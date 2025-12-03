Advertisement
USA Travel Destinations

Make the Holidays Shimmer at Silverton

bad elf popup offerings at Silverton Casino Lodge
Paid Program
The off-Strip destination has everything you need to make merry and ring in 2026

Silverton Casino Lodge kicked off its holiday season with the annual tree lighting on Nov. 28 – and that’s just the beginning. The property, located just south of the strip (and directly off the 15) is offering mega-merriness and a truly happy New Year at the property.

Here’s just a bit of what’s in store during December:

old fashioned at BAD ELF

BAD ELF Pop-Up Bar

Shady Grove Lounge has been transformed once again into an over-the-top holiday spectacle for the Thursday-Sunday crowd, now donning the name (and attitude) BAD ELF. It’s a Christmas miracle inside, with holiday decor and a cozy fireside holiday tree.

But it’s the inventive cocktails that are the real present here – holiday libations that are truly merry and bright. For example:

Rum Rum Rudolph made with Captain Morgan, Calypso and Coquito, served with a frosting and toasted coconut rim• Blitzen made with whiskey, lemon juice and mulled wine, garnished with a cinnamon stick and dried orange• Fireside Old Fashioned served in a festive Christmas ball and crafted with Knob Creek, bitters and orange sage syrupTry one or all three, no naughty list here!

twin creeks steakhouse

Christmas Day Dining

Visiting Vegas over Christmas is a pro move – no hassle and maximum fun. Best of all? No attempting to cook a holiday meal. At Silverton Casino Lodge’s delicious restaurants, the focus is on feeding you, not making you find that one serving platter to plate a ham.

Here are some specials for the big day:

From 3-9:30 p.m., Mi Casa Grill Cantina will offer entree specials, including:

• Costillas cortas estofado, made with braised bone-in short rib, corn puree, corn ribs, toasted corn nuts, cilantro-epazote pesto, queso fresco and crema ($60)
• Robalo a la parilla, made with grilled sea bass, winter squash symphony, crispy potato, longaniza, squash puree, chive oil and micro epazote ($45)

From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sundance Grill will offer holiday menu items, including a 12 oz. bone-in Berkshire pork chop stuffed with spinach, roasted garlic and gontina, apple cider butter sauce, charred rainbow carrots and cinnamon-scented sweet potato puree ($38)

Twin Creeks Steakhouse will offer limited-time holiday specials from 4-9:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 3-9:30 p.m. on Christmas Day, featuring a special $90 three course prix fixe (also available separately):

Octopus croquettes, served with smoky sweet potato puree, salsa verde and chorizo jam
Whole seared branzino, served with fennel, citrus salad and salted cod brandade
The Ornament made with dulce mousse, cookie butter crunch and spiced cake caramelized with white chocolate ganache

Similar special menus will be available for New Year’s Eve – so stay the whole week if you want to.

Speaking of New Year’s Eve, why not …

“Skip the Strip?”

That’s right! Skip the Strip will return to Silverton Casino on Dec. 31, starting at 7 p.m., offering guests a night of drinks, dancing and celebration without the crowds of the Las Vegas Strip. From 7-10 p.m., all casino bars, including Mi Casa Cantina Grill, Shady Grove Bar & Lounge, Mermaid Lounge and Flare Bar will offer bottomless drinks. The evening will continue a DJ Dance Party at Veil Pavilion beginning at 10 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $40, with day-of tickets priced at $80.

No matter when you choose to visit, “Lodge Vegas” has exactly what you are looking for, so book a stay today at silvertoncasino.com.

USA Travel DestinationsPaid Travel SpotlightTravel by LA Times StudiosNorth America TravelLas Vegas Experiences

Travel by LA Times Studios

From quick escapes to dream adventures, we’ll share top destinations, tips, and experiences to inspire your next trip.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Advertisement
Advertisement