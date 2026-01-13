New Orleans in a Day: See the Best of the ‘Big Easy’ in Just 24 Hours

The blend of history and vibrant modern culture makes New Orleans worth an immersive visit, but you can take in the highlights with this 24-hour guide.

Paying a visit to New Orleans, the jewel of Louisiana and the Gulf Coast, means instantly falling in love with the city.

And why not? The colorful metropolis boasts a rich history, diverse culture and lip-smacking food. Want to visit, but short on time? Even if you’re only in New Orleans for a day, there’s a way to get a “what’s-what” of the city’s vibrant sights, sounds and flavors.

This is our guide for the perfect day in New Orleans. Bookmark this curated list for your visit to soak in the one-of-a-kind cultural melange that makes this city so unique!

(Photo courtesy of New Orleans and Co.)

8:00 a.m.

Begin Your Morning with Beignets at Café Du Monde

Start your trip in the Big Easy by visiting Café Du Monde . This iconic eatery serves delectable, pillowy-soft French beignets dusted with powdered sugar that pair perfectly with its dark, chicory-blended café au lait. This quintessential New Orleans cafe is a mandatory stop. After breakfast, take a leisurely stroll through Jackson Square to soak in the city’s magnetic vibe (and work off those beignets).

9:00 a.m.

Explore French Quarter Architecture and History

Learn about New Orleans’ French (and Spanish) colonial history by exploring the French Quarter, one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods. Start at Bourbon Street, but don’t miss the quieter residential blocks such as Royal and Chartres. You’ll get to see historic Creole cottages and townhouses, intricate cast-iron balconies and charming walled courtyards. Every block of the French Quarter tells a tale of New Orleans’ distinctive heritage.

(Photo courtesy of New Orleans and Co.)

11:00 a.m.

Visit Mardi Gras World

Make your way to Mardi Gras World to get a behind-the-scenes look of the city’s annual Carnival season. At this unique museum. you’ll learn firsthand about the intricate craftsmanship of the colorful floats and costumes, and see the depth of logistical effort required for the annual holiday.

(Chris Granger / Louisiana Office of Tourism)

1:00 p.m.

Grab Lunch at Mulate’s Cajun Restaurant

Get a taste of Louisiana’s Cajun cuisine, which is a mix of French, West African, Spanish and Native American influences, at Mulate’s . Order the gumbo, ja.m.balaya, crawfish boil, or rice and gravy (or all of these things) – you will not be disappointed!

(Photo courtesy of Louisiana Office of Tourism)

3:00 p.m.

Sign-up for a Tropical Cocktail Making Class at the Sazerac House

New Orleans is the birthplace of a number of classic American cocktails such as the Sazerac. Thirsty for more? Visit the Sazerac House – this unique museum to discover more about local Louisiana cocktails and learn how to make some of them via a cocktail making class.

(Chris Granger / Louisiana Office of Tourism)

5:00 p.m.

Take a Self-Guided Tour of Vue Orleans

For a bird’s eye view of the city’s skyline and the majestic Mississippi River head to Vue Orleans . It’s a 360-degree observatory and cultural exhibit located at the top of the Four Seasons Hotel. Catch the sunset from the observation deck, where you can watch the light change over the historic city and spy the river’s crescent form.

(Paul Broussard / New Orleans and Co.)

7:00 p.m.

Bike down Esplanade Avenue and Discover Hidden Gems

Discover the city’s Victorian and Creole Revival architecture from a new perspective by renting a bike and cycling down Esplanade Avenue, a tree-lined thoroughfare that connects the French Quarter to City Park.

8:00 p.m.

Indulge in a Local Creole Dinner at Brennan’s

Situated in an arresting pink building in the French Quarter, Brennan’s is a must-visit for its mouthwatering Creole cuisine and impeccable service. This timeless institution’s signature dishes include Eggs Benedict, Turtle Soup, Seafood Filet Gumbo and Crispy Fried Oyster Salad. Don’t miss ending your meal with the decadent Bananas Foster , which was invented here and is still prepared tableside.

(Photo courtesy of New Orleans and Co.)

10:00 p.m.

Catch a Live Musical Performance at Frenchmen Street

You can’t come to New Orleans and not check out a live musical performance at Frenchmen Street in the Faubourg Marigny . Hop between clubs such as The Spotted Cat, Blue Nile and Snug Harbor to catch toe-tapping local jazz, brass bands and funk performances. Let your hair down and dance the night away with tourists and locals alike.

(Photo courtesy of New Orleans and Co.)

11:00 p.m.

See Burlesque and Drag at the Allways Lounge

End your night at the Allways Lounge , a local-favorite venue that hosts cabaret, burlesque and drag shows. Sit back, unwind and prepare to be thoroughly entertained as you immerse yourself a true jewel among the city’s diverse entertainment offerings.

12:00 a.m.

Stay at The Royal Sonesta New Orleans