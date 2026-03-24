The Ultimate Mendocino Weekend Guide: Redwoods, Coastal Views & Fresh Seafood

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I recently returned from a trip to Mendocino in Northern California and can’t stop raving about it. The coast is just stunning, and boasts towering redwood trees, awe-inspiring Pacific Ocean vistas and excellent boutique stays.

The drive from Los Angeles to the Mendocino Coast takes around 8-9 hours. I recommend taking Highway 1 as much as possible for breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean.

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On the way to Mendocino, I took a pit stop in San Francisco. On the way back, I stopped in the charming town of Healdsburg, in the heart of Sonoma County. I stayed at the brand new Appellation Healdsburg , a culinary-forward retreat launched by renowned chef Charlie Palmer.

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If you’re looking for an idyllic escape, I suggest making your way to the Mendocino coast. And to help you get started, here’s my curated guide to spending the perfect weekend in Mendocino.

DAY 1: Curated Farm-to-Table Menus, Coastal Vistas and Cliffs

9 a.m.: Breakfast at Ravens, Stanford Inn by the Sea: Historic Farm and Eco-Resort

Begin your Mendocino weekend with a delightful vegan breakfast at Ravens . Located at Stanford Inn, the locale is perched on a hillside overlooking the Mendocino Bay. This award-winning eatery offers unobstructed vistas of the Pacific Ocean, surrounding forests and the property’s beautifully landscaped gardens. Its culinary team crafts innovative vegan breakfast dishes using produce from the Inn’s own organic garden and farm. Order the Portobello Benedict, Stanford Inn Florentine or the Savory Breakfast Crepe and you will not be disappointed!

11 a.m.: Explore Stanford Inn’s Gardens, Farm and Ranch

Next, walk down to the Stanford Inn’s picturesque gardens, greenhouse, farm and ranch. Soak in the scenic surroundings, and don’t miss a meet-and-greet the property’s rescue animals, which include a few donkeys and even a llama.

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Gnar Bar (Photo by Pallavi Mehra)

2 p.m.: Lunch at Gnar Bar

Gnar Bar is a casual Asian fusion restaurant situated in the center of the historic village of Mendocino, serving ramen, sushi, poke bowls, dumplings and a range of other lip-smacking entrees. I recommend this eatery’s sushi rolls and ramen bowls. It’s also wonderful that the restaurant’s team is super friendly and hospitable!

(Photo courtesy of Pallavi Mehra)

3:30 p.m.: Check out the Mendocino Headlands State Park

Go on a self-guided tour of the Mendocino Headlands State Park , which surrounds the village of Mendocino and sits on the rugged Mendocino County shoreline where the Big River empties into the Pacific. The park itself boasts miles of trails that wind along the cliffs, offering one-of-a-kind vistas of sea arches, hidden grottoes, secluded beaches and redwood forests. Also, don’t miss checking out the Ford House Museum and Visitor Center located in the park for a peek of what Mendocino looked like in 1890.

The Big River (Photo by Pallavi Mehra)

5:00 p.m.: Go for a Hike or Bike Ride on the Big River Trail

The Big River Trail is a moderately challenging 16.0-mile out-and-back wide gravel path, which follows the Big River upstream. This hike or bike offers birds-eye views of the river and glimpses of majestic redwoods and wildflowers. Alternatively, you could go kayaking and paddleboarding in the Big River as well!

8 p.m.: Dinner and Stay at MacCallum House

If you’re looking for a unique stay in Mendocino, look no further than MacCallum House . Constructed in 1882, the historic property is a restored Victorian home encompassed by verdant gardens and sprawling lawns. Presently, the inn houses elegant guest rooms and a well-loved restaurant and bar. Some of the guest rooms even come with a private hot tub.

Grab dinner at the MacCallum House Restaurant , which serves local, seasonal dishes crafted by chef Alan Kantor. Current menu highlights include the Steak Tartare, Saffron Arancini, Grilled Rack of Lamb Chops and Pan-Seared Liberty Farm Duck Breast.

The village of Mendocino (Photo by David Klein / Unsplash

DAY 2: Seafood, Sunset Views and Serene Villages

10 a.m.: Explore the Village of Mendocino

Begin your day by visiting the cute boutique stores, art galleries and coffee shops in the village of Mendocino, which is protected as a National Historic Preservation District. I particularly enjoyed the Mendocino Art Center, Partners Gallery, The Well and the Artists’ Co-Op of Mendocino.

1 p.m.: Lunch at Noyo Fish Company, Fort Bragg

For the freshest seafood lunch, check out Noyo Fish Company in Fort Bragg . Located on the Noyo Harbor, the relaxed eatery’s Fish and Chips, Fish Tacos, Clam Chowder and Fish Sandwich are crowd pleasers!

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Glass Beach (Photo by Taisia Karaseva / Unsplash

3 p.m.: Visit Glass Beach

Glass Beach is a popular attraction in MacKerricher State Park, Fort Bragg. This unique beach gets its name due to the fact that it used to be covered in tiny pieces of sea-smoothed glass. Interestingly, the glass came to be because the location was an actual trash dump in the early to mid-1900s. Presently, there isn’t much glass left (people collected it over the years), but it’s still a beautiful beach worth checking out.

The author during a beautiful coastal sunset. (Photo courtesy of Pallavi Mehra)

7 p.m.: Catch the Sunset (or Whales) at MacKerricher State Park

Then, stroll along the coastal walking trails of the MacKerricher State Park , which is situated three miles north of Fort Bragg. It is a gorgeous coastal park housing beaches, bluffs, tidepools, dunes and forests, as well as a popular gray whale skeleton display. The park is also a great spot for live whale watching.

8 p.m.: Dinner, Nightcap and Stay at Noyo Harbor Inn

End your Mendocino trip with a relaxing stay at one of Fort Bragg’s only luxury hotels – Noyo Harbor Inn . This 15-room inn boasts aesthetically pleasing interiors, sumptuous furnishings, free-standing soaking tubs, ornate fireplaces and spectacular views of the Noyo Harbor.