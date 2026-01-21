From LAX to the Lift: The Best 24-Hour Ski Escapes to Canada
It’s mid-January, which means that it’s peak ski season – and, if you’re looking for a quick long-weekend escape from Los Angeles, you don’t have to look much further than our gorgeous neighbor to the north – Canada. Whether your destination is the Canadian Rockies or the Okanagan Valley the routes are so streamlined that you can leave LAX post-breakfast and be on the mountain – or at least enjoying a slope-side après – by mid-afternoon.
Here are your two best bets for a low-on-planning, max-on-shredding getaway to a ski weekend.
The Calgary-Banff Sprint (total efficiency; maximum snowscape)
This is the primo long-weekend move. Calgary (YYC) is an incredibly efficient airport, and the drive to the mountains is essentially a straight line toward the peaks.
Your Flight: WestJet and Air Canada both offer daily non-stops from LAX. Flight time is a crisp and easy 3 hours and 10 minutes.
The Mountain Itinerary
Friday: Fly out of LAX at 9:00 a.m.; land in Calgary by 2:00 p.m. Grab a rental (ensure it has winter tires) and check into your hotel in Banff or Canmore by 4:30 p.m.
Saturday: Full day at Banff Sunshine. It’s higher elevation keeps the snow light and dry – no slush or ice here!
Sunday: Morning sesh at Mt. Norquay (a local favorite that is just 10 mins from town) then hit the Upper Hot Springs to soak your muscles.
Monday: A quick stroll through the shops on Banff Avenue before heading out for a late afternoon flight home.
Best Bet for a Stay: Try the Sunshine Mountain Lodge. It’s Banff’s only mountaintop hotel, offering the pro move of being the first one on the lift in morning.
The Kelowna-Big White Escape (The “Secret” Move)
If you want to skip the National Park crowds and focus on pure, unadulterated “Champagne Powder,” head to Kelowna (YLW).
Your Flight: Alaska Airlines offers a direct flight. Flight time is right around 3 hours and 25 minutes.
A Village Escape
Friday: Land in Kelowna, grab a shuttle and head up to Big White. Their village is entirely pedestrian and ski-in/ski-out, so once you arrive, you’re done with cars.
Saturday/Sunday: Take your pick from any of the 119 runs at the resort (no repetition here). Don’t miss the “Snow Ghosts” dotting the ridge – trees encased in so much ice they look like otherworldly statues.
Monday: Enjoy a leisurely breakfast in the village before the shuttle takes you head back down the valley to catch your flight.
Stay here: Stonegate Resort. It offers high-end, condo-style living with private hot tubs on the balconies – perfect for watching the sunset over the Monashee Mountains with a glass of local Okanagan wine.