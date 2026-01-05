Washington, D.C. Architecture and Art: A 2-Day Itinerary

The National Museum of African-American History and Culture is the newest jewel in the crown of incredible architecture in the nation’s capital.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The capital city of the United States showcases a seamless blend of the past and the future. Cosmopolitan and forward-thinking, Washington, D.C. is a celebration of the rich heritage and achievements of the country. It is also home to some of the most architecturally distinctive buildings and tourist spots in the world.

I traveled to Washington, D.C. and fell in love with the city’s architectural gems, iconic museums and trendy neighborhoods.

Travel by LA Times Studios From quick escapes to dream adventures, we’ll share top destinations, tips, and experiences to inspire your next trip. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

If you’re in the city for a few days and would like to immerse yourself in its architecture and design scene, here’s an hour-by-hour guide to make the most of your visit!

Advertisement

D.C.’s expansive Union Station. (Photo courtesy of washington.org)

DAY 1: Museums, Monuments and Historic Libraries

10 a.m.: Visit the Union Station

Designed by renowned Chicago-based architect Daniel Burnham, the Washington Union Station is not just any old train station. It’s an architectural masterpiece with vaulted ceilings and arresting gold leaf detailing that was beautifully restored in 2016.

The Library of Congress’ Beaux Arts beauty. (Robert Urteaga - Washington.org)

Advertisement

11:30 a.m.: Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson Building

The Thomas Jefferson Building, which is also recognized as the Main Library within the Library of Congress, stands as a spectacular instance of Beaux Arts architecture. When it was being built, over fifty American artists, painters and sculptors were commissioned to craft art pieces for the library, and their stunning works still decorate the building today. Get a timed entry pass, which will enable you to fully take in the building’s intricately adorned spaces and intriguing exhibits.

1 p.m.: Lunch at The Salt Line

Located along the Anacostia River in the Navy Yard, the Salt Line is a lively oyster bar and seafood restaurant serving New England and Chesapeake-inspired dishes. The Salt Line is also situated near the Nationals Baseball Park, so it features design elements that pay subtle nods to America’s favorite pastime, as well as references to the great East Coast waterways from which the cuisine is caught.

(Robert Urteaga - washington.org)

3 p.m.: National Building Museum

Originally constructed by Congress in 1881 to be the headquarters of the U.S. Pension Bureau, the building now houses the National Building Museum. The National Building Museum’s architectural highlight is its awe-inspiring central hall, which is encompassed by open arcade galleries evocative of 16th-century Roman palaces.

5:30 p.m.: Monuments by Night Tour

See Washington D.C.’s most famous landmarks along the National Mall by taking a three-hour guided bike tour. This ride hits all the highlights: The White House, the U.S. Capitol, the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, the World War II Memorial, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, among others – the biking element offers a unique way to see these landmarks vs. visiting them piecemeal.

Advertisement

8 p.m.: Dinner at Rania

Located in the center of downtown Washington, D.C., this high-end restaurant serves inventive Indian dishes in a Rajasthan palace-inspired ambiance. Rania boasts a striking bar, which is created using a 40-foot chiselled piece of solid pink sandstone, opulent chandeliers, well-appointed decor, and an inviting setting.

10 p.m.: Stay at Riggs Washington D.C.

The Riggs is a chic boutique hotel, which occupies a historic bank building with architecture and design details that pay homage to its past. The exterior is a classic Beaux-Arts design with beautiful columns and stonework. Inside, the high ceilings create an elegant space with marble detailing elevating the interiors.

The famed Smithsonian Castle, the first building in the now expansive museum row. (washington.org)

DAY 2: Castles, Embassies and the Wharf

10 a.m.: Breakfast at Café Riggs

Café Riggs is Riggs Washington DC’s American brasserie that reimagines classic dishes within a charming setting. Order the Riggs Royal (smoked salmon, hash browns, béarnaise and a poached egg), Croque Madame, or the Buttermilk Pancakes served with blueberries and maple butter, and you will not be disappointed!

Advertisement

12 p.m.: Check out the National Museum of African American History and Culture

The National Museum of African American History and Culture is the first structure on the Mall designed to LEED Gold sustainability standards. The building features a three-tiered façade, which is inspired by three-tiered crowns used in Yoruba art from West Africa. The building features myriad exhibits featuring art, historical artifacts and is the largest museum in the world dedicated to African-American culture.

2 p.m.: Lunch at Matin’s Tavern

Martin’s Tavern has been a Georgetown landmark for nearly a century.

The family-owned restaurant has served several United States presidents and celebrities. Menu highlights include the Bangers And Mash, Corned Beef And Cabbage, Fish And Chips, Grandma Martin’s Meatloaf, Lobster Roll and Martin’s Shrimp & Grits.

3:30 p.m.: Visit the Smithsonian Castle

As the Smithsonian’s first and oldest building, “The Castle” was built in 1855. It was conceptualized by architect James Renwick Jr. in a late Romanesque and early Gothic design style. While the Castle shut in early 2023 for a renovation that’s expected to last about five years, its renovation will be paused from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day in 2026, when the public can visit the building.

5 p.m.: Explore the Embassy Row

Walk along Massachusetts Avenue, which is today known as Embassy Row. The street’s architecture spans Queen Anne, Neoclassical, Baroque and Beaux-Arts styles. Notable buildings include the Indonesian Embassy, once home to the Hope Diamond, the Anderson Mansion, now the headquarters of the Society of the Cincinnati and the residences of numerous politicians.

D.C.’s wharf. (Joshua Cogan - Washington.org)

Advertisement

7 p.m.: Stroll and Dinner at The Wharf