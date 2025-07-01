Second-Story Visitors: Why Giraffe Manor is Among the World’s Most Unique Hotel Experiences

An animal popping its head into your window might not seem like the best vacation – at this unique Kenyan hotel, it’s why you’ve booked your stay

Located just minutes outside Nairobi, in the Langata suburbs, the Giraffe Manor stands out as one of the world’s most unique hotels and a truly bucket-list-worthy destination. It’s famous for its resident Rothschild giraffes, offering guests an intimate and luxurious experience with these magnificent animals.

Modeled after a Scottish manor home, Giraffe Manor started as a family abode, built around 1932 by businessman Sir David Duncan. Over the years, it has transformed into a 5-star boutique hotel now owned and managed by the Safari Collection, drawing giraffe enthusiasts from around the globe.

Giraffe Manor is both a luxury hotel and a conservation center for Rothschild giraffes. The 12-acre estate provides a safe home for these once-endangered species, along with plenty of chances for guests to interact with them.

Your New Long-Necked Best Friends

Upon check-in, you’ll be assigned a room or suite in one of two buildings: the Main House or the Garden House. The Main Manor features six rooms, all offering direct giraffe feeding opportunities, making it the central hub of the property. The Garden House is the newer wing, also with six rooms, three of which provide direct giraffe feeding access.

If you’re lucky enough to reserve one of the nine giraffe-feeding rooms, you might get a memorable 5 a.m. “wake-up call” from a giraffe. They’ll often wander up to your window or balcony looking for a morning treat. One of the most unforgettable moments at Giraffe Manor is enjoying breakfast with a giraffe poking its head through the windows, stretching its long neck toward your table. There’s also a daily afternoon tea on the terrace, perfect for taking photos with the giraffes in the picturesque surroundings. Guests can feed them special food pellets provided by their assigned butlers, who also help tailor your interactions, ensuring a personalized – and giraffe-filled – experience throughout your visit.

A Luxe Stay With a Positive Mission

While the giraffes are, of course, the main draw, there’s more to explore on the gorgeous estate and in the lush surrounding areas. Next to the Main Manor is The Retreat, a wellness center where you can enjoy massages, work out, or take a dip in the infinity pool. You can also arrange a private candlelight dinner in the beautiful Orchid House, which boasts over 150 different types of orchids.

For those interested in the inner workings of the hotel’s mission and the animals themselves, the Giraffe Centre is located right on the property grounds, offering programs focused on giraffe conservation. The Manor’s grounds are also home to various other animals, including warthogs, monkeys and many bird species.

Safaris and Surroundings

Can’t get enough wildlife? Just a short drive from Giraffe Manor is Nairobi National Park, where guests can go on a safari to see a variety of wildlife, including lions, zebras, buffalo, warthogs, impalas and over 400 species of birds. The Karen Blixen Museum, the former home of the Danish author of Out of Africa, is also nearby.

This unique haven, filled with giraffes, is one of the most photographed hotels in the world. Its special setting and unforgettable animal encounters make it a must-visit destination for anyone who loves animals and nature.

When to Visit & How to Book Your Stay

The dry seasons from June through October and December through March are generally the best time to visit Giraffe Manor. During these months, the weather is ideal for outdoor activities. April through May and November tend to have heavy rainfall, which can make outdoor experiences less enjoyable. However, fewer tourists usually visit during these wetter periods, offering a quieter atmosphere and possibly more one-on-one time with the animals.

Booking a stay requires significant advance planning. While the Main Manor can only be booked as part of a package with one of the Safari Collection’s other hotels, the Garden House can be reserved as a stand-alone stay based on availability. For either option, securing your reservation well in advance for this truly unique experience is highly recommended.