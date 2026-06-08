Hidden Gems: The Jewel of the Carribean is the ‘Sensory Collision’ You Need on Your 2026 Travel List

Pedestrian shopping street under the tower of the Cartagena cathedral in historic Old town of Cartagena city center at night, Colombia

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Cartagena, Colombia pulses to its own unique rhythm - here’s how to navigate its best attractions.

If your 2026 travel radar has been focused at the Mediterranean or the usual Mexican escapes, there is a magnetic pull currently shifting toward the southern Caribbean.

Cartagena, Colombia, isn’t just a destination — it’s a sensory collision. As one of Latin America’s best-preserved examples of colonial style, the city is where 16th-century stone walls encircle a world of high-design rooftop bars, James Beard-caliber ceviche and a nightlife that pulses long after the cathedral bells stop ringing.

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Woven from Stone and Sea

The story of Cartagena is one of continued renewal. Occupied by Indigenous peoples in what is now modern Colombia from around 4000 BCE, including the Carib people and the Kalamari, the colonial city was founded in 1533 – built by the Spanish as a fortified gateway for the exploitation of the country’s treasures. While its history is poignant and dark, marked by its role in the slave trade, colonial subjugation and a long battle for independence finally won in 1820, the Cartagena of 2026 has rebranded itself as a premier cultural hub.

Walking through the Old City is a masterclass in ancient-meets-modern. The cobblestoned streets, originally shielded by massive stone walls to ward off marauders, now act as a sanctuary from the modern world. Here, serenity is found in the inner courtyards of restored classic mansions – secret retreats of white stone and emerald pools that feel miles away from the street bustle. You’ll hear the rhythmic clip-clop of horse-drawn carriages and the distant tolling of bells, all framed by balconies overflowing with bougainvillea.

(Angelique Chamberlain)

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Art, Grit and Glass

To truly understand the city’s evolution, you have to venture just beyond its walls. In Getsemaní, a once working-class suburb, this is now the city’s creative pulse. It is the “Laguna Grown” equivalent of Cartagena – an artistic heart filled with vibrant urban murals, small, irreverent bars and the best street food in the city. On a humid evening, there is no better reset than standing on a corner with a fresh arepa de huevo (a deep-fried corn patty stuffed with egg and ground meat) as the local salsa scene begins to hum.

For those who crave a sharp, modern contrast, it’s Bocagrande. This peninsula offers a skyline of glass high-rises that serve as Cartagena’s answer to Miami Beach. It is a corridor of international luxury and “modern flair,” providing easy beach access and sweeping views of the endless Caribbean horizon.

‘Expedition Beach’

While the city provides the culture, an oasis style reset happens on the water. A short, high-speed boat ride transports you from the city heat to the Rosario Islands, an archipelago where the water is a clear, vibrant sapphire. Here, you can find the vastness of the possible at DJ-run beach clubs or opt for the “reassuring rhythm of the constant” on Baru Island, where the white-sand beaches offer a much slower, grounded pace.

A must-not-miss is the hilltop fortress of Castillo de San Felipe de Barajas or the Convento de la Popa for a panoramic perspective of the city. These sites offer a moment of reflection, allowing you to see how the historic core and the modern skyline of Bocagrande coexist in a “magnetic combination” of relevance and timelessness.

(Angelique Chamberlain)

A Sensory Food Scene

Cartagena’s culinary identity is a sophisticated blend of African, Spanish and Caribbean influences. And it’s luxe-yet-relaxed: think high-end culinary experiences without the price tag you’d expect – all invite indulgence sans pretense. Start with the local specialties like Arepa de huevo or Patacones (twice-fried green plantains).

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But don’t miss the city’s true star: the seafood. Focus on the crudo, fresh ceviche and grilled fish served with traditional coconut rice. In Cartagena, the ocean isn’t just a backdrop for your meal; it is the source itself.

(Angelique Chamberlain)

Perfect Timing

To make the most of this coastal haven, timing is everything. The “golden window” is between December and March, when the air is dry and the Caribbean breezes are at their most refreshing. If you prefer a quieter “hush,” the late spring and autumn months offer a more affordable, less crowded experience, provided you don’t mind the occasional tropical mist.

While the historic core is fully walkable, app-based rides are the most seamless way to navigate between the Old City and the high-rises of Bocagrande. Spanish is the soul of the city, and while English is common in the luxury sector, bringing a few pesos for tips and street food will ensure you’re always in sync with the local rhythm.

