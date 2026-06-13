Strike ‘Silver’ This Summer

Has the Vegas summer getaway lost a bit of panache for you lately? Maybe it needs some refreshed luster. Instead of battling the crowds on the Strip or muscling through a packed Fremont Street, it’s time to escape to “Lodge Vegas” — a stay at the beautifully transformed, rustic-yet-chic Silverton Casino Lodge.

Now fully settled into its stunning $40 million redesign, the property seamlessly blends boutique luxury with Silverton’s signature laid-back vibes. The chill, welcoming energy guests love is better than ever, from the genuine hospitality to a friendly wave from one of the iconic mermaids swimming in the world-famous entry hall aquarium. Here is why Silverton Casino Lodge remains the ultimate off-Strip oasis in 2026.

Live the Dream with The Ultimate Mermaid Experience

Upon entry, you won’t miss Silverton’s 117,000-gallon tropical aquarium — it’s a true Las Vegas legend. While you can plant yourself in the lounge (or stand inches from the glass) and be mesmerized by the magic of the thousands of swirling tropical fish, the real magic happens when you take the plunge for yourself.

For 2026, Silverton’s famous Mermaid School has become one of the most sought-after bucket-list experiences in Sin City:

Make Some Magic: Available for both kids and adults (it’s a splash hit for unique bachelorette parties and milestone birthdays), Mermaid School allows you to slip into a realistic, vibrant mermaid tail and swim in the massive aquarium.

Available for both kids and adults (it’s a splash hit for unique bachelorette parties and milestone birthdays), Mermaid School allows you to slip into a realistic, vibrant mermaid tail and swim in the massive aquarium. Expert Instruction: Under the guidance of an official Silverton Mermaid, you’ll learn the art of underwater grace, synchronized swimming flips and how to blow perfect underwater bubble rings.

If you prefer to keep your land legs, you can watch the mermaids gracefully swim through the stunning aquarium or take part in the fascinating interactive stingray feedings with the experts that maintain the incredible feature.

(Silverton Casino Lodge)

Pool Culture

Because you can’t spend your entire visit as a legendary mermaid — but you’ll still want to stay cool during a hot Vegas summer vacation — luckily, there’s The Swimmin’ Hole. Silverton’s luxe pool complex functions as a “backyard oasis” as much as a contemporary Vegas dayclub; this is the kind of feet-up affair that allows for a casual visit or an all-day pool party.

Rent a Slice of Paradise: Level up with a private cabana or daybed. Bonus — half your rental turns into food and beverage credit, so you can sip and snack as well as relax.

Level up with a private cabana or daybed. Bonus — half your rental turns into food and beverage credit, so you can sip and snack as well as relax. Firepits! If it chills out a bit at night (and in the desert, it’s always a possibility), go straight from water to fire by cozying up to one of The Swimmin’ Hole’s firepits to warm up — a pre-dinner cocktail helps as well.

(Silverton Casino Lodge)

Luxurious Rooms and Shining Stays

Each and every room at Silverton Casino Lodge is a masterclass in modern-rustic style, creating a sanctuary that’s both cozy and incredibly sophisticated. Featuring curated decor, warm textures and thoughtful details that bring the surrounding outdoors in, it’s the perfect place to enjoy your morning espresso, kick off your shoes after a storied night out or sink into plush comfort to reset for day two (or three or four — no one’s judging!).



Luxe Lodge Suites: For an elevated stay, these suites offer extra room, refined high-end finishes and an upscale lodge-inspired aesthetic.

For an elevated stay, these suites offer extra room, refined high-end finishes and an upscale lodge-inspired aesthetic. Ranchero Suites: These rooms highlight bold Western character with handcrafted details and plenty of space to unwind in style.

These rooms highlight bold Western character with handcrafted details and plenty of space to unwind in style. A Room that Sets the Stay: There are three distinct standard room stays to fit your aesthetic: Cowboy Kitsch, Rustic Modern or Refined Lodge.

(Silverton Casino Lodge)

Sip and ‘Savor’

A complete one-stop culinary destination, Silverton Casino Lodge boasts flavors for every possible craving. With its curated lineup of dining and bar options, you can try something new for every meal:

Twin Creeks Steakhouse: Dine on boutique steaks and upscale cuisine (don’t miss the legendary lobster bisque).

Dine on boutique steaks and upscale cuisine (don’t miss the legendary lobster bisque). Mi Casa Grill Cantina: Perfect for vibrant Mexican flavors and premium tequilas.

Perfect for vibrant Mexican flavors and premium tequilas. Su Casa Sushi: Nestled inside Mi Casa, enjoy sushi and Asian coastal cuisine with a Latin influence.

Nestled inside Mi Casa, enjoy sushi and Asian coastal cuisine with a Latin influence. Wuhu Noodle & Sundance Grill: Your go-to spots for comforting, delicious Asian specialties and 24/7 classic American favorites.

Your go-to spots for comforting, delicious Asian specialties and 24/7 classic American favorites. The Mermaid Lounge: When it’s time for a cocktail, grab a seat here, order a refreshing Rip Tide cocktail and enjoy the best underwater view in town.

(Silverton Casino Lodge)

Silverton Casino Lodge should be number one on your list when you’re ready to leave behind the “din of Sin” and settle in for some premium lodge-based lounging.

Visit silvertoncasino.com to book your 2026 getaway and see for yourself what “Lodge Vegas” is all about.

For a 20% discount on your summer booking, call 702.263.7777 and use the code CNET20.

