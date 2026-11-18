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Ecuador’s capital sits high in the Andes, ringed by volcanoes, and was among the first places UNESCO named a World Heritage Site. Many travelers still treat it as a one-night stop on the way to somewhere else. In Pacheco Cuesta’s telling, it’s a city with two heritage sites, one cultural and one natural, and a food culture built on corn, potatoes and soup.

Travel by LA Times Studios recently spoke with María Belén Pacheco Cuesta of Quito Tourismo at WTE Miami 2026 about Quito’s historic center, the cloud forest on its doorstep, the Middle of the World, and the dishes every visitor needs to try before they leave.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

A lot of travelers treat Quito as a place to land, spend a night and move on. Why should they stay two or three nights?

Quito is much more than the capital of Ecuador. First of all, it’s a beautiful city, because it’s located in the center of the Andes. So it’s a perfect place to see the volcanoes that surround the whole city. Ecuador is very well known in the world for the Andes, the mountains, the volcanoes.

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And Quito was one of the first cities, together with Kraków, declared by UNESCO as World Heritage Sites, in 1978. It has a very important historic center, with a lot of churches and traditions that are preserved until now.

Quito isn’t only a city, though. Tell us about the natural side.

In 2018, UNESCO declared the cloud forest of the Metropolitan District of Quito a biosphere reserve. So you can imagine: it’s a capital, a metropolitan district, but we also have natural landscapes, with big cloud forests and biodiversity that is very unique in the world. It’s maybe one hour and a half from downtown to the cloud forest.

So I could say that Quito is the city of two heritage sites. We have the cultural and we have the natural, and that is amazing.

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In the cloud forest, we have very important tourist services. We have lodges, we have adventure activities, we have tour guides. It is a very good option to see birds, to see the hummingbirds in the cloud forest zone.

A panoramic aerial view of the Pululahua Crater in Ecuador. (The Circus Balloon / iStockphoto)

Beyond the volcanoes and the cloud forest, what are international travelers only beginning to discover?

Something that you must do is the Middle of the World. Ecuador is located in the center of the world, so Quito is the capital of the Middle of the World. We have an iconic attraction that’s called Ciudad Mitad del Mundo. It is a small town with colorful streets and colorful people who make their crafts and do different activities to promote their traditions.

It’s one of the sites where you have to experience the energy of the Middle of the World. There are some houses where you can experiment with the egg, or cross the line that divides the hemispheres of the world. It’s something that you have to see.

Food is a big part of travel now. What does a hungry traveler need to try in Quito?

Quito is very rich in its cuisine, its gastronomy, because as the capital, it is a perfect place where the different flavors of the whole country come together. We have different flavors, different ingredients that led us to create new food and new cuisine that always tries to preserve our natural flavors.

We have restaurants specifically for people who are looking for traditional food. We call them huecas. They are small places with very good service that give you the traditional dishes of Quito. You can taste, for example, the potato soup, locro de papa. It is one of the most important traditional and most delicious dishes that we have in Quito. You can also experience a dessert like higos con queso. It’s a spectacular sweet dessert. Another one could be fritada; it’s corn with roasted pork that is very delicious.

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The potato could be the most important ingredient that we have in Quito. We have different ways to prepare the potato.

Purple potatoes from the Andes mountains in Ecuador. (Iryna Kurilovych / iStockphoto)

What’s a flavor visitors won’t find at home?

We have a special fruit, naranjilla. It’s like a passion fruit, but it’s very delicious. It’s the base to prepare one of the most traditional drinks that we have, canelazo. It is a very popular drink, especially in the afternoons and in the evenings, because in Quito, sometimes it is cold. So it’s the perfect way to get warm.

What about fine dining?

We have restaurants that offer the experience of haute cuisine, where different chefs are creating new flavors, new dishes. They are combining different techniques to prepare the food and give you a very different experience. Nowadays, there are people who are making new experiences where you are going to have dining in the sky. These are the kinds of experiences we are preparing for next year.

Are you seeing growth in luxury offerings as more high-end travelers arrive?

Yes, because Quito is the capital. The city concentrates more than 50% of all the tourism offerings that we have in Ecuador.

We have very high-end hotels, especially boutique hotels located downtown, that are very luxurious experiences. We have Casa Gangotena, Plaza Grande, Patio Andaluz and Illa Hotel, hotels that nowadays are four and five stars. Casa Gangotena, which is located in the heart of the historic center, received the first Michelin Key in Quito this year. So its service and its offering are very high-end.

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What do you miss most about home when you travel?

My food. In the city, and especially in the country, I could say that it’s very easy to find very good food with quality, and the flavors are very different.

I miss the potato. I miss the corn, for example. The corn, it’s a very special ingredient that we have. Ecuador is very famous for its soups. I think there are more than 400 kinds of soups in the whole country. They combine different ingredients, different flavors. So something that I really miss, especially when I am here in the United States or when I go to Europe, is the soups.

