Israel is roughly the size of New Jersey, and a single day there can cover a lot of ground. Travelers can explore archaeological sites in the morning, sit down to a chef-driven lunch, spend the afternoon on Tel Aviv’s Mediterranean beaches and stay out late in a city known for its nightlife.

Michael Yitzhakov, director general of the Israel Ministry of Tourism, wants more travelers to see that side of the country, which sectors of the tourism economy hold the greatest growth potential for Israel, and how shifts in global travel are changing what visitors expect.

Travel by LA Times Studios From quick escapes to dream adventures, we’ll share top destinations, tips, and experiences to inspire your next trip. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

Q: What sectors of the tourism economy do you believe hold the greatest growth potential for Israel?

Luxury leisure tourism is a segment where we continue to see strong growth. Our data shows that average visitor spending increased significantly in 2025, reflecting growing demand for high-end travel experiences. This trend is further underscored by the development of new luxury offerings, including the upcoming Six Senses Tel Aviv and the InterContinental in Jerusalem, as well as a number of recently opened and planned luxury properties across destinations such as Eilat, Hadera and the Dead Sea region.

At the same time, we are highly focused on ensuring Israel remains accessible to younger, budget-conscious travelers. There is immense potential in our trendy hostel sector, both in Tel Aviv and across the country. These modern accommodations offer excellent value for money, great social vibes, and high-quality services that suit the next generation of backpackers and digital nomads. We also forecast strong continued growth in the religious travel market. Religious tourism is something that appeals to travelers of all ages, many of whom are seeking an experience that combines a spiritual retreat and cultural exploration.

Q: How do you introduce Israel to travelers who may not have previously considered it as a destination?

We encourage people to look beyond what they know or have heard about Israel. What surprises first-time visitors is the overall experience of visiting a place that combines history, culture, cuisine, wellness, nature and innovation. It’s a place where you can start your morning by exploring an ancient site, enjoy Michelin cuisine in the afternoon and finish your day sipping on an award-winning wine while enjoying the sunset over the Mediterranean.

Q: What parts or regions of Israel do you think international travelers still don’t fully know or understand yet, but deserve more attention from global visitors?

Every region has its own distinctive character, offerings, and cultures. While it is a small country, there’s much that remains largely undiscovered by visitors.

The Negev Desert offers some of the most dramatic landscapes that one can envision, marked by crater formations and desert hiking trails. It’s also an ideal place for dark sky tourism, offering a stargazing experience that makes one think back to when Silk Road traders would navigate using the stars.

In the north, the Galilee is a destination defined by picturesque villages and verdant hillsides. Here you can go paddleboarding on the Sea of Galilee or join a wine tasting while looking out over the rolling vineyards. Nearby in the Golan Heights, visitors may be surprised to learn they can enjoy skiing and snowboarding at Mount Hermon, where the ski season typically runs from January through mid-March. These regions offer a different pace from the bustle of Tel Aviv and the energy of Jerusalem, and I encourage visitors to explore further.

Q: What trends in global travel behavior are you paying the most attention to now?

Meaningful, experience-driven travel remains one of the most important trends shaping traveler behavior today. More travelers are seeking destinations that offer authentic cultural engagement and memorable experiences. Israel is uniquely positioned to meet this demand through opportunities such as visiting or volunteering on a kibbutz, or participating in programs like “Dig for a Day,” which invite travelers to take part in an archaeological excavation.

At the same time, wellness tourism continues to gain momentum as travelers increasingly prioritize experiences that support physical, mental and emotional well-being. Israel is home to a number of wellness-focused experiences, from spa and therapeutic treatments at the Dead Sea, known for its mineral-rich waters and restorative properties, to mindfulness retreats in the Negev Desert, yoga and meditation experiences overlooking the Sea of Galilee and culinary tourism centered on fresh Mediterranean cuisine.

Q: What changes are you seeing in how people around the world are choosing to travel? What type of travel are people prioritizing?

Today’s traveler is placing a greater emphasis on value. Travel is an investment of both time and money, and travelers want to feel they are getting the most out of every aspect of their experience. Value does not necessarily mean lower cost. It means meaningful return on investment, whether through exceptional service, memorable experiences or opportunities for greater enrichment.

Travelers are prioritizing experiences that feel intentional and personalized. When it comes to wellness, for example, travelers are prioritizing activities that support overall well-being or offer an exclusive experience that is unique to a place or culture. In luxury travel, they’re seeking an experience that combines personalized, high-touch services coupled with a strong sense of place.

Food-driven travel continues to shape decision-making as well, with many travelers choosing destinations based on culinary experiences that offer a window into local culture. Whether through regional cuisine, local markets, wine experiences or farm-to-table dining, travelers increasingly view food as an essential part of the journey rather than simply an amenity.

Q: Beyond visitor numbers alone, what does long-term success for Israel’s tourism industry look like to you?

For me, long-term success means ensuring that Israel’s tourism industry remains resilient, continues to grow and preserves the authenticity that makes it unlike any other destination. That includes attracting visitors who engage more deeply with the destination, people who become ambassadors for Israel, return again and again and share their experiences with others.

It also means continuing to diversify Israel’s tourism offerings so the destination appeals to a broader range of travelers and remains responsive to evolving consumer preferences and travel trends.

Ad paid for by the Israel Ministry of Tourism

