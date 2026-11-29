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Ask a seasoned traveler what makes a hotel worth the trip these days, and the answer usually comes back to peace and quiet. The best stays feel remote and tucked away, even if the nearby town is just a short drive. Cultural immersion is also part of the appeal and resorts that source their cuisine locally always remain a favorite.

In 2027, major hotel brands are leaning toward quieter, more intimate stays that feel personal. Take Musesenji River Camp, arriving in Zambia next spring. It has only six luxury tents, and in the dry season an elephant might stroll right past yours. Across the Indian Ocean, Maxx Royal’s new Maldives resort spreads over five islands, boasting villas that open to private stretches of sand for each guest. Not every new address is that far off the grid, of course, and a few still bring plenty of glitz.

Here is our roundup of five 2027 openings for travelers who like a little luxury with their quietude.

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Maxx Royal Maldives

(Courtesy of Maxx Royal Maldives )

Only a half half-an-hour yacht ride from the Malé, the Maxx Royal Maldives is the brand’s first resort outside Türkiye. The resort has 250 villas that spread across five interconnected islands. Forty one of those villas are in the ultra-luxury category and come with private beaches and direct reef access.

Baraka Architects designed the buildings, and the interiors were done by Autoban . In collaboration, these two studios used natural materials and kept the design closely tied to the islands and the surrounding sea. The warm hospitality of the resort is meant to evoke the signature Turkish service approach the Maxx Royal is known for. On Thari Island, that even extends to a dedicated butler service named Kiaya.

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For dining, guests can choose between an international lineup including Spago by Wolfgang Puck , Leña by Dani García (a three-time Michelin chef), Caviar Kaspia and more. If there’s room for dessert, Le Mélange offers pastries and Chocolatier by Maxx Royal is known for their handmade chocolates.

Those who want more than a swim off the beach can spend time at the Marine Biology Center learning about ocean conservation and the protection of the surrounding coral reefs. The resort will also have a dedicated Wellbeing Village, where guests can enjoy traditional Turkish and Ayurvedic treatments, sound healing and aquatic therapies.

andBeyond Suyian Homestead

Kenya’s andBeyond Suyian Homestead (Courtesy of andBeyond Suyian Homestead)

In a remote corner of Kenya’s Lakipia, andBeyond Suyian Homestead is a chance to have the unfenced wilderness all to yourself. The luxury safari home is located between Mount Kenya (Africa’s second largest mountain) and the Ewaso Narok River, which is known for attracting elephants, giraffes and black leopards unique to the habitat.

Designed as a secluded safari residence, Suyian Homestead consists of one Master Suite and four suites. Accommodations are intentionally set apart for privacy and draw inspiration from the landscape to create effortless tranquility.

Guests are taken care of by dedicated hosting teams and can request tour guides for horseback riding or nature walks with sweeping, untamed views. Suyian Homestead also offers everything needed for a staycation: an on-site wellness center with a cold plunge pool and a fully-equipped gym offering panoramic views. It opens June 2027.

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Rosewood Calistoga

(Courtesy of Rosewood Calistoga)

Opening in spring of 2027, Rosewood Calistoga will occupy a 118-acre hillside estate in the heart of California’s Napa Valley. Despite the hillside setting offering a sense of seclusion, the resort is just a short distance away from Calistoga, a bustling town known for its winemaking and volcanic hot springs.

Food and drinks will come directly from the valley. Three restaurant and bar concepts are built around Napa Valley’s artisans and seasonal produce. The menus will follow what local farms and makers supply through the year.

The late architect Ed Tuttle envisioned a property that belonged to the hillside. Atelier Marsh has carried that approach into the interiors featuring natural oak, deep green stone and reclaimed wood dining tables. Accommodation will include 65 guestrooms, 30 suites and 20 residences with private terraces enclosed by trees.

At Asaya Spa, guests will be invited to indulge in restorative treatments inspired by ancient tradition and the natural rhythms of Calistoga. The spa has six wellness rooms, hydrotherapy, an outdoor garden and a fitness center. After dark, Rosewood hosts starlit dinners out among the vineyards.

The estate also has more than 12,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, with the ridgeline serving as a magnificent backdrop.

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Musesenji River Camp

(Courtesy of Ker & Downey, Musesenji River Camp)

At the meeting point of two rivers in Zambia’s Lower Zambezi National Park, Ker & Downey is preparing to open a camp with just six tents. Opening April of 2027, Musesenji River Camp is an immersive experience focused on nature and being away from the crowds.

Musesenji is located in the far eastern reaches of the park and will only accommodate 14 guests at a time. It offers a rare sense of seclusion and an experience rooted in the raw beauty of Zambia’s wilderness. The premises are entirely solar-powered and utilize a state of the art water filtration system.

The camp has five luxury safari tents and one family luxury tent. Each of those come with air conditioning and a private plunge pool. There is plenty of room to sit back and take in the scenery on the verandas. Elephants may be seen walking between tents, especially from August to October. Leopards are common enough that at least one per day is expected. The camp is also home to over 430 bird species.

Game drives to Liuwa Plain National Park are offered day and night, and guests can choose between getting there by boat or taking a guided tour with an expert from Zambia’s parks department.

The Ritz-Carlton, Cancún, Punta Nizuc

(Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Cancún, Punta Nizuc)

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The Ritz-Carlton is heading to Cancun with 126 residences in a gated community in Punta Nizuc. The setting includes a 131-key luxury hotel and has been described as a sanctuary with world-class amenities on the Caribbean coast.

Slated to open in 2027, the residences are designed by renowned architectural firm Lissoni & Partners. Owners can choose from two- to four-bedroom layouts, all of which feel worlds away despite being just 10 minutes away from the airport. Ownerships also include a dedicated concierge service and VIP privileges at Mariott and Ritz-Carlton properties worldwide.

The Zetter 717

(Courtesy of The Zetter 717 Amsterdam)

The Zetter is opening its first hotel outside of the UK, heading to the heart of Amsterdam’s canal district. The Zetter 717 occupies a historic canal house on Prinsengracht, which is part of UNESCO’s World Heritage list.The residence was built in 1810 in the Empire style, and parts of it date back to the 17th century. Present-day interior was re-imagined by James Thurstan Waterworth, the designer behind all The Zetter Collection hotels. His approach preserves the original character of the building while bringing in the brand’s trademark antique furnishings. All twenty four of the boutique guestrooms are individually designed and feature aged brass and antique mirrors.

Breakfast will be served in the Garden Room along with freshly baked pastries. Later in the day, guests can retreat to The Library, where books line the walls and drinks are served near the crackling fireplace. The bar overlooks beautiful Prinsengracht and is open exclusively to guests.

The Zetter 717 is within walking distance from Amsterdam’s most interesting corners, like the Nine Streets and the Rijksmuseum. For those looking for a more personal introduction to Amsterdam, the local hotel team will be excited to share their favorite places to eat and spend time in the city.

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Wynn Al Marjan Island

(Courtesy of Wynn Al Marjan Island)

Opening in September 2027, Wynn Al Marjan Island will bring a new scale of luxury to Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. Rising 70 stories above the Arabian Gulf, it will be Wynn Resorts’ first beachfront property and the country’s first integrated resort.

The resort will have 1,540 rooms and suites, including 323 at Enclave, which is a private hotel occupying the tower’s upper floors. Enclave guests will have access to a secluded stretch of the beach as well as a private entrance and elevators.

Guests are offered a wide choice of dining options at 22 onsite restaurants. Among them are a French-American steakhouse by celebrated chef Alain Ducasse and Delilah , the glamorous supper club from Wynn Las Vegas. Art lovers will find a few surprises indoors, including Jeff Koons’ Tulips and a triceratops skull dating back 66 million years.

London’s Punchdrunk , the theater company behind Sleep No More, will stage an exclusive show in the Art Deco-inspired Wynn Theater. Audience members will either watch from their seats or join an immersive experience backstage.

Wynn Al Marjan’s 550-meter private beach stretches along a sheltered lagoon, where guests can easily snorkel or kayak. Alternatively, they can spend the day relaxing in a private bungalow with its own plunge pool and butler service.

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AMARAA FARU An Atmosphere Hotel Maldives

3D Illustration of Maxx Royal Maldives Villas

Atmosphere Core makes its tenth return to the Maldives as a 118-villa island in Kaafu Atoll. Just a 45-minute speedboat from Velana International Airport , Amaraa Faru An Atmosphere Hotel is a wellness retreat centered on water .

In keeping with the theme, properties are either right on the beach or overwater and all feature private pools. Guests can venture out into the blue and green waters and snorkel directly from their villas. Alternatively, they can spend an afternoon shopping at the island’s boutique promenade. Wellness activities include a relaxing day at the spa or an energizing workout with ocean views.

Elegance is felt everywhere at the resort with interiors blending Art Deco and the Maldivian art of palm-leaf craftsmanship. The resort is scheduled to open in March 2027 and will feature three specialty restaurants.

Waldorf Astoria Sydney

(Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Sydney)

Hilton’s flagship Waldorf Astoria Hotels is making a highly anticipated debut near Sydney’s panoramic harbor. World-renowned Australian chef Curtis Stone will be leading the culinary vision and shaping two original restaurant concepts.

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The 220-key luxury hotel is located in Circular Quay and overlooks the marvelous Sydney Opera House and the Harbor Bridge. Guests can choose between 179 guestrooms and 41 suites with personalized service.

Park Hyatt Mexico City Polanco

(Courtesy of Park Hyatt Mexico City Polanco)

Park Hyatt brings its signature luxury to the heart of Mexico City’s Polanco district. The address is hard to beat, with the lush Chapultepec Park, world-class museums and upscale shopping just minutes away.

The lower two floors of the hotel feel like a gallery thanks to thoughtful curations by Arte Abierto , a foundation focused on art in public space. Their collection includes works by Damián Ortega and Michelle Aubert.