With daily direct flights from LAX, Santa Fe is closer than ever: a 416-year-old capital of adobe streets, 250-plus galleries and Michelin-recognized cooking.

Santa Fe stays with you. Every visit to America’s oldest state capital rewards the curious with a 360-degree sensory adventure steeped in more than four centuries of multicultural history. And the recent resumption of daily direct flights from LAX means more time in Santa Fe and less travel friction for Southland visitors.

If you’ve spent even a weekend in this 416-year-old city, it will be no surprise that it has topped Travel + Leisure’s “Best Cities in the U.S.” list for the past two years and is a regular on Condé Nast Traveler’s “Best Small Cities” list (No. 3 this year). Santa Fe is a place cultivated for the inquisitive, offering more than 250 art galleries, more than 20 museums, myriad authentic wellness practices and a diverse culinary culture, all nestled against the famously scenic foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

(Courtesy Tourism Santa Fe)

Many celebrities and artists quietly keep homes in Santa Fe, drawn by its creative spirit and “you-do-you” embrace of individuality. It’s a community vibe that may feel familiar to Angelenos, yet in Santa Fe it presents itself in more intimate and relaxed surroundings. It’s just one of the things that make The City Different, with so much more waiting to be uncovered.

The Town That Refuses to Conform

Santa Fe has been intentionally protecting its singular, eclectic character—a confluence of Native American, Spanish, Mexican and American cultures—for more than a century. In the early 1900s, when the City Beautiful movement was sweeping America and transforming urban architecture and landscaping, Santa Fe proudly defied the trend. Instead, it declared itself “The City Different,” enacting laws that safeguard the area’s distinctive adobe architecture and vibrant multicultural heritage.

In Santa Fe, you can unearth your own “different.” In a world of increasingly manufactured, scripted experiences, the city is a rare original with a signature spirit that affects each visitor differently and often profoundly: a place that spurs fresh perspective, discovery, evolution and a deeper quest for meaning and substance amid its countless more tangible charms. Santa Fe leaves many visitors rejuvenated and inspired, their imaginations and palates expanded by the genuine, local character of a destination that outlasts trends.

(Courtesy Tourism Santa Fe)

Art, Artists and Centuries of Craft

Home to 87,500 people, Santa Fe boasts the third-largest art market in the United States, more galleries per capita than almost any other U.S. city and a designation as a UNESCO Creative City for crafts and folk art. A half-mile stretch of Canyon Road in the city’s Historic District alone includes more than 100 galleries displaying almost every style and medium, alongside one-off boutiques, fine dining, casual eats and cafés.

But Santa Fe’s art scene is more about local quality than sheer quantity, with the city’s 7,000-foot altitude and bucolic surroundings having drawn artists to live and work here for generations. While perusing a Santa Fe gallery, you may rub shoulders with the very artist whose work you’re admiring and learn the stories behind it. Be it Southwestern landscape paintings, Native American beadwork and textiles or photography capturing the region’s sought-after light and landscapes, so much of the art on display is deeply rooted in northern New Mexico’s nature and culture.

(Courtesy Tourism Santa Fe)

Art, history and culture also intersect on Santa Fe’s Museum Hill, just 2 miles southeast of downtown, overlooking the city. Visitors can lose themselves here for days, exploring the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian, the Museum of International Folk Art, the Santa Fe Botanical Garden, the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture and the Nuevo Mexicano Heritage Art Museum.

For those looking to connect with the authentic past, a 40-minute drive along the High Road to Taos Scenic Byway to the quaint village of Chimayó feels like a journey through both space and time, with some of the region’s most beautiful scenery surrounding a settlement that dates to the late 17th century. Here, you can tour El Santuario de Chimayó, a Catholic chapel dubbed the “Lourdes of America” for attracting as many as 40,000 pilgrims every Holy Week, and take home some of Chimayó’s distinct, eponymous woven goods—a traditional craft that endures in the region alongside woodcarving and tinsmithing.

Nourishing the Body, Tending the Spirit

Santa Fe’s caress of the senses extends to its dining scene, with more than 400 restaurants serving distinctive Northern New Mexican, Southwestern fusion and global fare. The breadth of the city’s cuisine is evident in the Santa Fe restaurants that received Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand awards (for high-quality food at reasonable prices) and Michelin Recommended recognition this year. Bib Gourmand recipients are La Choza (New Mexican cuisine), Paper Dosa (South Indian), Jambo Café (Afro-Caribbean fusion) and Tia Sophia’s (Southwestern comfort food), while recommended restaurants include Arroyo Vino (seasonal, wine-focused), Izanami (izakaya-style), Paloma (Mexican food and craft cocktails), Joseph’s Culinary Pub (contemporary), Market Steer (steakhouse) and Restaurant Martin (American/global contemporary).

(Courtesy Tourism Santa Fe)

The inspiration continues as you walk off Santa Fe’s divine dining on the surrounding hiking trails. There’s something for every ability and itinerary on the Dale Ball Trails, a 24-mile network of hiking, running and mountain-biking paths winding through the rocky, tree-speckled slopes of the Sangre de Cristo foothills just minutes from downtown Santa Fe, which averages more than 320 sunny days each year.

Santa Fe’s uniquely nuanced wellness culture—a blend of Native American healing traditions and cultural immersions, Spanish colonial practices and contemporary holistic approaches—draws visitors from all over the world (New Mexico attracted around 760,000 international travelers last year). Offerings include sweat lodge ceremonies, equine-assisted “horse as medicine” programs and talking circles, alongside healing walks in nature. And there are more than 50 holistic practitioners within 25 miles of Santa Fe, including naturopaths, herbalists, Reiki practitioners and somatic therapists.

For hundreds of years, travelers have treasured the spa-fed thermal pools that are now part of Ojo Santa Fe Spa Resort, a lush 77-acre refuge where the wonders of hydrotherapy are enhanced with a waterside spa and healthy farm-fresh cuisine. Day soaking here is available daily without reservation, or call ahead for spa services or overnight stays.

For Japan-inspired serenity and relaxation, Ten Thousand Waves Japanese Spa & Resort offers hot tubs, massage and skin care alongside izakaya dining and ryokan-style accommodations just minutes from downtown Santa Fe in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristos.

(Courtesy Tourism Santa Fe)

A Stay That Never Leaves You

Rather than being a one-and-done bucket-list destination, Santa Fe has an ever-evolving allure that tends to inspire repeat trips. Many West Coast regulars see their visits as a convenient and truly unique way to recharge their sense of wonder and the inspiration they need for their everyday callings in between. You might find that a trip to Santa Fe peels back the layers—not just of the city and surrounding area, but of yourself and your original spirit as well.

