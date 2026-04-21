The Indian Pacific Train is 2026’s Ultimate Australian Outback Rail Epic

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You’ve decided to visit Down Under – finally! It’s been on your bucket list for ages, the allure of the endless Outback, cosmopolitan (and foodie fetishized ) Melbourne and Sydney, and the decidedly “California, but not exactly” West Coast of Perth. And, you’ve set yourself up for that lonnnng flight across the Pacific and ahead a day all just to … get on ANOTHER form of transportation.

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That’s correct. You’re boarding an Australian train journey, and your perspective on slow travel is about to flip … hemispherically.

We here at LA Times Studios Travel love an elevated train experience, whether you’re headed to Machu Picchu, Italy or the Canadian Rockies. This isn’t a commuter train, this is a journey all of its own, and Journey Beyond , operator of the transcontinental Indian Pacific as well as the historic North-South Ghan and two other intercity routes on beautiful rolling stock.

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These journeys are all about surrendering to space. Indian Pacific is a 2,700-mile transcontinental epic that stretches between two oceans, traversing the Blue Mountains, the arid goldfields and the legendary Nullarbor Plain.

In 2026, this isn’t just a train excursion; it’s the definitive “active luxury” experience. You aren’t just watching the desert roll by, you are stepping into its ghost towns, dining under its stars and exploring its heritage-listed mines.

Best of all, just this month the company debuted its Aurora Australis suites , the ultimate in high-end travel – think FIRST first-class accommodations.

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For the traveler seeking “ hushpitality ” on the rails, the journey begins with choosing your sanctuary. In 2026, the Indian Pacific has refined its cabin classes to cater to every level of opulence – but opulence is always first and foremost onboard.

The Aurora Australis suite drawing room. (Interior photos by Frankie the Creative)

First, let’s talk the suites. These newly debuted accommodations are the undisputed peak of the collection. With only two suites per train, this is the most exclusive ticket on wheels. Blending contemporary elegance with the timeless romance, the suites feature a full bedroom with luxury linens, a private bar stocked with Champagne Bollinger La Grande Année, and even a dedicated butler.

The suite bedroom.

“The debut of the Aurora Australis Suites represents a new chapter for Journey Beyond and for luxury travel in Australia,” said Chris Tallent, CEO of Journey Beyond. “Our iconic trains have long connected guests with some of the country’s most extraordinary landscapes, and these suites elevate that experience to an entirely new level. They offer guests a private sanctuary on board, a place to unwind and fully immerse themselves in the journey across this remarkable continent.”

Beyond the “suite life,” the Indian Pacific trains offer Platinum Service, offering spacious cabins that transform into comfortable bedrooms at night. This also offers access to the Platinum Club carriage, a sophisticated setting for all-inclusive, five-course dinners paired with premium wines and a nightcap at turndown.

Journey Beyond also offers Gold Premium service, newly designed contemporary cabins offer exclusive access to the Gold Premium Lounge and Restaurant. Expect two-course lunches, four-course dinners and special touches like LaGaia amenities and priority check-in. Regardless of the initial ticket, luxury is the key.

Off-Train Adventure

While the interior is all polished wood and crisp linen, the off-train experiences are designed to pull you directly into the energy of the Outback as you crisscross the continent.

A few highlights of this packed journey:

Broken Hill & Shelita Buffet: In the “Silver City,” you can explore mining heritage or opt for a tour of the “main drag” led by local drag sensation Shelita Buffet . It is a brilliant, irreverent way to see Australia’s first heritage-listed city.

The Nullarbor Stargazing: At Rawlinna , on the fringe of Australia’s largest sheep station, you’ll enjoy a signature dinner under a thousand unfamiliar-to-you stars. In the summer months, the desert air is crisp and the Milky Way is so bright it feels like a physical presence.

Blue Mountains Exploration: At the famed UNESCO World Heritage site in NSW, take a hike! Seriously, the Discovery Trail is a ±2-mile path worth the incredible vistas you’ll experience. After that, indulge in High Tea in the charming village of Mt. Victoria, all framed by picturesque, panoramic views of the incredible mountain scenery.

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The Barossa Firing: Spend an evening at Seppeltsfield Winery in the Barossa Valley. Here, you’ll witness a traditional “Firing of the Barrel” and, for Platinum travelers, a tasting of wine that is exactly 100 years old – happy birthday!

And, of course, after any mid-to-high octane experience, you’ll retreat to your private on-train sanctuary to reset, with all your needs met and everything included – you’ll thank yourself for boarding yet another form of transportation for your journey.

The Bonus: The “Global Hop” (Perth-London-Home)

Why backtrack to LAX when you can finish a full rotation? The “adventure flex” to conclude this epic sojourn in 2026 is a “global hop” via Perth.

Once you reach the Indian Ocean, take a few days to decompress in Western Australia (think Cottesloe or the Swan River). Then, leverage Perth’s unique position as a gateway to the UK.

The Qantas Nonstop (PER-LHR): This is the crown jewel of the return route. Instead of navigating the hubs of the Middle East, you board the Qantas nonstop flight from Perth to London Heathrow. It is a 17-hour leap that flies a northern path, skipping the traditional stopover cities entirely. 17 hours!? Yes, but you’ll be flying Qantas’ business class on the overnight flight, with plenty of time to reset after your Outback adventure.

After four days of slow, rhythmic travel on the Indian Pacific, this final “long-haul” feels like a victory lap. And stay over in London, why not? You’ve crossed a continent by rail; now you cross the hemispheres in one go, and you’ve made it around the world in far less than 80 days!