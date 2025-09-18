From Thanksgiving Feasts to a New Year’s Blast, Las Vegas Has Your Holidays Covered

Your perfect holiday awaits

As Southern Californians, it’s never too early – or too late – to start planning your Vegas getaway. Those living here within striking distance may be thinking about that reunion trip for the whole family set for May 2027 or might be setting this magazine down and getting in a car right now because the mood suits them to dash off to the Strip for the weekend.

Since Vegas is omnipresent and always abuzz with activity, you can get those 2025 holiday plans out of the way right now: Sin City has events, specials and makeovers for each of the fall/winter high holidays, whether you’re interested in being stuffed (Thanksgiving) in the spirit (Christmas) or singing along (New Year’s Eve). Read on for some holiday events to match whatever mood you find yourself in and with no thought to how much (or little) planning you’d like to do beforehand.

Thanksgiving: Let Sin City do the Cooking

Try Turkey Day without the 5-hour roasting time. While Thanksgiving may not seem to be a traditional time to visit Vegas, there is something of an advantage to packing up the family and leaving behind the meal prep. Las Vegas’ reputation as a global gathering place for fine dining shines, and all of those famed celeb chefs love to offer special holiday menus.

For Thanksgiving night (Nov. 27 this year), the menu specifics may still be scant, but you can expect myriad locations both on the Strip and in Downtown Las Vegas to feature turkey as an entree. For example, Guy Fieri’s Kitchen + Bar in The Linq is offering roasted OR smoked turkey, mashed sweet potatoes, bacon Brussels sprouts and citrus-cranberry sauce and bourbon demi-glace. The succulent meal also includes a pumpkin cheesecake pie with Chantilly cream – it all sounds decadent enough to forego having to truss anything.

Christmas: Holiday Lights, Vegas-Style

Las Vegas has that “see it from space” quality (The Las Vegas Strip is considered one of the brightest places on the planet) so it should be no surprise that holiday lights displays are also crafted in an outsize way and with a touch of Vegas flair. This Christmas season, you can pay a visit to some of the most sparkling sights all across the city. Some longtime favorites include the uniquely deserty Ethel M Cactus Garden lights display, now in its 32nd year and a family favorite, where the local chocolatier adorns succulents with shimmering lights – visit EthelM.com for up-to-date holiday cactus garden information! Also, delight in the drive-thru Glittering Lights at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which features an eye-popping 5 million-plus LEDs for holiday cheer. Regardless of where you are in town, however, you can make merry any weekend in late November through December, as the entire city gets fully into the holiday spirit.

New Year’s Eve: Take a Trip to ‘Mars’

Spending a New Year’s Eve watching a ball drop sounds pretty so-so, so why not take the trip to Vegas for the ultimate place to celebrate 2026? And, doing yourself one better, why not celebrate with Bruno Mars, the GRAMMY® award-winning songwriter and performer who is guaranteed to bring a party to the Dolby Live at Park MGM stage? If it seems like you’ve answered your own questions, then feel free to book now (tickets went on sale at the beginning of the month), but if you’re still undecided: Mars is bringing his unique blend of pop and funk to Park MGM for two exclusive shows on Dec. 30 and 31. The Dolby Live theater is a state-of-the art venue and offers ticket packages for those just looking to be in the room to those wanting extensive premium experiences including floor seats, VIP banquette tables and preparties – either way, you’re in for a celebratory treat from this consummate showman.

So make those plans and don’t … “drop the ball.”

