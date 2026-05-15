“Very Few People Go There”: The Prehistoric Rainforest David Attenborough Calls His Favorite Place on the Planet

An aerial view of Myall Beach at Cape Tribulation in Daintree National Park in Queensland, Australia.

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Famed naturalist Sir David Attenborough turned 100 last week to much fanfare around the world — rightfully so for the man who’s inspired so many to not only fall in love with nature, but to take an interest in protecting it. This got me thinking: If David Attenborough has seen it all when it comes to our planet’s most beautiful and precious places, does he have a favorite?

He does indeed. In a 2010 BBC interview, Attenborough singled out a stretch of tropical north Queensland as one of the most extraordinary places he had encountered.

“People think the Amazon is a great place for jungles. But the north of Queensland is fantastic, and very few people go there,” he explained. “

There are wonderful birds and extraordinary birds that you have never thought of: amazing things like wonderful bower birds, that are extraordinary.”

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The place Attenborough is referring to is the Daintree Rainforest. And despite his profession of ardent adoration, it remains an uncommon addition to most Australia itineraries, even for travelers who have visited more widely known rainforest regions or who are familiar with the Australian continent in general.

What Makes the Daintree Different

“The Daintree is the world’s oldest tropical rainforest by a long shot,” Haley Chesna, an Australia specialist at Audley Travel, told LA Times Studios Travel. “Stepping into this forest feels like stepping back in time.”

The Daintree is estimated to be more than 135 million years old, making it one of the oldest continuously surviving tropical rainforests on Earth. It predates the Amazon by tens of millions of years and contains plant species that trace back to early stages of flowering plant evolution.

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(Photographer:Jiri Viehmann/jiriviehmann - stock.adobe.com)

The unique location adds another distinction that travelers may find appealling. The Daintree is one of the only places where two UNESCO World Heritage sites are directly adjacent as it abuts the Great Barrier Reef. In other parts of the region, the rainforest extends to the edge of the Coral Sea.

This overlap creates multiple ecosystems within a relatively compact area, including rainforest canopy, mangroves, rivers and coastline. The region supports a high concentration of endemic species, including the endangered cassowary, a large flightless bird that plays a key role in seed dispersal (and one that you definitely don’t want to be up against when it’s defending its territory.

Getting There and Planning Your Route

Most travelers reach the Daintree by flying into Cairns, which serves as the main gateway to tropical north Queensland.

“I advise clients to fly into Cairns and rent a car,” Chesna says. “The route passes through some great beach towns on the way, so I sometimes like to do two nights in the rainforest and two nights by the beach in Port Douglas or Palm Cove.”

After the drive north, travelers cross the Daintree River via a cable ferry, which provides access to the rainforest region beyond. Services become more limited after this point, with fewer fuel stops and less consistent mobile coverage.

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How to Fit the Daintree Into a Larger Trip

The Daintree is most often included as part of a broader Australia itinerary rather than a standalone destination.

“It’s close to the Great Barrier Reef, so it is an area that tends to be on a lot of people’s lists,” says Chesna. However, not a lot of people know that you can stay in the rainforest itself.”

The proximity to the reef allows travelers to combine marine and rainforest environments within a single trip. While day trips into the Daintree are possible, staying overnight allows access to prime early morning and late afternoon wildlife activity.

Where to Stay: From Eco-Lodges to Luxury Retreats

Accommodation options in the Daintree region range from an eco-lodge within the rainforest to higher-end properties located near the Mossman River.

“I typically recommend Daintree Eco Lodge for clients looking for a mid-range option and Silky Oaks for those looking for a high end or luxury stay,” Chesna says.

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Daintree Eco Lodge is positioned deeper within the rainforest, with treehouse like rooms and an on-site spa. Staying at the lodge offers direct access to surrounding vegetation and wildlife.

Silky Oaks Lodge, located along the Mossman river, offers a similar “stay within the canopy” experience, but with a higher level of service along with guided experiences and additional amenities.

What to Do Beyond the Obvious

Guided rainforest walks are a common starting point, but the Daintree offers a range of additional experiences.

“The Kuku Yalanji people settled there, so there are cultural experiences and some great wildlife and nature guided tours,” Chesna says.

Indigenous-led tours provide information on land use, plant species and traditional practices. Wildlife tours focus on the varied and fascinating bird species, reptiles and insects native to the region.

The Mossman River is known for its clear water and designated swimming areas, particularly during lower rainfall periods. River cruises on the Daintree River offer opportunities to observe wildlife, including saltwater crocodiles, from a safe distance.

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(Michael B. Kowalski / Adobe Stock)

What You Can Actually See in the Rainforest

The Daintree is often lauded for its longevity and biodiversity, but what stands out for most visitors is how much of that is visible within a relatively short visit.

Bird life is one of the most immediate entry points. The region is home to more than 400 species, including kingfishers, riflebirds and one stunning-but-shy star of the region.

“The endangered Cassowary lives in the rainforest, and lucky clients may have a sighting,” Chesna says. The cassowary, which can reach up to six feet tall, plays a critical role in maintaining the rainforest by dispersing seeds across large areas. This relative of ancient dinosaurs has powerful legs with 5 inch claws, so it’s a sight best viewed from a distance.

(Torsten Pursche / Adobe Stock)

Reptiles and amphibians are also present throughout the region, especially around waterways and shaded areas. Tree frogs, geckos and snakes are part of the ecosystem, though they are less visible during the day. Guided walks increase the likelihood of spotting these species, as local guides are trained to identify movement and camouflage patterns.

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River cruises on the Daintree regularly spot majestic and fearsome saltwater crocodiles resting along the banks, along with water birds and occasional snakes in overhanging branches. These tours provide one of the most reliable ways to see the larger wildlife safely.

Insects and plant life are just as significant, even if they are less immediately recognizable. This rainforest contains some of the oldest plant species on earth, including primitive flowering plants that have existed for tens of millions of years. Large strangler figs, fan palms and dense canopy layers are responsible for creating a structure that supports a wide range of species.

When to Visit and What to Expect

The Daintree has a tropical climate, with a wet season that typically runs through the Australian summer.

“I recommend clients avoid cyclone season, which is mostly late December to early April,” Chesna says. “Since that timeframe tends to be very popular for a lot of travelers, I like to recommend they travel in November or April so that they can enjoy other destinations within Australia as well while traveling in comfortable temperatures.”

The dry season, from May through October, generally provides more stable weather conditions for travel. Rainfall patterns greatly influence accessibility to certain areas, particularly in this rustic environment of unsealed roads and walking tracks.

Practical Realities to Know Before You Go

Travel within the Daintree requires a good amount of preparation. Mobile service is limited in many areas, and travelers should plan routes in advance.

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Fuel stations and grocery options are also limited beyond the Daintree River crossing, making it important to stock up before continuing north.

The region is home to saltwater crocodiles, and swimming is restricted to designated safe areas. Chesna says the Mossman River has many beautiful and crocodile-free swimming holes, but visitors swim at their own risk and are expected to follow posted safety signage at all times.

(Martin Valigursky / Adobe Stock)

Why It’s Worth the Effort

The Daintree remains less visited than other major rainforest destinations, due to its remote location, limited infrastructure, and low-profile.

For the adventurous traveler, it’s exactly that lack of development allows for a more direct view of an ecosystem that has remained largely intact since the time of the dinosaurs. Additionally, the combination of rainforest, coastline and reef access within a single region is exceedingly rare, making for a trip that allows a nature-lover to experience a little bit of everything they enjoy.

Attenborough’s observation remains relevant. While the Amazon is often cited as the defining rainforest destination, tropical north Queensland offers a distinct alternative, with a relatively unmatched concentration of biodiversity. For travelers planning a trip to Australia, the Daintree adds a dimension that extends beyond the traditional major cities, coastlines and Outback treks. It offers a world in which to create unique and unforgettable stories that you’ll still be telling your friends when you yourself turn 100.