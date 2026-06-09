Finding a Golden Silence Within the 7,000-Year-Old Walls of a Newly Opened Saudi Oasis

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

There is a place where the concept of time feels less like a straight line and more like a shimmering mirage. AlUla, Saudi Arabia, once the capital of the Dadanite and Lihyanite kingdoms and an ever-important desert oasis, has officially emerged in 2026 as among the world’s most sophisticated locales for a vacation getaway.

Travel by LA Times Studios From quick escapes to dream adventures, we’ll share top destinations, tips, and experiences to inspire your next trip. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

This is not a destination for the casual weekender. Instead, AlUla is a masterclass in immersive and ultra-bespoke experiences and rewards a lingering time spent. It’s where 7,000 years of civilization meets the sharp, mirrored edges of the future. A sensory reset that encourages a deep sense of restoration, set within a landscape of gold and ochre, AlUla pairs the vastness of the near future with the reassuring, silent sentinel of the canyons.

Banyan Tree AlUla.

(Angelique Chamberlain)

Advertisement

Sleeping Within a UNESCO World Heritage Site

The most significant shift in the 2026 luxury landscape is the opening of The Chedi Hegra. This is the first and only hotel located inside the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hegra, the Nabataean kingdom’s Southern capital.

Built into both the historic Hijaz Railway station and a series of ancient brick fortifications, it represents the absolute pinnacle of heritage luxury. You aren’t just visiting the tombs; you are staying next door. Every guest is paired with a dedicated “Rawi” (storyteller) who can add flourish to moments that feel truly unrepeatable — like a private, after-hours meditation session at the Tomb of Lihyan, Son of Kuza, followed by a candlelit dinner served on the old Ottoman-Empire-era railway path.

Hegra, built by the same Nabataean people who constructed Jordan’s ancient Petra. (Angelique Chamberlain)

Advertisement

Private Spas and Sanctuaries in the Ashar Valley

For those seeking more than just a view, AlUla has pioneered a new category of so-called “intimate wellness residencies.” These are not standard spa visits; they are multi-day, curated shifts to realign your personal frequency.

Banyan Tree Connections: Debuting in May 2026, this is a dedicated, two-night private well-being journey offered by the AlUla outpost of Banyan Tree Hotels. It is designed specifically for pairs — couples, family or close friends — seeking a reset. The experience begins with a personalized consultation and unfolds through private Yoga Duo sessions and sound healing meditation set against the Ashar Valley’s rock formations. The move here is a massage learning workshop, where a practitioner teaches you simple techniques for mutual care, turning the luxury of the stay into a skill you take home.

Debuting in May 2026, this is a dedicated, two-night private well-being journey offered by the AlUla outpost of Banyan Tree Hotels. It is designed specifically for pairs — couples, family or close friends — seeking a reset. The experience begins with a personalized consultation and unfolds through private Yoga Duo sessions and sound healing meditation set against the Ashar Valley’s rock formations. The move here is a massage learning workshop, where a practitioner teaches you simple techniques for mutual care, turning the luxury of the stay into a skill you take home. The Thuraya one-on-one: At resort Habitas AlUla, the wellness focus is centered at the Thuraya Wellness spa. In 2026, they have expanded their “visiting practitioner” model, flying in world-class healers for private residencies. You can book private sessions at the Five Senses Sanctuary, ranging from sound baths inside a hidden canyon to “alchemy bar” sessions where you create bespoke oils from foraged desert botanicals tailored to your nervous system.

(Angelique Chamberlain)

Where Modern Architecture Meets Antiquity

AlUla’s architecture is defined by a “magnetic combination” of the primal and the avant-garde.

Maraya: The cube-shaped, fully mirrored multipurpose venue stands as a shimmering tribute to the landscape. It is the largest mirrored building in the world, reflecting the cliffs so perfectly that it essentially disappears into its own environment. In 2026, it serves as the backdrop for the Richard Mille Desert Polo and a rotating calendar of high-society events.

The cube-shaped, fully mirrored multipurpose venue stands as a shimmering tribute to the landscape. It is the largest mirrored building in the world, reflecting the cliffs so perfectly that it essentially disappears into its own environment. In 2026, it serves as the backdrop for the Richard Mille Desert Polo and a rotating calendar of high-society events. Jabal Ikmah: Often described (rather precisely) as an “open-air library,” this rock face is covered with hundreds of inscriptions in ancient scripts. For the 2026 traveler, a private helicopter tour is the only way to truly grasp the scale, flying you over the elephant-shaped rock formations and down into the lush greenery of the Dadan oasis.

Ancient sandstone ruins carved into the faces of monoliths. (Angelique Chamberlain)

A Culinary Odyssey: Michelin Pop-Ups and Traditional Saudi Cuisine

The dining scene in AlUla has evolved into a sophisticated tapestry of regional Arabian flavors and modern global techniques. 2026 continues the trend of high-end culinary takeovers. Michelin-starred chefs like Michael Mina have staged “canyon pop-ups,” where the dining room consists of nothing but the sand beneath your feet and a canopy of stars above.

If you’re looking for local flavor, Joontos is the choice for the authentic traveler. Located in the Old Town’s boutique Dar Tantora, it serves hyper-local Saudi dishes in a traditional mud-brick courtyard, proving that while the presentation is modern, the soul of the food remains timeless.

Advertisement

Fine dining among the ancient sites. (Angelique Chamberlain)

Planning Your Trip: The Best Time to Visit AlUla and How to Get There

To experience AlUla at its most vibrant, the “Golden Window” remains from October through April. This is when the desert air is crisp, the daytime temperatures are mild and the evenings are cool enough for a private canyon bonfire.

For a bespoke arrival, skip the commercial terminals. AlUla’s Prince Abdul Majeed bin Abdulaziz International Airport (ULH) is now a primary hub for private aviation, with “Curb-to-Cloud” services that whisk you from your jet directly to your villa in a vintage Land Rover.

AlUla rewards those who lean into its silence. Whether it’s a midnight visit to the Elephant Rock hookah lounges or a drone show over the Hegra tombs, every moment is designed to feel like a quiet, luxurious paradise at the edge of the world.

