

Mendoza’s Tasty Wine Country

My journey across Argentina also took me through Mendoza, epicenter of the nation’s celebrated wine country. Set along the Andes foothills, the western Argentina city is surrounded by more than 1,500 wineries, many of them in the Maipú and Luján de Cuyo areas on the south side of town and down scenic Highway 40 in the Valle de Uco.

Mendoza is renowned for vino tinto – red wines like Malbec, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon made from grapes that thrive in the rich soil, dry climate and high altitude. There are also great whites, primarily Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc, but also the Torrontés wines that are such a favorite in Argentina.

How do you choose a bodega to visit when there’s so much choice? Award-winning wineries like Achaval Ferrer in the Uco Valley and Catena Zapata in Luján de Cuyo make every list of Mendoza’s best. But oenophiles should also check out boutique bodegas like family-run Carmelo Patti in Luján or Gimenez Riili in the Uco.

Although many of the tasting rooms are open year-round, the harvest takes place in the southern hemisphere fall: February and March. The harvest coincides with La Fiesta Nacional de Vendimia, a month long festival that blends local wines with live music, parades, a beauty contest and incredible Argentine cuisine. Several wineries offer opportunities to join the picking and even stomp grapes during the harvest season.

There’s no shortage of accommodation, from modestly priced city hotels to chic rural retreats like Cavas Wine Lodge, upscale glamping at Chozos Resort, and the Susana Balbo Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites.