The Ski Weekend: The Top 3 Spring Escapes for 2026

Warm weather skiing? You can have that – and luxurious accommodations – during the spring ski season at locations like Mammoth Mountain.

There is a distinct shift in the mountains when March and April roll around. The frantic (and freezing!) energy of peak winter gives way to the “thinking traveler’s” ski season. The heavy parkas are left in the closet, the snow turns to that soft, carveable “corn,” and the après-ski scene moves from dark, fire-lit taverns to sun-drenched outdoor terraces.

In short: It’s the beautiful start to spring ski season.

For the Angeleno looking for a quick luxury weekend, spring skiing is both about logging those vertical miles and practicing art of the lingering afternoon.

This year is particularly special, as the 2025/26 season has brought a wave of highly anticipated luxury hotel openings and Michelin-recognized upgrades that are fundamentally changing the landscape of North American ski towns. Here is where the smart money is heading for a luxe spring weekend on the slopes.

Big Sky, Montana – A Fabulous Frontier

The Logistics: ±2.5-hour direct flight (LAX to BZN), then a scenic one-hour drive.

Big Sky has always had the terrain, but it historically lacked the world-class hospitality to match its European counterparts. That has officially changed. Spring in Montana means longer days, nonexistent lift lines, and a massive sky that feels entirely your own.

The Vibe: Rugged isolation meets uncompromised, five-star refinement.

Rugged isolation meets uncompromised, five-star refinement. A 2026 Stay: One&Only Moonlight Basin . Opened just months ago in late 2025, this is the brand’s first-ever alpine property and arguably the most exciting resort in North America right now. Designed by legendary architect Tom Kundig, it sits on 240 secluded acres.

. Opened just months ago in late 2025, this is the brand’s first-ever alpine property and arguably the most exciting resort in North America right now. Designed by legendary architect Tom Kundig, it sits on 240 secluded acres. Pro Move: You don’t wait in lines here. The resort features a private gondola that whisks you directly from the lodge to the Madison 8 lift. After a morning of spring carving, return to the lodge for Japanese precision dining by Michelin-starred chef Akira Back, or relax those downhill muscles at the 17,000-square-foot spa.

Aspen, CO – King of the Spring

The Logistics: ±2-hour direct flight (LAX to ASE). You land 10 minutes from the mountain.

Aspen is the undisputed king of the spring ski scene. The town comes alive as the temperatures rise, creating an atmosphere that is equal parts world-class athletics and high-end fashion show. However, finding true “quiet luxury” here has always been the challenge – until now.

The Vibe: High-altitude energy anchored by quiet, understated luxury.

High-altitude energy anchored by quiet, understated luxury. A 2026 Stay: MOLLIE Aspen . Fresh off earning its first Michelin Key, this 68-room boutique property is the antithesis of the loud, flashy Aspen cliché. Designed with a blend of Japanese and Scandinavian minimalism (think natural woods, hand-dyed textiles, and earthen ceramics), it feels like a deeply restorative, private sanctuary right on Main Street.

. Fresh off earning its first Michelin Key, this 68-room boutique property is the antithesis of the loud, flashy Aspen cliché. Designed with a blend of Japanese and Scandinavian minimalism (think natural woods, hand-dyed textiles, and earthen ceramics), it feels like a deeply restorative, private sanctuary right on Main Street. Pro Move: Spend the morning skiing soft groomers on Aspen Mountain, then retreat to MOLLIE’s exclusive rooftop spa pool to soak in unobstructed mountain views without the crowds. In the evening, skip the chaotic downtown reservation scramble and dine in-house at Petit Trois, Chef Ludo Lefebvre’s highly anticipated French bistro that just debuted for the 2026 season inside the hotel.

Snowboarders at the summit of Mammoth Mountain Ski Area. (Gloria Moeller/Gloria Moeller - stock.adobe.com)

Mammoth Mountain – The Locals’ Choice

The Logistics: ±1-hour flight (LAX to MMH) or a 5-hour drive up the scenic 395.

For Angelenos, Mammoth has always been the default weekend warrior destination. It has massive terrain and a season that routinely stretches well into May or June. However, for years, the lodging lagged behind the quality of the mountain. This season, Mammoth finally grew up.

The Vibe: Easygoing Golden State energy paired with a newly injected dose of serious luxury.

Easygoing Golden State energy paired with a newly injected dose of serious luxury. A 2026 Stay: Limelight Mammoth . Opened in December 2025, this is the hotel Mammoth has been waiting a decade for. It brings a sophisticated, design-driven slope-side experience that feels both modern and cozy, complete with a dedicated ski club and a vibrant lounge.

. Opened in December 2025, this is the hotel Mammoth has been waiting a decade for. It brings a sophisticated, design-driven slope-side experience that feels both modern and cozy, complete with a dedicated ski club and a vibrant lounge. Pro Move: Because Mammoth’s spring season is so long, you don’t need to rush. Take first tracks while the snow is firm, ski until the midday sun softens the bowls, and then transition effortlessly to the Limelight Lounge. It’s the perfect basecamp for a weekend that balances high-energy laps with low-stress, cocktail-in-hand afternoons.