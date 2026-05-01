No One-Trick Pony: Why Visiting Louisville is a Good Bet Even When the Track is Quiet

Every May, crowds throng to historic Churchill Downs in Louisville for ‘the most exciting two minutes in sports.’ If you’ve ever been lucky enough to attend The Kentucky Derby, you know the thrill and adrenaline of the 2200 yard dash around the track is one that few other sports can beat. What you also might know is that Louisville may be one of the most under-rated, tourist-friendly cities in the United States, regardless of when you visit.

Travel by LA Times Studios From quick escapes to dream adventures, we’ll share top destinations, tips, and experiences to inspire your next trip. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

Louisville is known as the gateway to the south. The description not only fits from a physical perspective, sitting on the map just about equally between Cincinnati and Nashville, but spiritually as well -- there is a southern charm and laid-back friendliness that pervades the city, blended with a northern hardiness borne out of its past-life as a major manufacturing hub. The people you’ll meet are both strong and sweet, like the mint juleps sold by the barrelful at the many horse tracks that dot the Kentucky landscape.

Whether you’re traveling solo, with a partner, or have the whole family in tow, Louisville has something to offer. It’s a city that finds itself at the intersection of rich history and a vibrant future. With domestic travel on the rise this summer, and economic anxiety giving us all a bit of the jitters, it’s the perfect time to spend a weekend in the ‘502’ for some comfort food, entertaining distractions, and a nerve-steadying world-famous bourbon (or five).

Advertisement

Where To Stay In Louisville

Ask any local where to stay if you’re looking for ‘distinctly Louisville,’ they’ll all have the same answer: The Brown Hotel. Opened in 1923 and located in the heart of downtown, it has always been and still remains the grande dame of the city. This is the pick for travelers who want historic (though maybe not luxurious) interiors, service from a more sophisticated time, and a hotel that comes with one of Louisville’s essential dining experiences, The Lobby Bar and Grill, built in (quite literally, in the second floor lobby).

For a more design-forward boutique option, choose the 21c Museum Hotel. Set on Main Street’s Museum Row, it pairs a modern hotel stay with stunning contemporary art in the rooms and around the property. It’s a good fit for travelers looking who appreciate funky over formal.

(4kclips / Adobe Stock)

Advertisement

If you’ve come for the bourbon and only (mostly?) the bourbon, book Hotel Distil on Whiskey Row. Located in a historic building tied to the city’s bourbon past, it’s close to the distilleries, tasting rooms and downtown cocktail bars.

Friday Afternoon: Check In And Get Acquainted With Old Louisville

If you are staying downtown, drop your bags and start with a simple stroll in Old Louisville to get some insight into the city’s roots. This neighborhood is known for its Victorian homes, broad porches, old trees and streets that still retain the regal charm of the city’s earlier grandeur. There’s no packed plan here -- walk for an hour or two, look at the architecture and let the city introduce itself.

(joscelynm / Adobe Stock)

Friday Night: ‘Time-Travel’ to Dinner at the Brown Hotel

Dinner on Friday should be at The Brown Hotel whether you are staying there or not. Start with a perfectly dry, ice-cold martini, followed by the famous Louisville Hot Brown, in the place where it was created 100 years ago. The dish remains one of Louisville’s calling cards and still makes the most sense in its original setting, where the historic lobby setting takes you right back to 1926. Sample your first Louisville bourbon with your entree, and definitely save room for desert.

After dinner, take a quick look around downtown or head toward South Fourth Street if you want one extra drink and a little nightlife before turning in. But save your energy, there’s a lot to pack in over the next two days.

Saturday Morning: Off to the Races

Whether it’s Derby weekend or not, start Saturday at Churchill Downs. The racetrack is an iconic visual, and the adjacent Kentucky Derby Museum gives you the clearest look at the city’s horse-racing identity. If live horse races are scheduled during your visit (racing runs year-round here), book those tickets early. Wear your best hat, grab a mint julep and try make friends with a local pro who can teach you the fascinating ins and outs of placing bets. If no races are running, the museum is still absolutely worth the time, plus you get the requisite Churchill Downs photo op.

(4kclips / Adobe Stock)

Advertisement

Saturday Early Afternoon: Zip Through The Speed, Slow Down for a Southern Meal

After Churchill Downs, head to the Speed Art Museum. Founded in 1927, the Speed is a beautifully designed museum with a diverse collection. The works here are first-rate, if not world-famous – they do have a Rembrandt – but the true gem is The Kentucky Gallery. Dedicated to historical and modern work created in Kentucky, it’s an awesome way to discover and connect with the Louisville and greater-Kentucky spirit.

After the museum, plan on lunch at 610 Magnolia. Celebrity Chef Edward Lee’s restaurant sits in a historic Old Louisville building with original wood beams, mullioned windows and French doors that open to a garden patio in season. Expect a seasonal, multi-course format rooted in Southern ingredients and Kentucky produce, handled with more precision and imagination than a standard ‘special-occasion restaurant. Reservations here go fast, something filling up a month in advance. Book this table as soon as you book your trip.

Saturday Late Afternoon: Bourbon Sips on Whiskey Row

Louisville offers plenty of distillery experiences, bars and tastings, but you do not need to turn the day into a blur of pours. Go to Whiskey Row, home of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, and choose one proper stop. Old Forester is the best choice if you want one definitive distillery experience. It’s well-suited to first-time visitors who want a guided tour that explains the process and not just the tasting. Book the tour in advance, give yourself time to walk Main Street afterward and stop there. One good bourbon stop is enough is you’re pacing yourself through your weekend.

(Joseph Hendrickson / Adobe Stock)

If you want a bourbon stop that feels more independent and attached to Louisville’s more modern bourbon scene, Rabbit Hole Distillery is a strong alternative. Founded by Kaveh Zamanian and housed in a striking contemporary distillery in Louisville’s Butchertown neighborhood, Rabbit Hole offers a sleeker, more design-conscious version of the city’s bourbon experience. It’s an inspired combination of architectural drama, guided tastings and a newer-school approach to whiskey making that still feels distinctly Kentucky.

Saturday Night: Old School Dining at Jack Fry’s

Saturday dinner must be spent at Jack Fry’s, one of those Louisville institutions that makes it known the city’s old-world glamour is still very much intact. Opened in 1933, the restaurant has roots in the city’s horse-racing and boxing circles, and it still carries that slightly roguish, low-lit charm with ease. The walls are lined with vintage photographs, the energy of the room is grown-up but not pretentious, and the menu leans into the kind of polished comfort that suits Louisville especially well. If you go, order the lamb chops or the shrimp and grits, settle in and stay a while – nobody here is in a rush. Again, you’ll want to make your reservation way ahead of time, but bar seating is first-come, first-served if you forget.

Advertisement

Sunday Morning: Brunch, BBQ and Bourbon Slushies

Spend Sunday morning in NuLu (New Louisville). The East Market District is one of Louisville’s best neighborhoods for boutiques, galleries, coffee stops and brunch, and it will give you a look at a Louisville that feels more current than the historic hotel and racing circuit. For brunch, try Con Huevos. After brunch, just walk the main drag of East Market Street. Browse a few boutiques, stop for coffee when you need it, and just take in the sights and the people watching.

Before you leave you should fit in one barbecue stop. Louisville may not be as known for it’s BBQ as other southern cities but it still contends with the best. Feast BBQ is a great option if you’re hungry after shopping, as it’s already in NuLu. Not to mention you can wash down your pulled pork with a bourbon slushie (this city is seriously not kidding about the bourbon thing).

Sunday Afternoon: Walk Waterfront Park And The Big Four Bridge

End the trip at Waterfront Park and the Big Four Bridge. The park runs along the expansive Ohio River. There are numerous walking paths, open green space and easy access to one of the city’s best-known pedestrian routes. The bridge, a former railroad crossing turned walking and biking path, gives you wide river views and a sense of getting slightly above and beyond the city to truly grasp its place as the Gateway to the South.

You can take your time here before your flight out, enjoying what’s hopefully a beautiful Louisville sky. Unlike with most major city airports, the Louisville Airport is only about 15 minutes from downtown. One last gift from a city that never encourages you to rush, and never minds if you stay a little longer than you planned.

(Nicholas J Klein / Adobe Stock)

Bonus Side Quest: Country Roads to Keeneland Race Track

If you have some extra time and a car at your disposal, make a morning trip east out to Keeneland Race Course in Lexington. A nice contrast to Churchill Downs, Keeneland is one of the most beautiful and tradition-soaked tracks in the country. Racing only runs in the spring and fall, but tours are offered through much of the year. Skip the interstate and take the backroads through horse country instead, especially along Old Frankfort Pike, an officially designated scenic byway lined with stone fences, rolling pasture and some of the Bluegrass’s most postcard-ready farms.

Advertisement

On the way, stop at Wallace Station in Midway, a casual country-market straight out of a movie set known for hearty sandwiches that make perfect road-trip fuel. Keep an eye out for The Kentucky Castle near Versailles, a full-scale stone castle turned hotel, spa and event property that rises unexpectedly out of the countryside like a roadside mirage.