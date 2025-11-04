Las Vegas: Formula 1 ... and Then Some

The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race roars back into town just ahead of Thanksgiving in 2025, as top drivers like Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri take to the street circuit to fight for the race trophy and medal. It’s a loud, crazily exciting 50-lap (or 120-minute) competition that results in a 192-mile drive. Practice and qualifying runs happen in the late afternoon and evenings of Friday, November 20 and Saturday the 21 and the race itself is on Sunday, November 22, starting at 8 p.m.

All of that is to say you’re going to need something else to do during the daytime, and we’ve got just the three things to round out any Las Vegas adventure.

(Photo by Jenny Peters)

Take a Drive Out to Red Rock Canyon

So you think Vegas is all about casinos, gambling and shopping? Well think again, for there’s an incredible natural wonderland just a short drive away. Head west from the Strip for about 14 miles and you’ll arrive at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area , a place filled with wild desert beauty. It’s so close to the neon wonderland you’ve left behind that it takes a moment of mental adjustment, to ponder how you’ve gone from the epitome of “bright lights, big city” into a world of massive red rock formations, scampering deer, fleet-footed leopard lizards, soaring red-tail hawks and much more.

Take along plenty of water and hike one of the 30 trails that wend through the canyon’s hills and valleys, always keeping a sharp eye out for a glimpse of the endangered desert tortoise, Nevada’s state reptile. And make sure to take the short walk to the Petroglyph Wall, where Native Americans carved images into the rock more than 800 years ago. November is a perfect month to hike in the desert, as the daytime temperature is usually very temperate.

Or simply stay in the car and do the park’s one-way, 13-mile drive that features glimpses of the red sandstone’s incredible natural beauty all along the route and build in some stops for a bit of exploration and photography. Take the trip before lunch so you can end up at Cottonwood Station , the delicious eatery in Blue Diamond, a quaint little town to the south of the canyon. They offer homemade everything, including wonderful panini and fantastic toasts piled high with avocado, salmon or other incredibly tasty combinations.

(jeff green)

Take in the Hall of Excellence Museum

What’s a guy who won seven Super Bowl rings gonna do with all that bling? Open a museum in Vegas, naturally. That’s what NFL quarterback Tom Brady did, along with sportscaster Jim Gray and his wife Frann, together creating the eye-popping Hall of Excellence . Located on Level 2 of the Fontainebleau Hotel Las Vegas, the mostly sports-related museum opened in 2025, with some film, music and television achievements commemorated as well.

Brady’s enormous diamond-encrusted rings have an undeniable place of honor – and have to be seen to be believed. And there’s a lot more in this well-crafted small museum, including trophies, awards and memorabilia of all shapes and sizes. Where else can you get a glimpse of the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl Trophy, Muhammad Ali’s boxing gloves from his first bout in the ring, Simone Biles’ leotard from her first gold medal, Shohei Otani’s bat from the 2024 World Series and Clint Eastwood’s Academy Award?

The mementos of past glory found here runs deep, meaning your favorite athletes are probably included, from Babe Ruth to Kobe Bryant, Jack Nicklaus to Billie Jean King, as well as items owned by Elvis, the Beatles and even Oprah Winfrey’s Presidential Medel of Freedom. Plan to spend two hours to see it all.

(Tomasz Rossa)

Dive into Cirque Du Soliel’s “O”

The magical troupes of Cirque du Soliel currently have five wildly different shows running in Las Vegas, but the one that stands out above the rest is “O,” at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino. Presented on a water-filled stage built specifically for this long-running, ethereally gorgeous adventure tale, this theatrical experience is truly breathtaking.

(Matt Beard Photography Inc.)

Actors, gymnasts and even eight Olympians make up the talented cast of performers in “O,” a title taken from French-speaking Montreal, the Cirque’s home base. “Eau” is French for water, and an O is also the shape your mouth will keep making as you witness the incredibly intricate (and often scary) feats of physical skill presented in, on and high above the water.

“O” even has special hours for F1 weekend, shifting their shows to afternoon performances at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. on November 20-22 to allow fans see this extravaganza of swimming, diving, aerial acrobatics and more before each night’s racing begins.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, 3-18-2023 Phoenix, AZ JSX Embraer ERJ-135LR N262JX departure from 7R at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport ((C)2023 ROBIN GUESS 623-261-6041/robin - stock.adobe.com)

