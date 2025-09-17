Southern Californians are Rediscovering Santa Barbara at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Whether it’s your first visit or your fiftieth, this iconic seaside retreat – recently refreshed with stunning enhancements – offers a renewed perspective and unmatched luxury in one of California’s most beloved coastal enclaves.

For many Angelenos, staking north in the car on the 101 (or hopping on Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner) on a Friday afternoon is a rite of passage, with that singular escape in mind: Santa Barbara. The iconic coastal city, with Mediterranean charm so ingrained in the ethos of the place it feels more Amalfi than America, is an incredible way to get away from it all, if even to savor those few glasses of wine, linger over a luxuriant meal and unplug during an early morning on the veranda, a coffee in hand and gazing at the ocean.

And there’s no better place to do it all than The Ritz-Carlton Bacara.

What’s more, the blufftop resort, which spans 78 coastal acres and feels as much its own village as it does a hotel, is turning 25 this fall. To celebrate, the property – already a shining star among coastal destinations – has undergone a total makeover, giving it a gorgeous facelift to celebrate its silver anniversary. “As we celebrate 25 years of creating memorable moments for our guests and local community alike, the renovation represents a blend of tradition and transformation at our beloved resort,” said Bradley Cance, General Manager.

Whether you’ve visited once, yearly or “not yet,” The Ritz-Carlton Bacara has something special – and maybe altogether unexpected – waiting for you.

Classic Styles Coupled with Intention

The luxury of Bacara partly comes from its beauty top to bottom, drawing heavily from the California Style that is omnipresent in Santa Barbara. “Entering the lobby, it feels like stepping into a timeless coastal retreat, where they are greeted with a smile and a warm welcome to Bacara,” said Cance. It’s from that entry point, which feels less imposing “castle” and more homey “casita,” that informs the hotel experience. Rather than overwhelming guests, Bacara welcomes them organically, with the resort’s public spaces, pool and cabanas all reimagined by architecture firm Meyer Davis.

The subtle redesigns offer a seamless indoor-outdoor transition, paying homage to the natural landscape rather than reframing it. All of these appointments complement the resort’s 358 beautiful guest rooms and suites, which feature Mediterranean-inspired touches throughout, from terracotta to sumptuous ocean views.

These updates, says Cance, are designed to make Bacara feel even more welcoming and homey. “We intentionally curated unique offerings where a guest can come to stay for three days and never have to leave the resort,” he said.

Incredible Dining Al Fresco

As Santa Barbara stands among the premier dining destinations in Southern California, Bacara has also paid special attention to their menu offerings, going as far as to completely revamp some of their restaurant offerings in celebration of their 25th. In the lead is their standout Marisella, with a menu created with love by executive chef Danny Grant. From the in-house focaccia to the sweeping ocean views, everything is peerless. As Cance puts it, “You feel like you are enjoying Italian dishes on the Amalfi Coast.”

Even the lobby bar, so often an afterthought, is perfectly aligned with Bacara’s escapist tone. ‘O’ Bar & Terrace, a striking circular bar featuring local tilework and a craveable cocktail menu, offers a perfect place to capture the last moments of the day as the sun plunges into the Pacific.

A Commitment to Hospitality

Of course, all this beauty would be lost without a lush guest experience, and central to that is the dedicated staff at Bacara, whose gracious and welcoming vibe makes the resort what it is. In fact, some members of the staff have made careers at Bacara, with several having worked there for 20-plus years.

Jason Sutherland, a guest service aide and Santa Barbara native who has been employed at Bacara since its inception, feels a strong connection to the resort, the land it was built on, and the guests who come through its doors. He remembers enjoying the beaches near the bluff long ago as a prime “locals only” hangout and folds that feeling into his hospitality toward guests, from locals to famed sports heroes. “The guests and the level of service have always been a top priority at Bacara. The vibe of the resort has stayed the same over the years – refined yet relaxed, which is consistent with the spirit of Santa Barbara,” he said. “I have met some of my best friends at this property.”

Esthetician Elena Poddubnaya, who has also been with Bacara since its opening, has seen the resort evolve over the first quarter of this century. “We have learned to appreciate the level of quality we provide here at the resort. Compared to other hotels that are just check-in and check-out, we acknowledge that we have this incredibly luxurious setting, and it translates to how we treat the guests,” she said.

Poddubnaya says first-timers find themselves “in awe” of the resort, and that creates memories that keep them coming back. From famous celebrities to an actual bona fide princess, the guests who come through the doors have similar reactions to the property’s breathtaking appearance.

“A guest once told me that the pictures on our website do not do the resort justice,” she said. “They are pretty, yes, but the ocean, the landscape, the mountains and the beauty of the architecture are so breathtaking.”