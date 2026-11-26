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Melbourne is Australia’s second city, with all the familiar trappings of a metropolis — towering skyscrapers, busy, tram-filled streets and amazing offerings from art to live music to some of the best coffee culture you’re likely to find anywhere.

It’s also the anchor to the state of Victoria, the country’s second most populous — and certainly one of its most diverse — states, featuring seaside cliffs, expansive beaches, hills, mountains and lush valleys comprising vast growing regions for agriculture of all types, but especially wine.

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The path out of the urban bustle of Melbourne leads through a long highway tunnel. Utilizing this part of the Eastern Freeway brings you directly into the suburbs and onward to the Mornington Peninsula or Yarra Valley, two of Victoria’s supple, suave and savory wine regions.

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On a recent trip hosted by Visit Victoria to the city and its surroundings, I found the countryside a delight. The coastal views and valley floors felt as much Sonoma or Paso Robles as Down Under, except with the occasional kangaroo wandering the vines. The wine region, made up of 21 distinct regions and 800 wineries, offers a wide range of varietals and an exposition of some signature wines that you’ll want to try again and again. Luckily, nearly every winery is equipped with a “cellar door” (that’s a tasting room to us Americans), each featuring its own style: One finds incredible bites, full restaurants and even art offerings that create a full day of flavor and enrichment.

Mornington Peninsula

Just an hour south of Melbourne, the expansive Mornington Peninsula curves gently away from the metropolis to the coastal town of Sorrento, the entrance to Port Phillip Bay. Along its sandy, bluff-lined shores are winery after winery, most taking advantage of the seaside terroir to create crisp whites like Pinot Gris.

But it’s the other Pinot, Noir, that is the star of the show on Mornington. The delicate, thin-skinned grape is beautifully acclimated to the soil and the mild coastal conditions, making for light, balanced but full-depth wines.

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That wine reaches its full experience at Pt. Leo Estate , the bluffside vantage perched on the eastern end of the peninsula and overlooking Phillip Island. The views feel endless, and the tasting room and restaurants seem baked into the topography so as not to disturb sightlines but also feature enormous floor to ceiling windows for an immersive vantage.

(Courtesy Alan LaGuardia)

Dotting the bluff is a delightful diversion: a sprawling sculpture walk drawn from the founders’ private collection, featuring monumental works from a who’s who of Australian and international artists, everyone from KAWS to Yayoi Kusama.

Strolling the grounds with a glass of signature Pinot is something that can’t be easily replicated in other wine regions — as the view of the endless coastline stretches out into mist broken up by occasional outsize pop art. You’ll have found yourself in a place that is unique to the region: the largest sculpture park in Australia.

Inside the main building, dining at Pt. Leo includes the casual Wine Terrace overlooking the sculpture park, the Pt. Leo Restaurant and Laura , an exclusive dining room named after a postmodern, rather Brutalist sculpture in the park. It’s a must-try during a visit.

Rated “exceptional quality of cuisine” at two hats by the Good Food Guide (Michelin does not rate restaurants in Oceania as of yet), Laura features a seasonal, chef-forward fine dining menu that includes local ingredients (finger lime, Sydney rock oyster) and a southern rock lobster halved and flambéed tableside, all paired with the winery’s signature blends.

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In aforementioned Sorrento, visit nearby Portsea Estate , which features a volcanic soil and self-described “harsh” prevailing southwesterly that pushes the vines onto sheltered, sun-soaked north-facing slopes. The breezes toppling over the ridge naturally dry the vines, preventing over-moisture from the sea air and creating spectacular Chardonnays from this main ridge.

(Courtesy Alan LaGuardia)

Into the Yarra Valley

Eastern Australia — that is, Melbourne to Sydney and Brisbane on the coast — is divided by a major mountain range. In fact, it’s one of the longest land-based mountain ranges in the world, the Great Dividing Range. It’s at the base of its foothills that you’ll find the Yarra Valley, an expansive portion of Victoria that is almost entirely dedicated to the production of wine.

This fertile region, among the first places that Australians brought grapes in young history (vines were planted in 1838, which is ancient for the country’s colonial era) has matured into an incredibly productive growing region, with distinct terroirs and spotlight varietals. It’s also gorgeous, with a distinctly Northern Californian feel of a verdant valley/foothill pairing, albeit with the occasional mob of kangaroos hopping through the vines.

(Courtesy Alan LaGuardia)

That lush valley floor is wide and gives way to expansive estates — Levantine Hill , for example, is large enough to feature a helipad on its grounds, ready for VIPs flying in directly from the city center. The starkly modernist estate, which features a huge warehouse-meets-events center opposite a beautiful cellar door/restaurant, feels distinctly futuristic.

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Offsetting that is the vast cellar underneath Levantine’s production warehouse, where in a cool, dark microclimate sits its signature Chardonnay output, quietly aging in oak barrels to undergo the malolactic fermentation process that gives the wine its distinctive buttery flavor. In the cellar tour, experts utilize the wine thief, a long, curved tube that can “borrow” some of the aging wine from the top of the barrel, to give a more complete view of the aging process, where the Chardonnay goes from a young, sharply flavored and more bitter affair to the smooth and refined final bottled product.

Dining at the Hill offers a Mediterranean-inspired menu with a true standout — a slow roasted, fall-apart lamb shoulder big enough to share with the entire table and worth every succulent, perhaps decadent, mouthful. Then, as a finale, experience the Levantine Hill exclusive Milange Botrytis, a delightful dessert wine with a lush, concentrated sweetness that is still somehow refreshing and mellowed after a six-month aging in oak barrels.

(Courtesy Alan LaGuardia)

In the very heart of the Yarra Valley, you’ll find TarraWarra Estate , which, while a fine winery by any standard, also features a cultural fruit — the TarraWarra Museum of Art , which features an incredible collection of works from Australian artists and a unique gallery storage tour. You can see the totality of the collected works in a climate controlled archive, a rare experience indeed (groups are only allowed in for so long before their very breath would begin to affect the carefully preserved works). Then, on to the estate’s cellar door, where their take on the Yarra staples Chardonnay and Pinot Noir are always available, as well as some less common Barbera and a delightful Roussanne, Viognier and Marsanne blend that was harvested in 2024 after an especially wet growing season.

By evening, your journey runs the other way – back through the suburbs, back into the tunnel, back into the skyline and the trams and the late-night espresso bars. But Melbourne reads a little differently after a day or two in the countryside. The city’s famous appetite for good food and good drink makes more sense once you’ve seen what grows within an hour outside of it: Pinot Noir clinging to the Mornington bluffs, Chardonnay resting in the dark beneath Levantine Hill, a Roussanne blend that survived a wet year at TarraWarra. Melbourne may be what brings most travelers to Victoria. A venture through its cellar doors is the reason to stay a few days longer.

Getting There

For a place as far flung as Victoria, getting there is a relatively pain-free process, so long as you’re okay with an extended flight.

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LAX does offer nonstops — are there any other kind when you’re crossing an ocean? — to several Australian destinations, including Melbourne Tullamarine International . For the purposes of this trip, I took the once-daily Qantas flight, which utilizes the ultramodern Boeing 787-9 twinjet or, if you’re lucky, the massive, double-decked Airbus A380 quadjet, a true king of the skies.

In either case, the flight experience is, in a word: long. While jaunts of 14-plus hours aren’t uncommon given today’s long range and efficient aircraft, extended time in a soaring metal tube is enough to test some limits. Rather than cramming passengers into the kind of seat one would expect on a domestic flight, however, long-haul carriers have taken into consideration comfort, flexibility and perks on these transoceanic journeys.

For premium cabins, the flight can almost whiz by: think lay-flat convertible seats with memory foam toppers, cuddly blankets and even custom pajamas to sleep some, if not most of, the flight. Even premium economy seating offers adjustable headrests and a wide range of seat pitch and footrests for getting some shuteye.

And the food! There’s no buying a sad charcuterie kit here. On this recent Qantas flight, the business-class offerings ranged from traditional Western fare to a seasonal menu featuring a nicely spiced chicken curry, all overseen by Aussie celeb chef Neil Perry. In less luxe classes, expect at least two full meals, snacks and gratis drinks alcoholic or non. In fact, on some aircraft, there’s even a “grab and go” area where you can help yourself to an array of snacks and chilled beverages — the perfect excuse to stand up.

That’s an important consideration on a long flight, of course. Even those feeling trapped in the middle seat should take the time to get up, stretch and take a moment to get the blood flowing. Even a behemoth like the A380 isn’t roomy on the inside, per se, but there are plenty of places to brace yourself and do a quick leg pull on the way to and from the lavatory.

Overall, the flight, with seatback entertainment and the ability to nap, is a scant 6.5 movies long — conquer it, and you’ll feel like a travel pro.

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“Sunrise”

If a 14-hour flight like this is old hat to a seasoned traveler like yourself, what about a day-long affair? Qantas, who are the aforementioned experts in long-haul given out of geographical necessity, is planning to launch a mind-blowing 23-hour Sydney to London jaunt late next year. Dubbed “ Project Sunrise ,” the flight utilizes the latest innovations, from individual seating to the aircraft itself, a modified and state-of-the-art Airbus A350 designed for max efficiency and extreme comfort.

While each and every seat is designed with a healthful trip in mind, the true way to fly is in first class, which features a full roomette with recliner, bed and a place to stand. The experience has been designed top to bottom for the ultra-long flight time, which blows out the longest current flights by several hours.

If you’re wondering why it’s called “Sunrise,” it’s simple — you’ll see two of them as you traverse a wide swath of the planet.

The author’s round-trip flights to Melbourne were paid for by Qantas. Hotels, meals, ground transportation and wine tastings were paid for by Visit Victoria. They had no editorial involvement in this story and did not review or approve it before publication.

