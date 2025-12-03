Make the Holidays Shimmer at Silverton

The off-Strip destination has everything you need to make merry and ring in 2026

Silverton Casino Lodge kicked off its holiday season with the annual tree lighting on Nov. 28 – and that’s just the beginning. The property, located just south of the strip (and directly off the 15) is offering mega-merriness and a truly happy New Year at the property.

Here’s just a bit of what’s in store during December:

BAD ELF Pop-Up Bar

Shady Grove Lounge has been transformed once again into an over-the-top holiday spectacle for the Thursday-Sunday crowd, now donning the name (and attitude) BAD ELF. It’s a Christmas miracle inside, with holiday decor and a cozy fireside holiday tree.

But it’s the inventive cocktails that are the real present here – holiday libations that are truly merry and bright. For example:

• Rum Rum Rudolph made with Captain Morgan, Calypso and Coquito, served with a frosting and toasted coconut rim• Blitzen made with whiskey, lemon juice and mulled wine, garnished with a cinnamon stick and dried orange• Fireside Old Fashioned served in a festive Christmas ball and crafted with Knob Creek, bitters and orange sage syrupTry one or all three, no naughty list here!

Christmas Day Dining

Visiting Vegas over Christmas is a pro move – no hassle and maximum fun. Best of all? No attempting to cook a holiday meal. At Silverton Casino Lodge’s delicious restaurants, the focus is on feeding you, not making you find that one serving platter to plate a ham.

Here are some specials for the big day:

From 3-9:30 p.m., Mi Casa Grill Cantina will offer entree specials, including:

• Costillas cortas estofado, made with braised bone-in short rib, corn puree, corn ribs, toasted corn nuts, cilantro-epazote pesto, queso fresco and crema ($60)

• Robalo a la parilla, made with grilled sea bass, winter squash symphony, crispy potato, longaniza, squash puree, chive oil and micro epazote ($45)

From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sundance Grill will offer holiday menu items, including a 12 oz. bone-in Berkshire pork chop stuffed with spinach, roasted garlic and gontina, apple cider butter sauce, charred rainbow carrots and cinnamon-scented sweet potato puree ($38)

Twin Creeks Steakhouse will offer limited-time holiday specials from 4-9:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 3-9:30 p.m. on Christmas Day, featuring a special $90 three course prix fixe (also available separately):

• Octopus croquettes, served with smoky sweet potato puree, salsa verde and chorizo jam

• Whole seared branzino, served with fennel, citrus salad and salted cod brandade

• The Ornament made with dulce mousse, cookie butter crunch and spiced cake caramelized with white chocolate ganache

Similar special menus will be available for New Year’s Eve – so stay the whole week if you want to.

Speaking of New Year’s Eve, why not …

“Skip the Strip?”

That’s right! Skip the Strip will return to Silverton Casino on Dec. 31, starting at 7 p.m., offering guests a night of drinks, dancing and celebration without the crowds of the Las Vegas Strip. From 7-10 p.m., all casino bars, including Mi Casa Cantina Grill, Shady Grove Bar & Lounge, Mermaid Lounge and Flare Bar will offer bottomless drinks. The evening will continue a DJ Dance Party at Veil Pavilion beginning at 10 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $40, with day-of tickets priced at $80.

No matter when you choose to visit, “Lodge Vegas” has exactly what you are looking for, so book a stay today at silvertoncasino.com.

