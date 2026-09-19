Relax at Silverton Casino Lodge: Your Base for Vegas Fall Events

Take in a relaxed stay this football season that is truly “Lodge Vegas”

Fall is one of the best times to find yourself in Las Vegas. Football season is in full swing, the desert heat starts to ease, and before long, the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) brings its annual wave of cowboy boots and Western energy to town.

Only six miles from the Strip, Silverton Casino Lodge offers an easygoing home base for taking it all in. The recently renovated lodge has 300 rooms and suites, with the comfort and personality of a boutique hotel while still keeping guests close to some of the city’s biggest fall events.

For football fans, Allegiant Stadium is less than five miles away, making Silverton Casino a convenient place to stay for Raiders games, UNLV football games and other major events. Guests can head into the action when they want it, then return to a property that feels comfortably removed from the pace of the Vegas Strip.

But a change of pace doesn’t mean sacrificing things to see and do.

(Anthony Mair)

At the center of Silverton Casino is its signature 117,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, home to thousands of tropical fish along with sharks and stingrays. Free to visit and voted “Best Attraction” in the Best of Las Vegas awards, the aquarium is open around the clock, with interactive stingray feedings held daily. From Thursday through Sunday, Silverton Casino’s resident mermaids also take to the water for regular swims, making the aquarium an especially popular stop for families.

For guests looking to get closer to the water, Mermaid School offers sessions for kids and adults, while certified divers can book select experiences inside the aquarium alongside the marine life.

The result is a property where a weekend does not have to revolve around a single event. Guests might spend the afternoon watching the mermaids and playing $5 table games, grabbing dinner at their award-winning steakhouse, Twin Creeks Steakhouse, and still making it to Allegiant Stadium in time for kickoff.

Then, as fall gives way to December, Silverton Casino shifts into rodeo mode.

National Finals Rodeo returns to Las Vegas Dec. 3 through 12, and Silverton Casino will host free nightly viewing parties inside Veil Pavilion. 102.7 Rodeo Radio will broadcast live from the property each evening, while giveaways, food and drink specials at multiple restaurants like Sundance Grill make the viewing parties a destination of their own.

After the rodeo broadcast ends, select nights will continue with free concerts inside Veil Pavilion, including performances from Ned LeDoux and Josh Ward. Mermaid Lounge will also host free live country music during NFR week.

Visitors planning a full NFR getaway can book a National Finals Rodeo Package that includes two rodeo tickets and shuttle transportation to and from the event.

Between football weekends, family-friendly attractions and one of the biggest rodeo celebrations of the year, fall gives travelers plenty of reasons to make a Vegas trip. Silverton Casino Lodge simply offers a different way to do it: close to the action when it matters, with a little more breathing room when it doesn’t.

