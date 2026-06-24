The Mexican Caribbean Has a New Crown Jewel, and It’s Miles Away from the Cancún Chaos

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While the main hotel zone of Cancún proper remains a reliable (if not crowded) engine of Mexican tourism, Costa Mujeres —the stretch of coast just north of Cancún — has been drawing a different kind of attention from developers. Luxury brands have been arriving one by one to a shoreline that backs onto protected mangroves, faces the world’s second-largest barrier reef and sits within reach of ancient Maya ruins that most visitors to the region never see.

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This month, St. Regis opened The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort, Cancún. The 213-room property was designed by Mexican architectural firm Sordo Madaleno whose glass and concrete structure moves with the coastline rather than imposing on it. The design draws explicitly from the region’s Maya heritage. Intricate stonework references the nearby El Meco archaeological site. Sculptural lighting nods to the deities Ixchel and Itzamná. A dramatic lobby chandelier is meant to evoke the movement of the Caribbean and the sacred cenotes that run beneath the Yucatán Peninsula. Woven textures, hand-painted murals and brass accents tastefully thread the same references through the interiors without feeling gimmicky.

The 163 guestrooms and 50 suites all have private balconies with Caribbean views. Signature suites include the Caroline Astor and the Presidential Suite designed for extended stays. As with every St. Regis property, butler service is central to the experience.

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(Alum Galvez / St. Regis)

Nine dining outlets anchor a culinary program built around an interplay of local ingredients and global technique. Costa Coral handles all-day dining with a focus on Mexican culinary tradition; Fish Market does Caribbean seafood; Palmare Grill is the beachside option rooted in Mexican coastal cooking; and Shami, on the rooftop, layers Japanese technique over the flavors of the Mexican Caribbean. It’s an ambitious lineup for a resort opening, and the breadth of it signals that St. Regis is positioning the property as a destination within a destination.

The spa is built around a thermal circuit with aromatic steam, hydrotherapy and 16 treatment suites, including two with private Jacuzzis. Treatments blend international skincare with traditional Mexican healing ingredients, including a signature sea salt treatment rooted in Maya ritual use of the mineral. There’s also an oceanfront infinity pool and a fitness center with reef views.

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St. Regis rituals — afternoon tea, the theatrical Champagne Sabrage ceremony — sit alongside locally grounded experiences: sunrise ceremonies, ocean excursions tied to coral reef restoration, craft workshops, and guided connections to the Maya heritage of the surrounding landscape.

(Alum Galvez / St. Regis)

The property offers roughly 9,700 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, including the Astor Ballroom — a setup designed to draw destination weddings and corporate gatherings to a part of Mexico that has not historically competed for that business.

“St. Regis has long defined where luxury chooses to be, and Costa Mujeres marks an important next chapter in the brand’s expansion across Mexico,” said Federico Greppi, President of Marriott International, Caribbean and Latin America, in a press release. “With this opening, we are bringing St. Regis to one of the country’s most sought-after emerging destinations, reinforcing our commitment to growth in the region and the growing appeal of Costa Mujeres as a luxury market.”

Off-property excursions include snorkeling at Manchones reef (accessible by a ferry to Isla Mujeres just offshore) and local nature tours in the surrounding mangrove channels and famous cenote swimming holes. The El Meco Mayan ruins are also nearby.

Getting There

American, United, Delta, Southwest and JetBlue all operate nonstop service from Los Angeles to Cancún International Airport (CUN). From the airport, Costa Mujeres is roughly 30 to 40 minutes north by car or taxi. US passport holders do not need a visa to visit Mexico for tourist stays of up to 180 days.