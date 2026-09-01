Historic Squares and a Culinary Renaissance Beneath the Spanish Moss: How to Spend 48 Hours in Savannah, Georgia

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I visited Savannah this spring and completely fell in love with the charming, gothic Southern city. Everywhere I went, I was welcomed with verdant greenery, awe-inspiring Victorian-era mansions, delectable comfort food, and the nicest, most hospitable people.

Also known as the Hostess City, Savannah is a living museum where 22 historic squares serve as a backdrop for arresting architecture and a burgeoning, high-concept culinary scene. I loved my visit to Savannah so much that I’m already planning my next trip.

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“Visiting Savannah is an opportunity to experience firsthand our unique style of Southern hospitality,” mentions Joseph Marinelli, president and CEO of Visit Savannah. “Savannah is a welcoming destination to all visitors. You feel it from the moment they arrive until the moment they depart. It’s an experience not found in most American cities.”

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If you’re looking for a getaway steeped in culture, delicious food, history and aesthetically pleasing design, book your flight to Savannah. This 48-hour guide will take you to the city’s most interesting corners and spaces that will make your trip feel both timeless and fresh at the same time.

Day 1: Historic Squares, Lowcountry Flavors, and Rooftop River Views

11 a.m.: Tour the Juliette Gordon Low Historic District

(Courtesy of Visit Savannah)

Begin your Savannah adventure with a dose of history. Make your way to the Juliette Gordon Low Historic District, home to the Andrew Low House Museum , the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace , and the Girl Scout First Headquarters. These house museums are dedicated to Juliette Gordon Low, the founder of the Girl Scouts of the United States.

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The First Girl Scouts HQ Building celebrates the life of Juliette Gordon Low and traces the history of the founding of the Girl Scouts in America in 1912. Take a guided tour of the First Girl Scouts HQ Building and the Andrew Low House Museum. At the First Girl Scouts HQ Building, you will be able to see the evolution of the Girl Scouts over the decades, and in the Andrew Low House Museum, you get a glimpse inside a classic Savannah mansion from the 1800s.

2 p.m.: Lunch at Zunzibar

(Courtesy of Pallavi Mehra)

Make your way to Zunzibar for a relaxed lunch. This vibrant, tropical-themed eatery is well-loved by locals and tourists alike. Zunzibar’s expert culinary team crafts coastal cuisine with a Lowcountry twist. The menu features shared plates made using the freshest ingredients. Highlights include the East Coast Oysters, Chilled Peel and Eat Shrimp, Peri-Peri con Queso, Tuna Ceviche, Zunzibar Smashburger and the signature Conquistador sandwich.

4 p.m.: Discover the Savannah Squares

(Courtesy of Visit Savannah)

Walk off lunch by spending the late afternoon strolling through Savannah’s iconic historic squares. Each of the city’s 22 squares has its own unique charm. Think majestic live oaks draped in Spanish moss, historic monuments, and beautifully preserved architecture. Don’t miss Chippewa Square, featured in Forrest Gump, and Monterey Square, home to the arresting Mercer Williams House museum.

6 p.m.: Evening Cocktails & Small Bites at Common Thread

(Courtesy of John Park)

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Head over to Common Thread, situated in Savannah’s Victorian District. Housed inside a historic Victorian-era home, this upscale spot is an ingredient-focused, neighborhood eatery. Helmed by executive chef Victor Solano and executive chef/owner Brandon Carter, Common Thread collaborates with small local farmers, fishermen, and artisan producers to serve beautifully plated, seasonal dishes and lip-smacking cocktails.

8 p.m.: Dinner at Fleeting

(Courtesy of Pallavi Mehra)

Fleeting is a high-end eatery located inside the Thompson Savannah. The restaurant is a celebration of the Georgia coast and its rich produce. Chef Ari Taymoor and his team craft mouthwatering dishes that marry regional classics with global flavors. Order the wood-fired meats, the heritage-grain pastas, and the fresh, local vegetable preparations, and you will not be disappointed!

“Fleeting showcases a deep dive into local producers and products that best express the region. Despite that, I can’t help but find that flavors and techniques from my background on the West Coast will find their way into the dishes,” explains executive chef Ari Taymoor of Fleeting. “I want to add to Savannah’s rich culinary story but do so in a genuine way that is true to my sensibilities about food.”

10 p.m.: Nightcap and Stay at Thompson Savannah

(Courtesy of Pallavi Mehra)

After dinner, take the elevator up to the glitzy rooftop bar of the Thompson Savannah. The city’s tallest rooftop bar, Bar Julian offers panoramic vistas of the skyline and the Savannah River. It’s often packed on the weekends and offers a great taste of Savannah’s nightlife. The Thompson Old Fashioned and (B)ramble On (gin, blackberry, honey, lemon, and cardamom) are crowd-favorites.

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Day 2: Trolley Rides, Coastal Dining, and Waterfront Sunsets

10 a.m.: Jump on an Old Town Trolley Tour

Begin day two by hopping aboard an Old Town Trolley Tour. This hop-on, hop-off tour is an excellent way to explore the historic side of Savannah and learn about its rich history from knowledgeable local guides.

12:30 p.m.: Leisurely Brunch at Saint Bibiana

(Courtesy of Hotel Bardo)

Housed inside Hotel Bardo, a reimagined 19th-century Romanesque Revival mansion, Saint Bibiana is a sophisticated eatery serving coastal Italian cuisine. The vibe is high-end yet warm and welcoming. Indulge in the decadent Biscuits & Gravy, Benedict Royale, Bardo Burger, and Buckwheat Pancakes.

2 p.m: Stroll at Forsyth Park

(Courtesy of Pallavi Mehra)

Check out the neighboring Forsyth Park, Savannah’s most famous 30-acre green space. Soak in the scenic Forsyth Park Fountain, which is framed by lush foliage and weeping willows, or relax on the grass and enjoy the talents of the local musicians and street artists.

4 p.m.: River Cruise and Sunset at River Street

(Courtesy of Unsplash / Brian Link)

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Take a stroll along historic River Street, which is a must-visit for its bustling boutiques and galleries. After some retail therapy, board a sightseeing river cruise along the Savannah River to learn about the city’s maritime past and catch the sunset from the waterfront.

8 p.m.: Dinner at Marbled & Fin

(Courtesy of Cameron Wilder)

Nestled on East Oglethorpe Avenue in the historic district, Marbled & Fin is a contemporary steakhouse that serves classic Southern fine dining with an innovative flair. The light-filled space features thoughtfully designed interiors, an expansive wine room, and an inventive bar program. The eatery’s prime cuts of beef, raw bar specialties, and impeccably prepared coastal seafood are very popular.

“Our roasted bone marrow and oysters are the ideal ‘Savannah’ way to start your meal. Everyone at the table gets to build their perfect bite of roasted oysters and bone marrow with a punch of chimichurri, and the dish pairs well with a wide variety of cocktails or wine,” says executive chef Jesse Kloskey of Marbled & Fin.

11 p.m.: Stay at Municipal Grand

(Courtesy of Municipal Grand)

End your Savannah adventure at the historic Municipal Grand. Located in the heart of Savannah’s Historic District, this mid-century boutique hotel was formerly a historic bank and municipal building. Presently, it has been refreshed by well-known design studio Midnight Auteur into a chic 44 room boutique hotel. The property’s guest rooms are elegant and residential in feel.

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Don’t miss grabbing a drink at Municipal Bar, an inviting gathering venue in the hotel’s lobby, and unwinding at Sun Club, the trendy rooftop pool and bar.

“Savannah is a city that invites you to slow down and pay attention. That sense of discovery is part of what makes Municipal Grand special. Guests are in the heart of the Historic District, but what we hope they take away is a sense of the Savannah that locals know and love — a city with incredible history, a vibrant creative and culinary scene, and a growing cocktail culture that continues to push the city forward,” concludes Franck Savoy, general manager at Municipal Grand.

