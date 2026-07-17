Southeast Asia’s Fastest-Growing Cultural Capital is Now One Delta Flight Away from the West Coast

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Delta Air Lines announced today the launching of nonstop service between Los Angeles International Airport and Manila. That makes Delta the only U.S. carrier flying direct between the two cities. Flights begin March 28, 2027, operating three times weekly aboard the Airbus A350-900, and will increase to daily service on June 7, 2027.

Travel by LA Times Studios From quick escapes to dream adventures, we’ll share top destinations, tips, and experiences to inspire your next trip. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

Delta has been steadily building out its international network from LAX. In an email interview with Travel by LA Times Studios, Jeff Arinder, Delta’s Vice President of Network Planning, said the Manila market was a clear fit.

“Los Angeles is one of the world’s premier international gateways and home to one of the largest Filipino communities outside the Philippines, making Manila a natural addition to our growing network,” he explained. “We see strong demand across multiple customer segments, from people traveling to visit family and friends to growing business travel and tourism between Southern California and the Philippines.”

Advertisement

As the Philippines’ primary international gateway and its capital city, Manila draws a broad mix of travelers — those reconnecting with family, those doing business in one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing markets, and visitors exploring a city with a deep history and a thriving food and culture scene. From the centuries-old fortified district of Intramuros to a modern downtown and the island destinations that lie beyond, Manila serves as the entry point to a country with a lot of ground to cover.

For Delta One passengers departing LAX, the experience will begin before they even leave the ground. Delta now operates two Delta One Lounges at the airport — including the recently opened Terminal 2 location, a more intimate space designed around elevated dining and personalized service. LAX is currently the only airport in Delta’s network with two Delta One Lounges, and the airline is expanding to four dedicated lounge spaces at the airport by 2028 in advance of the Summer Games coming to LA.

In the original route announcement press release, Arinder pointed to the lounge investment as part of a broader picture. “Customers traveling through Los Angeles continue to benefit from Delta’s investments in LAX, including an expanding Asia-Pacific network and the opening of our second Delta One Lounge,” he said. “The addition of Manila builds on the world-class travel experience our customers have come to expect from Delta while strengthening our position as LAX’s leading global carrier and premier West Coast hub.”

Advertisement

The Manila announcement is the latest in a run of international expansion from LAX. Over the past year, Delta has added new service to Hong Kong and Melbourne, returned to Shanghai, and announced upcoming nonstop routes to Vancouver and Manila. Delta currently operates more than 160 peak-day departures to over 50 destinations from LAX.