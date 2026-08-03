Aman’s First Resort in Mexico Has Arrived. Inside Amanvari on Baja’s Untouched East Cape

Luxury travelers have long gravitated toward Baja California Sur, but most never make it beyond Los Cabos. Venture farther north along the East Cape and the atmosphere changes. Beach clubs and bustling marinas give way to empty stretches of sand, towering cardón cacti and the impossibly blue waters of the Sea of Cortés. The roads become quieter. The pace slows. It feels like a version of Baja that has managed to escape the spotlight.

It is here, where the desert meets the sea beneath the Sierra de la Laguna mountains, that Aman has opened its first resort in Mexico.

Opening today within the private Costa Palmas community, Amanvari introduces the brand’s signature approach to hospitality to one of the country’s most secluded coastal destinations. With only 18 standalone casitas, the resort embraces a scale that feels intentionally intimate, allowing the landscape to remain the centerpiece.

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Rather than announcing itself with grand architecture or dramatic arrivals, Amanvari unfolds gradually. Every pathway, courtyard and open-air space encourages guests to slow down and take in the surrounding scenery, whether it’s the movement of the estuary, the changing light over the Sea of Cortés or the silence that defines this corner of the peninsula.

A New Chapter for Aman in Mexico

For Aman, the opening represents more than another luxury address. It marks the brand’s long-awaited entrance into Mexico, expanding its growing presence across the Americas while introducing its philosophy of understated luxury to Baja’s East Cape.

The property’s name combines the Sanskrit words for “peace” and “water,” reflecting the environment that surrounds it. Here, desert landscapes, saltwater estuaries and the sea exist side by side, creating a setting that feels both dramatic and remarkably serene.

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Designed by Elastic Architects with early contributions from Heah & Co., the resort takes its cues from the land itself. Buildings are positioned to frame expansive views rather than dominate them, using natural materials including stone, timber and hand-finished concrete that mirror the muted palette of Baja’s coastline. Instead of competing with the landscape, the architecture quietly recedes into it.

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(Courtesy of Aman Resorts)

Designed to Disappear Into the Landscape

Every one of Amanvari’s 18 casitas has been carefully placed to maximize privacy while embracing the surrounding scenery. Some overlook the estuary while others sit closer to the shoreline, but each feels secluded from the next.

Inside, the design is restrained without feeling sparse. Warm wood, natural stone and handcrafted finishes create interiors that echo the surrounding environment, while floor-to-ceiling glass invites the outdoors inside.

At 883 square feet, the accommodations are generous, but it is the outdoor living spaces that leave the biggest impression. Expansive terraces measuring up to 1,700 square feet feature private heated pools stretching 32 feet in length, outdoor showers and fireplaces that make cool desert evenings just as inviting as sunny afternoons.

The effect is less like staying in a hotel and more like occupying a private retreat perched between the desert and the sea.

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Where Baja Meets the Table

The dining program reflects both Baja California Sur’s abundance and Aman’s international culinary perspective.

At Luma, the beachfront restaurant, open-fire cooking showcases seafood sourced from nearby fisheries alongside seasonal produce from regional farms. The menu celebrates the flavors of Mexico’s Pacific and Gulf coasts while embracing the simplicity that defines the region’s cuisine.

Elsewhere, Arva brings Aman’s signature Italian restaurant concept to Baja, centering its menu around fresh ingredients and dishes designed for sharing. At Sesui, guests can settle in for a traditional omakase experience at the intimate 10-seat counter or order Japanese classics from the dining room’s à la carte menu.

Whether enjoying breakfast overlooking the water or lingering over dinner as the sun disappears behind the mountains, the emphasis remains on ingredients that reflect both place and season.

Wellness, Rooted in Place

Wellness has long been central to the Aman experience, and Amanvari continues that tradition while drawing inspiration from Mexico’s ancestral healing practices.

At the heart of the spa is a contemporary interpretation of the Temazcal, the Indigenous sweat lodge traditionally used for cleansing rituals. The experience is complemented by hydrotherapy facilities that include both a hammam and traditional banya, along with six treatment suites, a beauty salon, a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor yoga pavilion and tranquil spaces designed for rest and reflection.

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The focus is less on quick treatments and more on creating an environment that encourages guests to disconnect from daily routines and reconnect with their surroundings.

Beyond the Resort

As peaceful as the resort feels, the East Cape offers no shortage of opportunities to explore.

Guests can board private boats to discover the Sea of Cortés, snorkel among the vibrant coral reefs of Cabo Pulmo National Marine Park or visit during whale migration season for unforgettable wildlife encounters. Guided horseback rides wind through desert trails, coastal dunes and estuaries before climbing toward the Sierra de la Laguna mountains, revealing a side of Baja that few visitors ever experience.

Within Costa Palmas, guests also have access to nearly three miles of swimmable beachfront, organic farms and orchards, a Robert Trent Jones II-designed golf course and a full-service marina and yacht club.

For those who find themselves wanting to stay longer, Amanvari also introduces a limited collection of branded residences that extend the resort’s architectural philosophy and personalized service into private ownership.

(Courtesy of Aman Resorts)

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Why Amanvari Matters

As Aman continues its expansion throughout the Americas, with projects planned in Miami Beach, Beverly Hills, the Bahamas and Texas Hill Country, Amanvari arrives at a moment when travelers are increasingly seeking destinations that feel quieter, more intentional and more deeply connected to their surroundings.

That may ultimately become the resort’s defining luxury.

Not simply the private pools or the personalized service, but the rare opportunity to experience a stretch of Baja California Sur that still feels remarkably untouched. In a region where development continues to reshape the coastline, Amanvari takes the opposite approach, allowing nature to lead while everything else quietly follows.