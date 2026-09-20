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The Ultimate Guide to Fall Events in Pismo Beach

City of Pismo Beach
(City of Pismo Beach)
By City of Pismo Beach
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There’s a stretch of the Central Coast where fall doesn’t mean packing away summer, it means the beach gets even more interesting. From mid-September through early November, Pismo Beach is hosting four events that each make their own case for a visit, all just a few hours up the coast from Los Angeles.

It starts with dogs. Corgi Nation Vacation (September 11-13) has grown into one of California’s largest gatherings of short-legged, big-personality dogs, drawing owners from up and down the West Coast for a weekend built entirely around them. Saturday’s Corgi Beach Fest, just south of the Pismo Beach Pier, is free and open to everyone, complete with costume contests, races, vendors, and a beach full of corgis dressed for the occasion. It’s the kind of only-in-Pismo photo opportunity that makes for an easy, feel-good getaway.

Then comes a chance to give back. On September 19, Pismo Beach joins the SLO County Creeks to Coast Cleanup, part of the statewide Coastal Cleanup Day effort that’s run since 2005. Volunteers check in at the Dolliver Street parking lot downtown starting at 9 a.m. for a simple, free way to spend a morning caring for the coastline before spending the rest of the weekend enjoying it.

Sand art near pier in Pismo Beach
(City of Pismo Beach)

October belongs to the clams. The 80th Annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival (October 17-18) has run every year since 1946, the same year Pismo Beach incorporated as a city, and eight decades in, it shows in how deeply the town and visitors alike lean in. Saturday’s parade rolls down Price Street, restaurants go head-to-head in the Clam Chowder Cook-Off, and live music and family activities fill downtown all weekend. This event is free, festive, and unmistakably local.

And by November, the beach becomes a gallery. The Pismo Beach Sand Art Festival (November 7-9) brings eleven internationally recognized sand artists to build large-scale murals and sculptures on the sand surrounding the pier and beyond. Watch the work take shape hour by hour, then watch it disappear. Every piece is gone by nightfall, erased by the tide, which is precisely what makes it worth seeing in person.

Four events, four completely different reasons to visit, and a coastline that looks just as good in fall light as it does in July. Whether it’s a beach full of corgis, a parade with 80 years of history behind it, or sand sculptures built to vanish by dark, Pismo Beach’s fall season rewards anyone willing to trade the usual summer crowds for something a little more distinctive.

Save on your stay with lodging specials at experiencepismobeach.com/places-to-stay/deals

USA Travel DestinationsTravel by LA Times StudiosFall 2026 MagazinePaid Travel SpotlightNorth America Travel

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