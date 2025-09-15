Next Stop to Paradise – Best Hawaii Hotels

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

(Hawai’i Tourism Authority)

The Hawaiian Islands are like nowhere else and sharing the values of our people and encouraging visitors to experience a unique culture is what makes this place so special. With daily non-stop flights from multiple West Coast airports to the Hawaiian islands, imagine yourself in paradise in just a few short hours. On the island of O‘ahu and Maui, it’s not just the places – it’s the people that make these islands so unique, beautiful and worth experiencing.

Here’s a look at the best Hawaii hotels. Whether it’s one of the Hawaii hotels on the beach in the exclusive Wailea resort area on the island of Maui or at one of the Hawaii hotels Honolulu along the famous Waikīkī coastline, these are perfect your next getaway and an unforgettable experience.

(Wailea Beach Resort)

Newly Renovated Wailea Beach Resort Introduces Oceanfront Villas & Sustainable Upgrades

Renew yourself in an ocean of possibilities at the newly renovated Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott, Maui . Nestled between two golden crescent beaches, the award-winning 22-acre oceanfront resort offers scenic luxury in an unrivaled location, with four distinct oceanside pool settings – including Hawaii’s longest resort waterslide. Following the launch of Olakino , Maui’s first adults-only wellness pool experience, the resort now introduces all-new luxury Oceanfront Villas . Available in flexible 1-4 bedroom configurations, each villa features open-concept living rooms, gourmet kitchens, spa-like washrooms and multiple lanai with unobstructed Pacific views.

Throughout the resort , accommodations and common areas have been modernized with upgraded amenities and sustainable features that blend functional design with Hawaii’s natural beauty. Ocean-inspired neutral palettes and rich textures invite island-style indoor/outdoor living. Guests are welcomed to an open-air lobby with new lounge areas, enhanced landscape lighting, and firepit seating overlooking the blue Pacific. Guest rooms feature sustainably woven rugs made from 100% recycled plastic bottles and space-efficient designs for closets, bed frames, and beverage stations to maximize interior square footage. The resort-wide renovation also includes a third rooftop pergola solar farm, generating an additional 78,000+ kWh annually – bringing the total to nearly 750,000 kWh for the resort. From signature eateries by James Beard-acclaimed Chef Roy Yamaguchi to the cultural richness of the Te Au Moana Luau, Wailea Beach Resort invites you to immerse in the transformative rhythm and aloha spirit of Maui.

(Prince Waikiki)

Enjoy Prince Waikiki’s Sweeping Ocean Views

Experience Prince Waikiki, a Four-Diamond oceanfront hotel with all ocean view rooms and consistently recognized in travel awards. Guests will delight in spacious guestrooms and suites with floor-to-ceiling ocean views, and expansive bathrooms with separate shower and soaking tub. Prince Waikiki’s highest floors offer Club Rooms featuring unmatched ocean views and a private oceanfront Club Lounge featuring all day dining, wine and beer on tap and personalized concierge services.

Prince Waikiki’s signature 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar offers award-winning island cuisine and oceanfront marina views. Enjoy options from delectable tapas with craft cocktails or Sunday brunch buffet with mouthwatering mimosas.

Take a dip in our iconic oceanfront infinity pool offering the best views of Waikiki’s Friday night fireworks and breathtaking sunsets. Experience refreshing cocktails and casual dining at Hinana Bar , our open-air pool bar. Plus, enjoy live, local music and DJ sessions every week.

Prince Waikiki also features the Hawaii Prince Golf Club , Oahu’s only golf course with three interchangeable nines designed by Arnold Palmer and Ed Seay. Including a driving range, Mateflex tennis courts and Bird of Paradise restaurant, guests can enjoy these facilities all day for a discounted rate.

Located near Ala Moana Beach Park and Ala Moana Shopping Center, the world’s largest open-air mall, guests have a plethora of activities to enjoy. As a guest of Prince Waikiki , you’ll receive unlimited complimentary access to the Honolulu Museum of Art and Bishop Museum, discounted access on the Waikiki Trolley Green Line, complimentary fitness classes and so much more.

For a limited time, book an exclusive offer at Prince Waikiki for your next getaway.