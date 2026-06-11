Ditch the Christmas Clichés—The Real New York Magic Happens When It’s Summer in the City

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In the hot season, make New York City’s rooftop bars, air-conditioned museums and the leafy delights of Central Park your new hangouts.

In one of the world’s greatest cities, there’s no shortage of cool things to do as temperatures rise.

It’s true that summer may not be the most obvious time to visit New York City; leave that to wintertime, with its ice-skating rinks and cinematic holiday sparkle. But zigging when others zag has always had its advantages in the Big Apple. As many New Yorkers skip town for the sunny season, visitors will find a little more breathing room on the sidewalks, shorter lines for a nostalgic soft serve and perhaps even a prized seat on the subway. Throw in a crop of enticing new openings — including revamped hotels, galleries and a splashy spa on Governors Island — and summer in the city begins to make a rather persuasive case.

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Head first to Central Park, that great green exhale of hills, trees and lakes located in the beating heart of Manhattan. The elegant Central Park Boathouse has been a lakeside fixture here since the 1870s. Recently refreshed after a major renovation, the French-leaning restaurant returns with a new chapter under the leadership of Chef Adam Fiscus. His menu reads like a love letter to the sea, with oysters served by the half-shell and plates of crab and jumbo shrimp making frequent appearances. Soak it all up by requesting a table on the shaded 80-seat outdoor terrace, with ringside views of rowboats gliding across the lake, a scene made famous by Sex and the City.

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For $25 an hour on weekdays and $30 on weekends, the nearby Loeb Boathouse will rent you a rowboat of your own to wile away a lazy afternoon on the sun-dappled water. Within sight of Manhattan’s soaring skyscrapers, the lake is home to an unexpected abundance of wildlife, including turtles basking on the banks. As horse-drawn carriages clip-clop over the bridge up ahead, you’ll briefly be transported far, far away from the urban frenzy.

Lex Yard at the Waldorf Astoria. (Courtesy of Hilton)

Back on dry land, a short stroll away, the legendary Waldorf Astoria has swung open its gilded doors once again after an eight-year renovation. The wait has proved worthwhile, as guestrooms have been generously expanded, many now with walk-in wardrobes, lending the feel of a well-appointed Manhattan pied-à-terre. Thankfully, much of the Art Deco grandeur remains intact too, best admired over a cocktail in the Peacock Alley lobby lounge.

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The hotel’s American brasserie, Lex Yard, serves excellent house-made pasta and is the perfect perch for people-watching, while the Guerlain spa now occupies nearly an entire floor, offering soothing massages and facials, some inspired by this grande dame’s Park Avenue location.

If it’s a hit of culture you’re after, head uptown to the Studio Museum in Harlem, which reopened at the end of 2025 in its new 82,000-square-foot home. Set across seven ultra-sleek floors, including working artist studios, it’s a place to view a rotation of photography, painting and sculpture by Black artists. When temperatures rise, head up to the museum’s rooftop terrace to catch a breeze and take in a sweeping panorama of the iconic skyline.

Studio Museum in Harlem Artist in Residence Studio. (Courtesy New York Tourism)

Of course, it wouldn’t be a New York summer without a hot dog or two. At The Modern restaurant, tucked inside MoMA’s hallowed walls, the humble wiener has been elevated to giddy new heights. The diminutive caviar hot dogs arrive in a soft brioche bun, dressed with creme fraiche, pickles and shallots, and finished with a heaped spoonful of caviar. Sure, it’s not as affordable as a classic hot dog from a nearby street food cart. But this is the sort of dish that lingers on in the memory, long after the season has slipped away.

Caviar Hot Dogs at The Modern inside of the MoMa. (Courtesy New York City Tourism)

Retreat for the night to The Manner, a recent opening tucked along a tree-lined street in SoHo. The 97-room boutique stay has the laid-back feel of a private residence, with the West Village’s shops, bars and restaurants on the doorstep. If you can’t bear to leave the stylish mid-century-inspired surrounds, however, there’s a mural-clad restaurant serving fresh seafood, along with a rooftop for sundowners.

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Or opt for something a little more theatrical at Faena New York, a relative newcomer in West Chelsea. The fabulous interiors set the tone right from the start: a prowl of ceramic tigers at check-in, leopard-print carpets underfoot and a sweeping, 100-foot painting by the Argentine artist Diego Gravinese spanning the lobby.

The mood of heightened glamour continues in La Boca, the hotel’s restaurant, where diners kick back to a soundtrack of live jazz on Sundays. And just beyond the hotel’s windows lies the High Line, the repurposed railway turned verdant promenade, ideal for an unhurried post-supper meander with glimpses of the Statue of Liberty shimmering across the harbor.

A panorama – and a deeply relaxing respite from the city – at QC NY Spa on Governor’s Island. (Courtesy of QC NY Spa)

You’ll catch sight of Lady Liberty, torch held aloft, once more from the deck of the ferry as it chugs slowly from Lower Manhattan’s Battery Maritime Building to Governors Island. Once a military base, the island in New York Harbor is today a playground for outdoorsy pursuits, a warm-weather escape for locals and out-of-towners alike who come to bike, picnic and enjoy the fresh air.

Spend a zen afternoon at QC NY Spa, an Italian spa experience inspired by the bathing rituals of ancient Rome. Make like Julius Caesar and drift between massage rooms and relaxation spaces, or sun yourself on the wooden decks beside gently bubbling pools. Fresh from a recent spruce-up, the spa now offers a full wellness circuit with sensory saunas, waterfalls, salt and ice rooms, plus an Italian bistro serving wholesome soups and salads, and a bar pouring Aperol Spritzes. Passes are available in three- or five-hour time slots, or choose the full-day option to watch the sun set over Lower Manhattan’s glinting towers before the ferry carries you back across the water to the bright lights, big city.

With any luck, there’s still enough time to hit the waves with a surf lesson within New York City limits. Yes, seriously. In the balmy months, Rockaway Beach in Queens becomes a hotspot as sun-seekers descend on the shoreline to lounge in floppy hats, ocean out front, boardwalk just behind. Join them by unfurling a towel on the sands and taking a refreshing dip. Or for something far more adventurous, sign up for a group or solo lesson with Locals Surf School, where boards and wetsuit rentals are included.

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Rockaway Beach, Queens, NYC (Courtesy New York City Tourism)

A rad surf scene may sound improbable in New York City, but on days when the thermometer climbs, Rockaway Beach starts to feel less like a novelty and more like a sensible choice.

“It’s a great New York day out — just hop on the train or catch a ferry from Brooklyn or Manhattan,” said Jack Farley, a salty-haired surf instructor. The beaches fill quickly under a blue sky, he warns, “but head to a quieter stretch near the jetties, go for a swim, then stop for a fruity cocktail at a Tiki bar. In summer the water is surprisingly clear and refreshing. It’s not uncommon to see dolphins, and perhaps even the occasional whale,” he added.

New York, in its warmer months, is full of such small, improbable pleasures. Wander a cutting-edge gallery, paddle into the afternoon swell, then round off the day with a decidedly bougie hot dog. What more could you ask of a summer day?

