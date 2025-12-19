Why Wintertime is Yosemite’s Secret Season (And How to Plan Your Visit)

Yosemite framed by winter weather is a new perspective on the park – and bonus, less crowds.

I visited Yosemite National Park during the Thanksgiving break and was dumbfounded by its surreal beauty. Visiting Yosemite in the winter will leave you speechless, it’s nothing like you’ve seen before. The snow-covered Sierra Nevada mountains, majestic granite cliffs, giant sequoia trees and the glittering waterfalls will humble and awe you at the same time.

Most visitors arrive in the summer, making Yosemite in winter one of the park’s best-kept secrets. In the colder months, snowfall transforms Yosemite into a winter wonderland. If you’re planning to visit Yosemite this winter, here’s everything you need to know to best prepare for a perfect visit.

Yosemite in the Winter: Your One-Day Itinerary

If you have just one day to spend in Yosemite National Park, it’s best to make your way to Yosemite Valley, as that’s where you’ll see the most diverse landscapes.

Start your Yosemite National Park adventure at the park’s south entrance and drive along Highway 41 through the Wawona Tunnel to Tunnel View, which is one of the most picturesque viewpoints in the park. In the winter months, the granite cliffs are dusted with snow, and the valley floor is covered in a magical mist.

Next up, drive to the spectacular Bridalveil Fall and hike along the path (a half-mile round trip) to the viewing platform of this 620-foot waterfall. Thereafter, drive to Curry Village, and head over to its iconic Ice Rink, which opened in 1928, to ice skate in the shadow of striking Half Dome, likely the park’s most well-known rock formations.

Once you’re in Yosemite Valley, you have an option to use the free Yosemite Valley Shuttle to get around (this is helpful if it’s cold!) Begin your exploration in the valley by visiting the Yosemite Village to check out the Ansel Adams Gallery, Yosemite Exploration Center, Yosemite Valley Visitor Center and the Yosemite Museum to learn about the history of the park. You can also have a sit-down buffet lunch at the historic Ahwahnee Hotel Dining Room or grab a quick bite at Degnan’s Kitchen.

Then, hike the Lower Yosemite Falls Loop Trail, an easy 1-mile loop trail in Yosemite Valley to find unobstructed vistas of both Lower Yosemite Falls and Upper Yosemite Falls. It runs along the Valley Loop Trail, which connects to other must-visit viewpoints and spots around the valley, including the Swinging Bridge and the Yosemite Chapel, the oldest building in the park.

Make your way to Cooks Meadow to soak in awe-inspiring vistas of the Half Dome, Upper Yosemite Falls, and Yosemite Valley. Towards the end of Yosemite Valley, stop in El Capitan Meadows to soak in sweeping views of El Capitan, the largest monolith in the world, from below. Lastly, stop at Valley View for one last look at Yosemite Valley before departing back to a comfortable stay in Yosemite’s southern gateway.

Yosemite in the Winter: Where To Stay And Things To Do Outside The Park

Yosemite National Park is home to several charming lodges and scenic campgrounds. However, in the winter months, it’s advisable to stay at a property outside the park so you can check out neighboring towns post sunset. The Pines Resort in Bass Lake, which is approximately a 30-minute drive from Yosemite National Park, is a great option. The rustic property offers well-appointed lakeside suites and chalets, along with numerous restaurants and breathtaking views of Bass Lake.

Dine at local eateries and cafes in the neighboring towns of Oakhurst and Coarsegold, such as Ducey’s on the Lake , Ducey’s Bar and Grill ,

South Gate Brewing Co. , Clash Coffee and Lemonade, Wild Fig , Bee’s Bakery Cafe , and Reimer’s Candies and Ice Cream . These spots serve delectable offerings crafted using the freshest local ingredients.

After spending the day in the park, enjoy winter activities such as taking the Holiday Magic Train at the Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad , off-roading in the Sierra National Forest with Yosemite Adventure Company , and axe-throwing at Yosemite Axe Throwing.

Yosemite in the Winter: Protips To Keep in Mind

