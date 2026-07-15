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The New Air France Heathrow Lounge Pairs Classic French Gastronomy With Complimentary Botanical Spa Facials

A private area with runway views in the new Air France lounge at Heathrow.
(Air France)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
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  • Air France has opened an 8,000-square-foot lounge at Heathrow Terminal 4, offering runway views and natural light.
  • An open-kitchen dining room and staffed bar showcase classic French gastronomy built around seasonal ingredients.
  • A Clarins-operated spa offers complimentary anti–jet lag and detox facials, while intimate La Première suites deliver in-seat dining, bespoke treatments and quiet separation from the main lounge.

Air France has officially opened their new lounge at London Heathrow’s Terminal 4 as of July 7, at last giving passengers connecting through its Paris hub a relaxing spot worth arriving early for. The space covers just over 8000 square feet with seating for nearly 150 guests. The new space is open daily from 5am to 10pm, and is accessible to La Première and Business class passengers, Flying Blue Elite Plus members, and qualifying travelers on KLM and other SkyTeam partners.

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The design was handled internally by Air France in collaboration with the agency MARKS Brandimage, with furniture sourced from a lineup of luxe French designers including Pierre Paulin, Patrick Jouin, Christophe Pillet and Margaux Keller. The palette is predictably on-brand — Air France blues, white and red — but the design is aiming more for considered than corporate. There are runway views, natural light and the airline’s winged seahorse emblem is subtly woven into the decor.

The larger Air France lounge space at Heathrow.
(Air France)
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A dedicated dining area seats around 60 guests, and is built around an open kitchen with a mix of two-tops and a large communal table. The menu rotates throughout the day between hot and cold dishes, sweet and savory, with vegetarian options alongside more traditionally French offerings such as beef bourguignon. A staffed bar runs pours champagne (of course), French wines and spirits. The menus are built around local and seasonal ingredients, and the kitchen has sustainability commitments around food waste and single-use plastics.

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As a major perk, the lounge also has a treatment area operated by Clarins, an Air France partner for nearly two decades. Starting July 13 and available Monday through Friday, guests can book one complimentary treatment from three options: Anti Jet-Lag, L’Instant Detox or Focus Regard. La Première passengers can also pre-book by phone.

A private seating area for premiere Air France customers.
(Air France)
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Both La Première and Flying Blue Ultimate members have access to dedicated private areas within the larger space. The La Première section has just five seats with in-seat dining service and an unobstructed view of the runways, along with access to a separate Clarins treatment designed specifically for that tier. The Flying Blue Ultimate area is even smaller — only four seats — and offers the same separation from the main lounge.

RELATED: Navigating Heathrow Airport: Guide to Terminals & Security Steps

The rest of the space has the standard lounge amenities: workstations, Wi-Fi, USB charging throughout, and access to French and international publications through the Air France Press app. This summer, Air France operates up to six daily flights between London Heathrow and Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

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Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production for Travel and Entertainment Business.

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