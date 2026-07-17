The 48-Hour Guide to Navigating Truffle Groves and Floating Saunas in Australia’s Reinvented Capital City

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As a travel journalist who’s visited Australia several times, I’m often asked about my favorite city in this vast island nation. People are usually pretty surprised when they hear my answer: It’s Australia’s capital city — Canberra.

If you’re looking for a hidden gem to visit in Australia, look no further than Canberra. While the cities of Sydney and Melbourne (along with the famous Outback) get all the publicity, I truly believe that Australia’s capital is the ‘it’ place to visit right now. Over the last decade or so, it has transformed from a sleepy political hub to a playground for design lovers, high-end foodies, and luxury seekers.

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(Courtesy of Ari’s Pixels Photography)

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“What makes Canberra special is how naturally food, design, culture and the landscape intersect,” explains Tracy Keely, managing director of Lunetta, Canberra. “You can spend the morning in a gallery, the afternoon in a garden, visit a local winery and finish with a remarkable meal, all within a relatively small city. Those experiences complement one another and create a much richer sense of place.”

Here’s your insiders’ guide to the perfect two-day exploration of Canberra featuring its dazzling architectural boutique stays, lakeside culture, and an explosive fine-dining scene that proves the city has officially found its groove.

Day 1: Saunas, Spectacular Sunsets, and Seasonal Menus

10 a.m.: Relax in a Floating Sauna on Lake Burley Griffin

(Anne Stroud / Courtesy of VisitCanberra)

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At the center of Canberra is the scenic Lake Burley Griffin. Begin your adventure with a pause in this unique wellness spot. The Floating Sauna houses two individual wood-fired sauna rooms, each with expansive glass windows offering panoramic vistas of the pristine lake. Book a private session and sweat it out in a traditional wood-fired floating sauna before plunging straight into the cool waters of Canberra’s lake.

12 p.m.: Visit the National Museum of Australia and the National Gallery of Australia

Then, make your way to Canberra’s lakeside cultural district. Check out the National Museum of Australia and the National Gallery of Australia , which are located right next to each other. Designed by Ashton Raggatt McDougall and Robert Trethowan, the National Museum of Australia is home to objects and displays that showcase the country’s rich history and culture. Moreover, the museum often hosts specially-curated exhibitions, programs, and events on topics such as Australia’s Indigenous cultures.

(Courtesy of Pallavi Mehra)

The National Gallery of Australia houses prominent works of Aboriginal art, Australian colonial art, Asian art, and European and American art. The gallery also has a spectacular sculpture garden, a restaurant, and a bookstore.

2 p.m.: Lunch at Beltana Farm

(Courtesy: Andy Austin for VisitCanberra.)

After soaking in all that culture, drive to Beltana Farm , a farmhouse eatery for a leisurely lunch. Situated inside a grove of 800 truffle trees, this restaurant serves seasonal farm-to-table cuisine. Order the Half Roasted Truffle Chicken, Humptydoo Barramundi, Slow Cooked Wagyu Beef Cheek, Potato Rosti, or the Chargrilled Bermagui Bluefin Tuna, and you will not be disappointed.

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At Beltana Farm, guests can also embark on truffle hunts (during the winter months), or choose to stay at the property’s luxury farm stay accommodation.

5:00 p.m.: Catch the Sunset at Mount Ainslie Lookout

(Courtesy of Pallavi Mehra)

Walk, cycle or drive up to the Mount Ainslie Lookout for unobstructed views of Canberra’s perfectly geometric skyline. Soak in vistas of Lake Burley Griffin and a number of Canberra’s national attractions, framed by the majestic Brindabellas mountain ranges. The view at sunset is just breathtaking!

8 p.m.: Dinner at Lunetta

(Courtesy of Lunetta.)

Then, drive to Lunetta , which is located inside the newly reimagined Red Hill Lookout. Sitting inside a sleek, glass-domed architectural marvel, this restaurant is an upscale, Italian-inspired eatery, which is well-loved for its lip-smacking food and stunning city views.

“For international visitors, Canberra offers a side of Australia that many don’t expect. It’s sophisticated without feeling overwhelming, and because everything is so accessible, guests spend less time travelling and more time enjoying the experiences that make a destination memorable,” adds Tracy Keely, managing director of Lunetta.

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10 p.m.: Nightcap at Devil You Don’t

(Courtesy_of_Pewpew Studio)

End your first night at Devil You Don’t in the ultra-chic New Acton precinct. This moody, intimate cocktail bar’s team crafts classic cocktails with thoughtful, creative twists. Cocktail highlights include the Dead Reckoning, an espresso martini-inspired drink topped with pandan cream, and Paradise Lost, where toasted coconut rum and strawberry-infused rum are clarified through a coconut milk punch.

12 a.m.: Stay at Hyatt Hotel Canberra

(Courtesy of VisitCanberra)

Since 1924, this historic hotel has hosted a number of heads of state, diplomats, and powerful business-people. Presently, Hyatt Hotel Canberra is home to 252 guest rooms and suites that are aesthetically pleasing and equipped with plush furnishings and state-of-the-art amenities. This property is walking distance from several landmarks, including the Parliament House, the National Gallery of Australia, and Lake Burley Griffin.

Day 2: Capital Hill, Cheeseburgers, and Cheetahs

9:30 a.m.: Self-guided Tour the Australian Parliament House

Author at the Australian Parliament House (Pallavi Mehra)

Beat the crowds to Capital Hill. Designed by architect Romaldo Giurgola, the Australian Parliament House showcases arresting Brutalist architecture. Guests can take a guided tour or embark on a self-guided tour of the structure that is home to a large collection of striking Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art. Visitors can also sit in on some Parliament sessions and committee inquiries.

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12 p.m: Take a Stroll in the National Arboretum Canberra

Then, take a short drive west to the National Arboretum Canberra, a massive living museum of 44,000 rare and endangered trees. Visitors can sign up for guided walks through the arboretum or workshops with experienced Indigenous Tourism Officers. The workshop where guests create and learn to throw their own boomerang, is a crowd-favorite!

2 p.m.: Lunch at Tintino

(Courtesy of Nathan Harradine)

For lunch, head down to the historic Kingston foreshore. Tintino offers a trendy neighborhood cafe vibe. Its expert team pairs casual but elevated small plates with an exceptional regional wine list. Signature dishes are the Tintino Cheeseburger, Octopus Gilda, Duck Liver Parfait, Curry Prawn, Beef Tartare, Raw Tuna Cannoli, and Spaghetti and Bluefin Tuna Bolognese.

“Canberra’s dining scene benefits from being surrounded by some of Australia’s best cool-climate wine regions, pristine quality produce and seafood. That proximity gives chefs access to exceptional ingredients and a strong connection to the region,” remarks Ben Florance, co-owner of Tintino.

4 p.m.: Reflection at the Australian War Memorial

(Courtesy of Australian War Memorial.)

Spend your late afternoon exploring the exhibitions at the Australian War Memorial . Check out the Memorial’s recently unveiled spaces, including the Anzac Atrium, Anzac Hall and Aircraft Hall, which offer new ways to explore Australia’s military history, service and peacekeeping stories. Stay until 4:45 p.m. to catch the poignant Last Post Ceremony, a moving tribute to those who have served.

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7:00 p.m.: Check In and Dinner at Jamala Wildlife Resort

Head to the National Zoo & Aquarium to check into your luxury safari lodge at Jamala Wildlife Resort. Part of the Jamala experience includes a multi-course, African-inspired dinner paired with fine wines, where guests get to dine alongside fellow travelers and some wild residents.

10:00 p.m.: Stay at Jamala Wildlife Resort

Author at Jamala Wildlife lodge (Courtesy of Pallavi Mehra)

Located within the National Zoo and Aquarium, this high-end hotel is home to accommodations inside animal enclosures, offering guests the opportunity of spending the night beside cheetahs, bears, or giraffes. At Jamala Wildlife Resort , the most popular guest room is the Jungle Bungalow, which is situated in the cheetah enclosure.

I stayed in a bungalow located inside the bear enclosure. I loved my experience, I maybe admittedly didn’t get much sleep that night, but I loved my experience and it was totally worth it!

