How Tunisia’s Ancient Oases and Roman Ruins Are Transforming Into North Africa’s Most Vibrant Musical Stages

An out-of-the-blue invite to attend Tunisia’s International Festival of the Sahara also opened my eyes to that country’s myriad other attractions. I ended up strolling barefoot across spectacular Mediterranean beaches, perusing ancient ruins in wide-eyed wonder, and being transported far from the everyday in exotic desert oases. So, consider one of Tunisia’s unique festivals as the focus of (or excuse for!) a vacation that will deliver so much more besides.

A North African country of 12 million people, Tunisia — a former French protectorate just 95 miles from Italy – sits at a nuanced intersection of Arab, African, and European traditions. Its colorful, cosmopolitan aura is evident in an array of festivals that celebrate national and regional cultures. There are genre-specific music events, including orchestral performances in a ruined Roman amphitheater, and outdoor jazz at a coastal basilica.

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Here are six Tunisian festivals worth building a trip around.

International Festival of the Sahara

(Sergio R. Moreno)

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The focus of my Tunisia visit was the 4-day International Festival of the Sahara held in Douz, deep in the country’s interior, since 1910. This multi-national celebration of Arab culture spans everything from a panoramic opening ceremony of breathtaking horsemanship and regional pageantry in front of packed bleachers, to intimate indoor performances and workshops. Known as the “gateway to the Sahara,” dusty Douz has vastly improved as a destination for international visitors over the past quarter-century, providing both an authentic desert experience and comfortable mid-range hotels.

I stayed at the quiet El Mouradi Douz , which features free breakfast, a wonderful pool, and two very decent restaurants. While dates for the 2026 Festival of the Sahara were yet to be confirmed at the time of writing, it typically happens in mid-December. Be aware that while most of us associate the Sahara Desert with extreme heat, Douz can be cold at that time of year (average highs of 61°F and lows of 49) – distractingly so at outdoor events if you don’t pack and dress accordingly.

Tozeur International Festival of the Oases

(Paul Rogers)

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The color and shade of the vast palm groves surrounding Tozeur were very welcome after we’d driven for miles through sensory-deprivation desert sands and salt pans. On the edge of the equally otherworldly Sahara Desert and Chott el Jerid salt flats, the oasis of Tozeur dates to Roman times. Its International Festival of the Oases is an annual celebration of Saharan culture and the oasis heritage of southern Tunisia, where such lush outposts were once lifesavers for plodding desert caravans. The fest typically spans four days in November or December, comprising indoor and outdoor folk group performances, craft exhibitions, camel parades, and samplings of local gastronomy.

The International Festival of the Oases has grown rapidly over the past decade into an energized collision of Tunisian sounds, sites, and flavors that attracts bohemian backpackers and chic European partiers alike. We stayed at the 5-star Sofitel Palm Beach Hotel , where sheiks posed with hunting hawks in the lobby framed by minaret-spiked city views.

El Jem International Symphonic Music Festival

(Courtesy of Paul Rogers)

Sometimes, the venue is one of the stars of a performance. A case in point is Tunisia’s El Jem International Symphonic Music Festival . The annual summer event began in 1985, but the Roman El Jem amphitheater where it happens dates to the third century, when it hosted much more gruesome gladiatorial spectacles in front of throngs of bloodthirsty fans. This stunning, remarkably intact structure – an absolute highlight of my Tunisia trip – is gorgeously lit for the Symphonic Music Festival, making for truly magical nights of music under the stars. The El Jem fest comprises multiple concerts spread out over two months, beginning this year on July 11 and ending on August 15. Ensembles appearing in the 2026 edition include France’s famously youthful Orchestre l’Orphéon alongside multiple symphony orchestras representing major Tunisian cities.

International Festival of Carthage

What began as a humble two-day jazz festival in 1964 is today a major, summer-long Mediterranean cultural happening featuring not just music but also theatre and dance. The main International Festival of Carthage (FIC) performances are staged in front of the evocative Roman columns of Carthage Amphitheater, which can host up to 7,500 spectators. Tunisia’s oldest and most prestigious summer festival is also one of the most important such events in the Arab world, celebrating both art and the country’s heritage.

Highlights of the 2026 edition, which runs July 12 through August 23, include Egypt-based Tunisian singer Latifa, one of the region’s best-selling artists (July 25); the heartfelt Arabic folk music of Tunisia’s Sofia Sadek (August 13); and Emirati star Ahlam closing the festival. Alongside the headliner performances, FIC also features workshops and exhibitions across this affluent suburb of Tunis, which is easily reachable by taxi or light rail from the Tunisian capital.

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Bizerte International Festival

(Courtesy of Nainoa Shizuru)

Bizerte is a historic coastal city at Tunisia’s northern tip which, despite boasting a picturesque port, 16th-century Ottoman fortress, and labyrinth old medina, is not a major destination for international travelers. But its summer Bizerte International Festival brings more and more people to this underrated gem (over 120,000 attended last year), which also offers stunning beaches, the1652 Great Mosque of Bizerte, and nearby Ichkeul National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

From modest 1970s beginnings at the 2,000-capacity Fort of Spain, Bizerte International Festival moved to an adjacent amphitheater five times that size in 2001. Originally devoted to regional arts and folklore, it has morphed over time into an entertainment festival graced by both Indigenous artists and international stars. Spread over several dates each July and August, it includes a film festival, pop singers and rappers, large-scale musical productions, and choirs. Last year’s program included performers from Lebanon, Syria, Senegal, and even Canada alongside top Tunisian talent.

Tabarka Jazz Festival

While jazz is far from synonymous with North Africa, its popularity is growing across the Maghreb, where local rhythms and instruments can create distinctive fusions. Tunisia has a small but disproportionately active jazz scene. Its jewel is the annual Tabarka Jazz Festival , held in the eponymous coastal town each July. Founded in 1973, the weeklong event at the outdoor Basilica of Tabarka also embraces blues and world music, and has featured global stars like Al Di Meola, Diana Krall, and Al Jarreau.

The 2026 edition includes Cuba’s Alfredo Rodriguez, American rapper Akua Naru, Tarek Yamani from Lebanon, and multi-Grammy-winning Memphis singer/actress Dee Dee Bridgewater. A settlement since Roman times, Tabarka is in Tunisia’s extreme northwest, close to Algeria. Since its international airport ceased passenger flights in 2011, visitors are mostly domestic or Algerian, so, a 2.5-hour drive or 3.5-hour direct bus ride (costing only around $6!) from Tunis is rewarded by a truly off-the-beaten-track experience for international visitors.

