From a Rainforest Camp in Vancouver to a Lake Como Grand Hotel, Fodor’s Names The 50 Most Incredible Hotels For 2027
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- Fodor’s 2027 list names 50 standout hotels worldwide, selected with input from hospitality experts and judged on design, service and a distinctive sense of place.
- Nine U.S. properties made the cut, including Parker Palm Springs, while Canada’s sole pick is a remote Vancouver Island lodge accessible only by boat or seaplane.
- Europe led with 11 entries, while the global list ranges from a Lake Como landmark to desert suites in Namibia and hand-built yurts in Mongolia.
Fodor’s Travel released its 2027 Finest Hotels list on October 28, naming the 50 properties its editors consider the most incredible in the world. The list, only half the size of last year’s list, was curated with input from hundreds of hospitality experts. Each hotel was evaluated on design, hospitality and overall sense of place.
“By focusing on just 50 properties this year, we’re spotlighting the hotels that truly stand apart and give travelers a compelling reason to make the journey,” said Jeremy Tarr, editorial director at Fodors.com, in a press release.
Nine U.S. properties made the cut, with New York City and Savannah, Georgia, each claiming two. In Savannah, The Douglas fills an 1853 mansion in the historic district. It features 16 antique-furnished rooms and a parlor bar that’s open only to guests. Hotel Bardo, which has been open since 2024, sits just steps from Forsyth Park.
In New York, The Beekman is located in one of the city’s first skyscrapers, built around a Victorian glass atrium that rises an astonishing nine floors. Meanwhile, Fouquet’s New York brings a Parisian look to Tribeca.
In Vermont, Twin Farms in Barnard is an adults-only resort on 300 acres with its own private ski slope. Farther west, Parker Palm Springs spreads across 13 acres of gardens and secluded pools. It features interiors by Jonathan Adler. The remaining U.S. picks are in Santa Fe, New Orleans and Miami Beach.
Canada’s only entry, Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge, is reachable only by seaplane or boat. Its 25 canvas tents are spread along the shoreline and within the old-growth forests on Vancouver Island.
There’s “no single formula for the perfect hotel,” according to Fodor’s editors. Price point and style weren’t part of the equation. What mattered, rather, was whether a stay felt genuinely extraordinary.
Eleven hotels from Europe made the list, more than any other region. Many of those hotels are steeped in history. At The Witchery in Edinburgh, guests can climb a stone spiral staircase to rooms with four-poster beds. At Lake Como in Italy, Grand Hotel Tremezzo has welcomed travelers since 1910.
Africa and the Middle East have nine hotels on the list. In Namibia’s Damaraland region, Onduli Ridge has six suites built among granite boulders, with no TVs and open views of the desert. The Silo, in Cape Town, occupies a 1920s grain silo above a contemporary art museum.
Three Camel Lodge, in Mongolia’s Gobi Desert, houses guests in 40 felt gers (also known as yurts) that have been built by hand using centuries-old techniques. In Japan, KAI Hakone is centered on a semi-open-air hot spring bath lined with cypress and surrounded by forest.
Mexico and Costa Rica account for seven of the 10 picks from Central America, South America and the Caribbean. Costa Rica’s Rio Perdido was built on a 1,500-acre reserve. A warm thermal river runs through its canyon. In Chile, the walls of a 150-year-old cattle corral frame the entrance to Tierra Atacama.
For a look at the full list of all 50 hotels, head to Fodors.com.