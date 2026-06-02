Neon, Salt, and Soul: A Savvy Traveler’s 48-Hour Guide to Experiencing the New Era of Miami Luxury

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I recently returned from a weekend trip to Miami and I was taken aback by how much the city has evolved. The last time I visited Miami was for Spring Break more than 10 years ago, and it seemed like a completely different city. Always a city of wealth and glamour, the Miami I saw on this trip showed how the city has also emerged as a global center of art, design, and high-octane gastronomy.

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“Miami has a unique energy that you cannot replicate anywhere else, it is where cultures, creativity, and lifestyle come together effortlessly,” explains Nadine Fayed, vice president of operations at Sexy Fish Miami. “There is a constant sense of movement here, whether it is the art scene, the nightlife, or the culinary landscape, and that vibrancy is what makes Miami so iconic.”

If you’re looking to have a luxurious weekend in Miami, you’re in the right place. From the kaleidoscopic walls of Wynwood to the serene sands of Mid-Beach, here is how to navigate the Magic City’s newfound sophistication without missing a beat.

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Day 1: Miami Beach, Mouthwatering Food, and Merrymaking

11 a.m.: Get Acquainted with a Stroll Down Ocean Drive

(Pallavi Mehra)

Begin your Miami adventure with a leisurely stroll down Ocean Drive, one of the most iconic streets in the world. Encompassed by the verdant Lummus Park and sandy beach to the east, Ocean Drive is home to vibrant Art Deco buildings, boutique hotels, restaurants, and retail shops.

2 p.m.: Lunch at Nikki Beach, Miami Beach

Situated at 1 Ocean Drive, Nikki Beach Miami offers the quintessential South Beach high-end beach club experience. This spot is a large oceanfront property that’s home to a beach club, an award-winning restaurant, a cabana bar, and a lush green garden area. Make your way to Nikki Beach Miami for a delicious lunch followed by live entertainment performances and lots of dancing!

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“We opened in the 1980s with Penrod’s Beach Club and in 1998, our first Nikki Beach was born, right here, on the sands of Miami Beach and over the years we’ve become part of the culture of Miami Beach,” explains Lucia Penrod, CEO of Nikki Beach Hospitality Group. “It’s never just been about coming to a beach club, it’s about the feeling people have when they’re here. There’s an incredible energy that brings together locals, travelers — celebrating life barefoot by the beach with family and friends.”

5:30 p.m.: Evening Cocktails at Broken Shaker

(Diana Todorova / Broken Shaker)

After all that dancing, unwind with some cocktails and bites at Broken Shaker Miami. Situated within Freehand Miami’s inviting backyard oasis, this relaxed hangout spot is known for its innovative cocktails, globally inspired flavors and vibrant setting. Order the Grilled Fish Tacos, Shrimp Cocktail, or the namesake Broken Shaker Burger, and you will not be disappointed!

7:30 p.m.: Sunset at Mid Beach, Miami Beach

Make your way to Mid Beach, Miami Beach (much quieter beach than South Beach) to relax on beach chairs or to take a dip in the Atlantic Ocean as the sun sets over the shimmering city behind you.

8 p.m.: Dinner at Pauline Miami at The Shelbourne

For dinner, you don’t have to wander far. Located at The Shelbourne, Pauline Miami offers an upscale culinary experience. The restaurant specializes in sophisticated, globally inflected coastal cuisine, serving up meticulously prepared fresh seafood, prime cuts, and elevated small plates. The moody, mid-century-inspired interiors set a sultry tone for the evening, making it the perfect prelude to Miami’s legendary nightlife.

11 p.m.: Let Your Hair Down at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Located just a short drive up the coast at the Fontainebleau, this 18,000-square-foot club marries the glamour of a traditional nightclub with the cutting-edge production of a massive concert. At LIV , you can expect a high-octane ambiance, world-renowned DJs, striking light shows, and a well-dressed crowd dancing under the venue’s massive, signature dome ceiling.

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1 a.m.: Stay at The Shelbourne Miami Beach

The Shelborne Hotel first opened its doors in 1941 as a sumptuous Miami Beach retreat. Over the years, it has hosted a number of celebrities, including Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe, and The Beatles. In 2024, the property underwent a $100 million renovation, which features modern sophistication and celebrates its storied history. The hotel now boasts 251 well-appointed guest rooms and suites, each paying homage to the property’s Art Deco heritage.

At some point you’ll want to make sure you check out the hotel pool with its arresting Art Deco diving platform and stylish Beach Club with private cabanas and chaise lounges.

Day 2: Shopping, Spa Sessions and Spectacular Restaurants

10 a.m.: Breakfast at The Bar, The Shelbourne

Wake up and head down to The Bar at The Shelborne, the design-forward social hub of the property. In the morning, it serves as a laid-back oasis ideal for easing into the day. Fuel up for a busy afternoon of exploring with a relaxed breakfast featuring artisanal lattes, vibrant wellness bowls, clean seed-oil-free dishes, and freshly baked pastries.

12 p.m: Take a Stroll Around Brickell and Downtown Miami

(Pallavi Mehra)

Cross the bridge into the mainland to experience Miami’s sleek Downtown. Take a stroll through the multi-level Brickell City Centre to soak in the innovative, climate-ribbon architectural design, or just wander the bustling, palm-lined avenues.

2 p.m.: Lunch at Sexy Fish Miami

(Paul Stoppi / Sexy Fish Miami)

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Sexy Fish is a Japanese-inspired restaurant and bar well-loved for its inventive drinks, sushi, sashimi, seafood, and Robata-grilled meat. The restaurant’s interiors conceptualized by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio are awe-inspiring, and feature artworks by Damien Hirst and Frank Gehry. Sexy Fish Miami’ s food menu is rooted in premium Japanese inspired cuisine, with a focus on the highest quality seafood.

“Sexy Fish Miami is more than a restaurant, it is an immersive experience and has quickly become a landmark within the city’s vibrant dining and nightlife scene,” touts vice president of operations Nadine Fayed. “We bring together exceptional Japanese inspired cuisine, a globally celebrated, Pinnacle Award winning cocktail program and high energy entertainment, all under one roof.”

4 p.m.: Shopping at Arts District and Exploring Wynwood

(Solarisys / Adobe Stock)

After a decadent lunch at Sexy Fish, dive headfirst into the neighboring Miami Design District, an open-air space comprising high fashion stores, public art installations and cutting-edge architecture.

Once you’ve gotten your fashion fix, head right into Wynwood, the city’s beautiful, neon-lit artistic core. Stroll past towering warehouse walls covered in eye-catching murals, and explore independent boutiques and contemporary art galleries.

6 p.m.: Take a Spa Session at Grotto Baths

Decompress from a day of walking at Grotto Baths , Miami’s newly opened modern social bathhouse in Wynwood. Drawing inspiration from the bold geometry of Brazilian modernism and ancient thermal traditions, this 7,500-square-foot oasis is designed for complete restoration. Here you can move at your own pace through a therapy circuit of ceremonial and infrared saunas, steam rooms, thermal mineral pools and cold plunges.

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8 p.m.: Dinner at Sparrow Italia Miami

(Anthony Nader / Sparrow Italia Miami)

Sparrow Italia Miami is an Italian-inspired Steakhouse that first launched in Mayfair, London. Its Miami outpost opened in early fall 2024. Sparrow Italia Miami’s menu takes guests to Italy and the Mediterranean, with its fresh, homemade pasta alongside Mediterranean style sashimi and wood-fired pizza. Highlights include the Crispy Arancini, Pistachio Pesto Pasta and Wagyu Top Cap.

At Sparrow Italia, dinner begins at the eatery’s stylish bar before you make your way to the aesthetically pleasing main dining room where a band performs as you indulge in Italian delicacies. Additionally, this summer Sparrow Italia Miami will transform into Sparrow Amalfi, an immersive summer pop-up inspired by the elegance of Italy’s sun-drenched Amalfi Coast.

11 p.m.: Have a Nightcap at Dante’s HIFI+

End your Miami weekend at Dante’s HIFI+ , a vinyl listening bar that celebrates the analog audiophile music culture. Situated in the heart of Wynwood, this intimate, 50-seat venue boasts a massive, beautifully curated wall of vinyl records and a state-of-the-art sound system. It’s one-of-a-kind in the city and the perfect way to soak in your final Miami vibes.